SYDNEY — Australia's fuel crisis intensified this week as diesel prices remained near record highs and national reserves hovered at precarious levels, forcing the government to scramble for alternative supplies amid ongoing disruptions from the Middle East conflict that has choked global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

As of late April 2026, Australia holds approximately 46 days of petrol reserves — an improvement of about 10 days since the crisis began in late February — but diesel stocks remain more strained due to heavy reliance on the fuel for trucking, mining, farming and freight. Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed contracted shipments are secure through mid-May, yet experts warn of a potential "long tail" of shortages and price pressure extending into June and beyond if tensions persist.

The crisis traces directly to the escalation in the Iran conflict, which severely restricted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint carrying roughly 20% of global oil. Australia, which imports about 90% of its refined fuel, primarily from Asian refineries dependent on Middle Eastern crude, felt the ripple effects rapidly. Diesel prices have more than doubled in some regions, averaging around 275-312 cents per litre nationally, while unleaded petrol has climbed above 190 cents despite partial relief from halved fuel excise taxes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government activated elements of its four-phase National Fuel Security Plan, currently sitting at Level 2 — "Keep Australia Moving." Measures include releasing portions of emergency stockpiles (up to 20% in earlier phases), underwriting refinery purchases of costlier shipments from the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Algeria and Asian neighbors, and securing additional cargoes such as 200 million litres of diesel from South Korea, Brunei and Malaysia expected in late May or early June.

Rural and regional areas have borne the brunt. Hundreds of service stations have reported running dry on diesel or unleaded at times, prompting panic buying and informal rationing at pumps. Farmers in Victoria and New South Wales have guarded fuel tanks overnight against theft, while trucking operators report costs doubling, threatening freight viability and pushing up prices for everyday goods. Some analysts warn up to 70% of truck drivers could face viability issues within months if diesel remains elevated.

The government has explored longer-term fixes. Discussions are underway for a potential new $10 billion refinery to rebuild domestic refining capacity, which has shrunk dramatically over the past decade with most facilities closed or converted. Opposition figures have criticized past policy decisions that left Australia vulnerable, while unions point to "just-in-time" supply chains and offshoring as root causes.

Economists forecast significant impacts. EY-Parthenon modelling suggests a prolonged disruption could shave up to $42 billion from Australia's 2026 GDP, with investment falling $54 billion and up to 160,000 workers temporarily idled in a worst-case scenario. Inflation has spiked, outpacing many developed nations, as higher transport costs flow through to food, construction and consumer goods.

Motorists have altered behavior. Easter travel plans were scaled back or canceled in some cases, and carpooling has increased in cities. Aviation fuel concerns briefly affected operations, including Anzac Day commemorations. The government reduced heavy vehicle road user charges to ease pressure on the freight sector.

International Energy Agency-aligned reserves have provided a buffer, but Australia's holdings remain lower than many comparable countries. Pre-crisis warnings about thin stockpiles — sometimes as low as 20-30 days — proved prescient. The government has eased fuel quality standards temporarily to divert export-bound stocks to the domestic market.

Diesel's outsized role in the economy amplifies the pain. Australia consumes more than twice as much diesel as petrol, powering essential services from mining exports to supermarket deliveries. A hidden diesel crunch could still emerge even as petrol prices ease slightly toward pre-crisis levels.

Public and political debate has sharpened. Treasurer Jim Chalmers described "extreme uncertainty," while calls grow for greater sovereign fuel capacity. The opposition has accused the government of mismanagement, including forcing refineries to export during shortages.

Globally, the crisis highlights vulnerabilities in just-in-time energy systems. Australia is diversifying aggressively, but rebuilding reserves and infrastructure will take years. A fragile Middle East ceasefire offers hope, yet renewed disruptions could trigger Level 3 or even Level 4 measures — including formal rationing.

For ordinary Australians, the crisis means higher living costs and lifestyle adjustments. Businesses are hedging where possible, and households are urged to conserve fuel. As April ends, the government insists supplies remain secure in the short term, but the episode serves as a stark reminder of energy dependence in an unstable world.

Analysts expect volatility to continue. While new shipments provide breathing room, diesel prices and freight impacts could linger, feeding into broader cost-of-living pressures ahead of key economic data releases. Long-term, the crisis may accelerate investment in renewables, domestic refining and strategic stockpiles to safeguard against future shocks.

Australia's fuel emergency, born from distant geopolitical conflict, has become a defining domestic challenge of 2026 — testing resilience, policy responses and the nation's ability to keep moving when global supply chains falter.