ORLANDO, Fla. — Folk-pop superstar Noah Kahan will launch his highly anticipated The Great Divide Tour on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Kia Center in Orlando, marking the start of a major North American run that has already seen both opening nights sell out due to overwhelming demand.

The Vermont singer-songwriter, whose heartfelt storytelling and anthemic choruses have made him one of the biggest breakout artists of the decade, will perform two consecutive nights in Central Florida alongside rising star Gigi Perez. The June 11 show sold out rapidly after going on sale, prompting organizers to add a second date on June 12 that also quickly sold out.

Kahan announced The Great Divide Tour in early February 2026 in support of his forthcoming album of the same name. The 23-date North American leg features a mix of arena and stadium stops, showcasing his evolution from intimate folk rooms to large-scale productions capable of filling venues like Fenway Park and Citizens Bank Park later in the summer.

Fans can expect a set heavy on tracks from the new album alongside staples like "Stick Season," "Dial Drunk" and "Northern Attitude." Kahan's live performances are known for their emotional intensity, sing-along energy and raw connection with audiences, often turning arenas into massive campfire gatherings.

Gigi Perez, whose viral hit "Sailor Song" propelled her into the spotlight, will open both Orlando shows. The pairing reflects Kahan's commitment to elevating emerging talent while delivering nights packed with emotional depth and singable melodies.

The Orlando kickoff comes at a pivotal moment in Kahan's career. Two-time Grammy-nominated and with multiple platinum certifications, the 28-year-old artist has built a devoted global fanbase through authentic songwriting that explores mental health, small-town life, relationships and personal growth. His "Stick Season" era catapulted him to new heights, and The Great Divide promises to expand on that foundation.

Tickets for the Orlando shows initially went on sale in February following an artist presale. Resale markets have seen strong activity, though official channels remain the recommended source. VIP packages and Mastercard preferred access offered early opportunities for fans seeking premium experiences.

Beyond Orlando, the tour will hit major markets including Philadelphia (June 26 at Citizens Bank Park), Boston (multiple nights at Fenway Park in July), Chicago, New York and others before wrapping the North American leg in Seattle on August 30 at T-Mobile Park. International dates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe follow in the fall.

Kahan teased the tour on social media with the message: "I'm hitting the road this summer. Can't wait to bring The Great Divide Tour to stadiums across North America!" The announcement generated massive excitement, with fans praising the artist's decision to start in a city with strong Southern support rather than traditional coastal markets.

Orlando's vibrant entertainment scene and the Kia Center's modern facilities make it an ideal launchpad. The venue, home to the Orlando Magic and major concerts, has hosted numerous high-profile acts and offers excellent sightlines and acoustics for Kahan's intimate-yet-epic style.

Industry observers see the tour as a testament to Kahan's sustained momentum. After years of steady growth, he has become a streaming powerhouse and live draw capable of selling out arenas and stadiums. The addition of stadium dates reflects his ambition to connect with fans on the largest stages while maintaining the emotional core that defines his music.

For Orlando-area fans, the shows represent a major summer highlight. Many plan to travel from across Florida and the Southeast for the back-to-back nights. Local hotels and restaurants anticipate a boost from the influx of concertgoers, adding to the city's reputation as a live music destination.

Kahan has spoken openly about the personal significance of touring. His music often draws from experiences in rural New England, yet it resonates universally. Live shows become communal spaces where fans process their own stories through his lyrics. Expect emotional highs, heartfelt sing-alongs and possibly a few surprise covers or guest moments.

As the June 11 launch approaches, anticipation continues to build. With both Orlando dates sold out, waitlists are active for those hoping for last-minute tickets. The tour's success so far underscores Kahan's status as one of modern music's most compelling live performers.

Beyond the music, Kahan's commitment to mental health advocacy and genuine fan interaction has strengthened his bond with audiences. Many attendees describe his concerts as therapeutic experiences as much as entertainment.

The Great Divide Tour represents the next chapter for an artist who has already reshaped the folk-pop landscape. Starting in Orlando on June 11, Kahan will bring his signature blend of vulnerability and celebration to thousands of fans eager to experience the emotional journey together.

For those unable to attend the launch, the tour's extensive routing offers multiple opportunities across the country and internationally later in 2026. Whether in a packed arena or under stadium lights, Noah Kahan's live shows promise to deliver unforgettable nights of connection and catharsis.

As summer 2026 nears, all eyes turn to the Kia Center for what promises to be a memorable opening chapter in one of the year's most exciting tours. Noah Kahan is ready to bridge the great divide — one powerful performance at a time.