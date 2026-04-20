Australian Fuel Prices Ease as Supply Stabilises but Relief Remains Fragile Amid Global Tensions

SYDNEY — Australian motorists are seeing modest relief at the bowser this week as national petrol prices continue to fall slowly following government intervention and improving fuel stocks, yet analysts warn that long-term price stability hinges on fragile developments in the Middle East and could take months to fully materialise.

As of mid-April 2026, the national average for regular unleaded petrol has dropped more than 30 cents per litre in capital cities since the federal government's temporary fuel excise cut took effect on April 1, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Retail prices in major centres now hover around 220 to 225 cents per litre, down from peaks near 240 to 260 cents in early April when supply fears from the Iran conflict drove sharp increases.

The excise halving, which reduced the tax by 26.3 cents per litre for three months until June 30, delivered immediate savings passed on by most retailers. An additional measure brought the total relief closer to 32 cents per litre in some areas. ACCC weekly monitoring to April 15 showed average retail petrol prices across the five largest cities falling by more than 30 cents since the cut, with diesel showing slower but noticeable declines in many locations.

"Fuel prices are tipped to fall further as the country boosts its reserves," reported the Sydney Morning Herald on April 19, citing government figures on stabilising stocks. Recent data from the Australian Institute of Petroleum and outlets like 9News confirm easing trends, with some stations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane now advertising unleaded 91 below 220 cents in competitive cycles.

The relief comes after a turbulent period triggered by conflict in the Middle East that disrupted shipping through key routes, including threats to the Strait of Hormuz. Australia, which imports about 80 per cent of its refined fuel from Asian refineries, faced a potential "supply cliff" in late March and early April. Wholesale prices surged, pushing diesel above 300 cents per litre in places and regular petrol to record averages near 238 cents nationally at one stage.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government responded with a four-point plan, including the excise cut, efforts to secure alternative supplies, temporary allowance for higher-sulphur "dirty fuel" to maintain stocks, and encouragement of public transport use. Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced on April 18 a four-month extension to the higher-sulphur petrol period until the end of September, with blending provisions through December, to ease pressure while the Strait of Hormuz shows signs of reopening.

"Petrol supplies nationwide, including diesel, are looking promising," 9News reported on April 18, noting positive government figures on reserves but cautioning that external factors like the US-Iran situation remain beyond full domestic control. Opposition figures have criticised the handling, with some calling for stronger measures, while the government stresses that any international deals must translate into lower pump prices.

Brent crude oil prices, a key global benchmark, closed the week to April 18 around US$91-97 per barrel after volatile swings, down slightly in recent sessions but still elevated. International wholesale diesel and gasoline benchmarks have eased, helping Australian terminal gate prices trend lower. However, freight costs remain high due to rerouting concerns, adding upward pressure in some regions.

Diesel prices have proven more stubborn. While petrol benefited quickly from the excise reduction, diesel in some areas, particularly Western Australia, briefly exceeded pre-cut highs before moderating. National averages for diesel sat near 310-320 cents per litre in mid-April reports, with regional areas often facing higher costs due to transport distances. The ACCC continues to scrutinise diesel movements closely, noting slower downward adjustments compared with petrol.

Motorists in different states experience varying realities. In New South Wales and Victoria, competitive cycles in capital cities have driven prices as low as 216-220 cents at some independent and supermarket-affiliated stations. Perth frequently offers the cheapest unleaded among capitals, while Darwin and certain remote Northern Territory locations remain the most expensive, sometimes exceeding 230-250 cents. Apps like FuelCheck in NSW, FuelWatch in WA, and commercial tools such as PetrolSpy or Motormouth help drivers hunt for the best deals, with differences of 10-25 cents per litre common between nearby outlets.

The price volatility has rippled through the economy. Household spending rebounded in March partly due to inflated fuel costs, according to CommBank data, but consumer confidence plunged to near-COVID lows in early April surveys as families absorbed the hit. Retirees and fixed-income households reported tank fills jumping from $60-70 to over $100. Businesses, from delivery services to councils, faced surcharges or budget blowouts, with some road projects delayed due to bitumen and diesel cost increases of up to 40-50 per cent.

Farmers and regional communities feel the pinch acutely. Higher transport costs threaten fresh food prices, while logistics firms pass on levies. Easter travel plans were curtailed for many, with experts warning of reduced long-distance driving during holidays.

Government data shows retailers largely passed on the April 1 excise savings promptly, with most capital cities recording drops of 12-25 cents on the first day. However, margins tightened dramatically during the peak crisis, sometimes falling to just a few cents per litre above wholesale as stations competed fiercely.

Looking ahead, further falls are expected if global oil prices stabilise and shipping normalises. Analysts from AMP and others predict elevated fuel-related inflation could persist for at least six months. Brent crude volatility tied to geopolitical developments will remain the dominant factor. The government has signalled readiness to provide assistance in the Strait of Hormuz if needed, while emphasising defensive support roles.

For everyday drivers, tips include using price comparison apps, filling up mid-week when cycles often bottom out, opting for E10 where suitable to save a few cents, and maintaining efficient driving habits. Heavy vehicle operators benefit from the temporary removal of the heavy road user charge alongside the excise cut.

The Australian Institute of Petroleum and ACCC continue publishing weekly updates, with the next monitoring report expected to track ongoing adjustments. Fuel stocks are described as stabilising, reducing immediate outage risks that plagued some regional stations in March.

Yet caution prevails. A fragile opening in the Strait of Hormuz offers hope, but renewed tensions could reverse gains quickly. Domestic reserves provide a buffer, but Australia's reliance on imports leaves it exposed to international shocks.

As prices ease this week, many Australians are breathing slightly easier at the pump. A full tank that cost well over $100 during the peak now saves $15-20 thanks to the combined effect of the excise cut and falling wholesale costs. Still, with averages remaining historically high compared to early 2025 levels, the cost-of-living pressure lingers.

Economists urge households to budget conservatively and consider fuel-efficient vehicles or alternative transport where possible. For the trucking industry and supply chains, sustained high diesel costs continue to influence everything from grocery deliveries to construction materials.

The Albanese government faces ongoing scrutiny over its crisis response, with calls for longer-term measures such as boosting local refining capacity or diversifying import sources. In the short term, the focus remains on monitoring pass-through of savings and preventing excessive margins.

Motorists checking their local stations on April 20 are likely to find unleaded 91 in the low 220s in most capitals, with some lucky finds below 210 cents during price wars. Diesel lags but shows signs of following downward.

While the immediate crisis appears to have peaked, the episode serves as a stark reminder of Australia's vulnerability to global energy disruptions. Stabilising supplies and government interventions have delivered welcome relief, but true long-term price moderation depends on calmer international waters and strategic domestic planning.

For now, the trend is positive for wallets strained by months of volatility. Australians will watch global oil markets closely in coming weeks, hoping the current easing translates into sustained affordability at the bowser rather than another sudden spike.