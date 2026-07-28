Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $663 Million After No Winner, Here's What the Prize Is Really Worth

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $663 million, the second-largest lottery prize of the year so far, after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Monday night, setting up another high-stakes drawing this week even as the eventual winner will take home a significantly smaller sum after taxes.

The jackpot now ranks among the largest prizes offered so far in 2026, trailing only the ongoing Mega Millions jackpot, which has continued climbing in parallel.

Monday's Winning Numbers

The six numbers drawn Monday night were 6, 26, 46, 58, 65, with a Red Powerball number of 25. No ticket matched all six numbers, sending the jackpot rolling over into Wednesday's drawing and pushing the advertised prize to $663 million.

What the Winner Would Actually Take Home

While the headline jackpot figure captures attention, the actual payout a winner would receive is considerably smaller once taxes and payment structure are factored in. If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have a choice between taking the $663 million split across 30 annual installments or a one-time cash prize of $290.4 million, the option most winners choose.

For those opting for the lump-sum cash prize, federal tax obligations immediately reduce the total significantly. If the cash prize is chosen, the winnings will first drop to $220.7 million after a mandatory 24% federal withholding is applied. From there, the winner's ultimate tax bill would likely climb even higher depending on their broader financial situation. The winner would likely face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, further reducing the winnings to around $182.9 million.

Winners who instead choose the 30-year annuity option would see a similar proportional reduction applied to their yearly payments. If the installment option is chosen, the winner's annual payouts of $22.1 million would drop to around $13.92 million after the 37% federal marginal rate is applied.

State Taxes Add Another Layer

Beyond federal withholding, where a winner lives can meaningfully affect how much of the prize they ultimately keep. Depending on where they live, the winner could face additional taxes, as some states, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, including Texas, Florida and California, do not tax lottery winnings at all.

A New Frontier: U.K. Players Join the Game

In a notable expansion of the lottery's reach, Powerball tickets became available to players in the United Kingdom for the first time last week, broadening the game's international footprint. Starting last week, the Powerball jackpot has expanded to include U.K. lottery players. Officials have said this expansion will lead to "faster-growing jackpots," as the additional ticket sales will contribute to the overall prize fund.

The rules for U.K. winners differ meaningfully from those available to U.S. ticket holders, however. If a British Powerball ticket buyer wins, they will not be offered a lump-sum payout option and can only receive the jackpot split across 30 annual payments.

The advertised prize for players in the U.K. reflects a different currency and payout structure than the headline U.S. figure. The advertised jackpot prize for U.K. players is £352 million, or roughly $467.8 million. While this appears significantly lower than the $663 million U.S. prize, the U.K. National Lottery says it reflects the estimated amount a winner would receive over a 30-year period, after exchange rates and U.K. tax requirements have been taken into account.

Two Major Jackpots Running in Parallel

Powerball's climb comes as its rival lottery, Mega Millions, is also building toward a massive prize of its own, giving lottery players two significant jackpots to chase this week. The next Powerball drawing is set to take place Wednesday night. On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions lottery is set to hold its next drawing for a jackpot that has surged to $800 million.

How This Year's Jackpot Stacks Up

Monday night's rollover places the current Powerball prize among the largest lottery jackpots recorded so far in 2026, though it still trails the year's biggest prize. This is only the second lottery prize to cross the $650 million mark so far this year, behind only the ongoing Mega Millions jackpot.

Looking specifically at prizes that have already been claimed, this year's biggest winner came from a different game entirely. Of the prizes that have been claimed so far, the biggest of the year is a $533 million jackpot won by a Mega Millions ticket buyer from Illinois in March. Powerball's own biggest completed jackpot so far this year came from a different state. The biggest completed Powerball jackpot of the year so far is a $250.8 million prize won by a lottery player from Arkansas.

The Odds Remain Astronomically Long

Despite the excitement surrounding the growing jackpot, the mathematical odds of winning remain daunting for anyone buying a ticket. To win the jackpot, a Powerball ticket buyer will need to overcome astronomical odds of 1-in-292.2 million. Notably, those odds have not changed despite the addition of U.K. lottery players to the pool, though Powerball's odds remain slightly worse than those of Mega Millions, whose jackpot currently carries odds of 1-in-290.4 million.

With no winner claiming Monday's drawing, all eyes now turn to Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, when ticket holders will find out whether the $663 million prize finally has a winner or continues climbing toward an even larger jackpot. Meanwhile, Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing offers players a second chance at an even larger prize, as that jackpot has already climbed to $800 million, keeping lottery fever elevated across the country this week as both major games chase historically large payouts simultaneously.