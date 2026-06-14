TUCSON, Ariz. — Volunteers in Mexico conducted fresh searches for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, following an anonymous tip that her remains may be buried in an unmarked grave near a stream close to the U.S. border, though initial efforts yielded no results as the investigation entered its fifth month.

The tip directed attention to the Mariposa area west of Nogales in Sonora, Mexico, prompting the volunteer group Buscando Corazones Nogales to explore the rugged terrain. Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, head of the group, said they received the call describing specific details and had previously uncovered more than 25 unmarked graves in the vicinity containing remains of at least 32 individuals during April and May operations.

"We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman's remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream," Ayala Ortiz told local media, according to reports. The group returned for additional searches but came up empty for Guthrie, vowing to continue efforts in the region.

Pima County Sheriff's Department officials in Arizona confirmed awareness of the tip but noted they had not been contacted by Mexican authorities. "We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities," the department stated. "This investigation remains active and ongoing and we will continue to follow up on any credible information."

Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson on Jan. 31, 2026. Authorities believe she was taken against her will after discovering blood near her doorstep and surveillance video showing a masked individual on the porch. The case has drawn national attention due to her daughter's high-profile role and the family's public appeals.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have offered a substantial reward for information leading to their mother's recovery and have shared emotional updates. In one video message, Savannah described the ordeal: "Every hour and minute and second, and every long night, has been agony since then. Worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her. Most of all, just missing her."

The family returned to public life gradually, with Savannah resuming her role on "Today" in April amid an outpouring of support from viewers wearing yellow ribbons in solidarity. The case has generated widespread media coverage and community involvement on both sides of the border.

The volunteer searches in Mexico highlight the cross-border complexities of the investigation. Buscando Corazones Nogales focuses on locating missing persons in a region known for clandestine graves linked to various crimes. Their prior discoveries underscore the challenges in such rugged, expansive terrain near the Arizona-Sonora border.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Pima County continue pursuing leads. On June 11, deputies arrested 54-year-old Alexander Zabel Jr. outside Guthrie's residence following complaints about his behavior. Zabel, a true-crime YouTuber livestreaming from the scene, faces charges including resisting arrest and public nuisance after an incident where a sergeant was knocked to the ground during the encounter.

This marked Zabel's second arrest in the area that week, reflecting heightened tensions in the neighborhood amid increased true-crime enthusiasts and amateur investigators drawn to the high-profile case. Officials have emphasized that such activities can hinder official efforts and disrupt residents.

The disappearance has prompted significant resources from the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Early evidence included blood at the scene and damaged power lines, suggesting possible planning. No ransom was ever paid despite reported demands, and the motive remains unclear, though speculation has included theories of a targeted abduction.

Family members, including Savannah, have maintained hope while acknowledging the prolonged agony. The $1 million reward offered by the family underscores their desperation for answers and commitment to bringing Nancy home or achieving closure.

Cross-border cooperation adds layers of difficulty, involving coordination between U.S. law enforcement and Mexican authorities. The anonymous tip, while unverified, prompted immediate action from volunteers familiar with the area's hidden burial sites. Future searches are planned as investigators sift through tips.

The case has captivated public interest, with updates regularly shared across news outlets and social media. Savannah's return to the anchor desk provided a poignant moment, supported by colleagues and viewers alike. Her co-host Craig Melvin and others expressed solidarity during broadcasts.

As weeks turn into months, the investigation continues to evolve. Forensic analysis, digital evidence and community tips form the backbone of ongoing work. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward through official channels to avoid compromising the case.

The Guthrie family's ordeal reflects broader challenges in missing persons cases involving vulnerable adults. Nancy Guthrie's active lifestyle prior to her disappearance contrasted sharply with the sudden vanishing, fueling community concern and volunteer mobilization.

Experts note that such high-visibility cases often generate both helpful leads and unhelpful speculation. Law enforcement balances public appeals with careful management of information to protect investigative integrity. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has increased patrols and addressed neighborhood disruptions.

For now, the search extends across borders, with hope sustained by the possibility of resolution. The anonymous tip, though yielding no immediate breakthrough, demonstrates the persistence of efforts to locate Nancy Guthrie. Family, friends and supporters continue to await news while honoring her memory through advocacy.

The coming weeks may bring further developments as Mexican volunteers plan additional sweeps and U.S. authorities evaluate cross-border coordination. In the meantime, the case serves as a sobering reminder of the uncertainties surrounding missing loved ones and the enduring determination to find answers.