Elon Musk Claims, Without Evidence, That Bill Gates 'Pays Off' Journalists to Avoid Tough Questions Online

Elon Musk sparked a new round of online debate this week after publicly claiming, without offering supporting evidence, that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates "pays off" journalists to avoid critical media coverage, reigniting a long-running feud between two of the world's most prominent billionaires.

A pointed claim posted on X

Musk made the comment on his social media platform X, responding to a post from a user asking why interviewers routinely press him with combative questions while treating Gates with comparatively softer coverage. In his response, Musk suggested that Gates' extensive charitable donations to news organizations and journalism outlets, many of which fund reporting on global health and poverty issues, may explain the discrepancy in tone. Musk did not provide specific evidence to support the claim that any payments influenced editorial coverage, and no independent reporting has corroborated an allegation of direct payments to individual journalists in exchange for favorable treatment.

It is well documented that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has provided grants to a range of media organizations over the years to support journalism focused on global health, development and poverty issues, a practice the foundation has disclosed publicly. Whether such funding constitutes the kind of direct influence Musk's post implied is a matter of ongoing debate rather than an established fact, and media ethics experts have generally distinguished between foundation grants supporting specific coverage areas and direct payments to reporters.

Timing tied to a combative Economist interview

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Musk's comments followed a tense July 23 interview with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, conducted at Tesla's Giga Texas facility in a wide-ranging conversation touching on politics, government spending cuts and public perception of Musk himself. During the interview, Beddoes told Musk directly that "people loathe you," prompting a sharp response in which Musk argued that his following of roughly a quarter-billion people on X reflected broader public support than his critics acknowledged, adding that he believed more people distrusted the media than commonly understood.

The interview also touched on Musk's earlier role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, a Trump administration initiative aimed at cutting federal spending, during which Musk pointed to large philanthropic organizations, including the Gates Foundation, as capable of filling funding gaps left by government cuts. When Beddoes attempted to redirect the conversation, Musk pressed further, arguing that organizations facing funding cuts would naturally craft sympathetic narratives to justify continued support rather than acknowledge inefficiency, a dynamic he suggested applied broadly across large nonprofit and philanthropic institutions.

Online reaction split

Musk's follow-up claim about Gates and journalists drew a mixed reaction on X, with responses ranging from support to disappointment. One user expressed frustration with the tone of the post, writing that they had initially viewed Musk favorably following the Economist interview before feeling let down by his subsequent social media comments. Another user offered a more supportive response, suggesting Musk should focus his energy on engaging with what they described as more credible reporters rather than what they characterized as biased media figures.

A long-running rivalry between two billionaires

The exchange adds to a yearslong public rivalry between Musk and Gates that has played out across interviews, social media posts and public statements. According to Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk, tension between the two dates back to at least 2022, following a meeting in which the two clashed over differing views on climate policy and philanthropic approaches. Gates has previously criticized Musk's increasingly overt political involvement, telling a Times journalist in an earlier interview that he found it "really insane" that Musk could destabilize political situations in various countries through his social media influence, while emphasizing that his own public advocacy had remained narrowly focused on global health and development issues rather than broader political commentary.

For his part, Musk has repeatedly criticized large philanthropic foundations, including Gates', as part of his broader public commentary on government spending, foreign aid and nonprofit funding structures, arguing that organizations facing scrutiny or funding cuts tend to respond with public relations efforts rather than substantive change.

A pattern of unverified claims in the past

This isn't the first time claims about tension between Musk and Gates have circulated online without solid evidentiary backing. Fact-checking organizations, including PolitiFact and Snopes, have previously debunked separate viral claims attributing inflammatory statements to Musk about Gates, in at least one instance tracing a widely shared claim back to a satirical website rather than any actual statement from Musk. That history underscores the importance of treating specific viral claims about the two billionaires' rivalry with caution until they can be independently verified against primary sources.

No response from Gates or his foundation

As of this report, neither Gates nor representatives for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had issued a public response to Musk's specific claim that journalists have been paid off to avoid critical coverage of Gates. The foundation has not previously responded in detail to similar accusations from Musk regarding its media funding practices, and its public disclosures regarding grants to journalism organizations remain available through its own published grant database.

With no independent verification currently available for Musk's specific allegation, and no formal response yet from Gates or his foundation, the claim remains, for now, an unsubstantiated assertion made in the context of an already contentious public rivalry between the two men. Given the pattern of past viral claims involving the two billionaires that have later been shown to lack a verifiable basis, readers encountering similar claims about the Musk-Gates relationship in the coming days may want to look for corroborating reporting from established news organizations before treating specific allegations, including this one, as confirmed fact.