Read more (PHOTO) Prince George Turns 13 as Royal Family Releases New Portrait Ahead of His September Move to College (PHOTO) Prince George Turns 13 as Royal Family Releases New Portrait Ahead of His September Move to College

Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, are planning an especially memorable summer for their eldest son, Prince George, ahead of a significant milestone this fall: his departure from home to begin boarding at Eton College.

George turned 13 on July 22, and in September he will leave his family's Windsor-area home to attend the prestigious all-boys school his father also attended decades earlier. A family friend told Vanity Fair that William and Catherine are determined to give George a "summer to remember" before that transition begins.

A quiet birthday, with one notable exclusion

Following royal family tradition, George celebrated his 13th birthday privately this week, including a cake baked by his mother, a custom Catherine has followed for each of her three children. According to Vanity Fair, the teenager is receiving a low-key birthday celebration, though the outlet noted one gift he will not be getting: a smartphone with internet access.

"One thing George won't be getting is an iPhone," royal commentator Sarah Hewson told Vanity Fair. "His parents are very hot on phones, and they won't allow him on social media. They want to protect him from that for as long as they can." The stance echoes comments William has made previously about limiting his children's early exposure to internet-connected devices, even as he has said a more basic phone for calls and texting could be appropriate once George starts secondary school.

A summer centered on Norfolk

Much of the family's summer will reportedly be spent at Anmer Hall, the Wales family's country home in Norfolk, a property Hewson described as holding particular significance for the family. "It is very special to the family because it's a place where they can escape daily life and enjoy their freedom," Hewson said. "It's their family sanctuary." She added that the family's traditional activities there, including walks, beach runs, sailing, picnics and swimming, are expected to make for "the best possible summer before George heads off to boarding school."

A separate source told Vanity Fair that the upcoming transition carries real emotional weight for the family. "That's a big step," the source said of George's move to Eton. "He will be away from home for the first time, and William and Catherine want to spend as much quality time together as they can this summer."

Possible adventures on the horizon

According to The Sun, William and Catherine "have an action-packed summer in store" for their children, potentially including an adventure trip for George. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward described George's enthusiasm for outdoor activity, noting his interests align closely with his father's. "Like his father, he loves being outdoors, doing things," Seward said. "Playing cricket and tennis and, in the last couple of years, even scuba diving." An island getaway to Mustique, a longtime favorite vacation spot for the Wales family, has also reportedly been discussed as a possibility for the summer.

A teenager who wants to fit in

Seward also spoke to how George's personality has developed as he approaches adolescence, describing a boy who prefers blending in with peers rather than standing out because of his royal position. "Teenagers hate that, and his parents understand only too well," Seward said, adding that George is "no boaster" and "keeps quiet about his privileged family life." She continued, "Like most teenagers, he wants to blend in with his friends and enjoy doing what they are doing. George is, of course, aware of exactly who he is. Lambrook parents have noticed he does not push himself forward unnecessarily."

Seward, who also serves as editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, added that George's personality is likely to keep evolving as he matures. "As a teenager he will no doubt change, but he will still be happiest outdoors and slowly gathering the confidence that will one day be important to his future."

A family friend offered a similarly grounded description of George's dual public and private demeanor to The Sun, saying, "Behind closed doors, he's like any other teen, but in public he takes it all very seriously."

A deliberate approach to parenting

Royal commentators and sources close to the family have pointed to this summer as reflecting a broader, intentional parenting philosophy William and Catherine have maintained throughout their children's upbringing. Royal biographer Robert Jobson emphasized how quickly the milestone years are passing. "In the blink of an eye, George will be 18, and they must know that these years will fly by," Jobson said. "They've done a very good job bringing up the children and focusing on their own family unit. Despite all the other drama going on in the family, they rise above it."

A source told The Telegraph that the family's approach to everyday routines, from school runs to time spent outdoors together, reflects a deliberate strategy rather than incidental choices. "The way they have lived their lives, getting the kids outside, spending time together, focusing on the school run, it's just as strategic as any other part of their public service," the source said, adding, "Preparing their children for the lives they are going to lead, it's central to their roles, it's not something that's on the side."

Getting ready for Eton

Part of the summer will also involve direct preparation for George's move. According to Vanity Fair, George is said to be "over the moon" about starting at Eton, and will take part in a leavers' party as he finishes his time at Lambrook School, where his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, continue to attend. Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths described the close bond between father and son as central to that preparation. "William and George are very close, and William will be making sure George is well prepared," Griffiths said. "They will hunker down and spend the summer together in Norfolk before the big move to Eton. It's an exciting time for them all."

With George's move to Eton set for September, the coming weeks in Norfolk are expected to serve as both a celebration of his teenage milestone and a final stretch of concentrated family time before he begins boarding school life away from home for the first time, a transition his parents appear determined to ease with an especially full and memorable summer together.