LOS ANGELES — Actor Tony Hale praised Taylor Swift as an outstanding role model for his 20-year-old daughter Loy Ann Hale, citing the singer's kindness and business achievements during the Los Angeles premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" on Tuesday.

Hale, 55, who voiced Forky in "Toy Story 4," attended the event where Swift performed her original song "I Knew It, I Knew You" for the character Jessie. The actor told reporters that Swift's involvement significantly boosted his standing with his daughter, a dedicated Swiftie who has attended the Eras Tour twice.

"Taylor Swift has meant a lot to my daughter," Hale said. "And also, I think she is such a good role model. She's a strong businesswoman. She's so kind, and just the fact that my daughter has her as a role model, as a dad, I'm so grateful for that."

The comments highlight Swift's broad appeal across generations and her positive influence on young fans. Hale previously revealed he has watched a documentary about Swift three times, showing his own appreciation for her artistry.

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Swift's Personal Connection to Toy Story

Swift wrote and performed "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack. At the premiere, she expressed deep affection for the franchise, calling "Toy Story 5" her favorite and sharing a childhood video of herself dressed as a cowgirl.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Swift posted on Instagram when announcing the track. The song, produced with Jack Antonoff, marks her first new music since her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" last October. It broke records on Apple Music as the biggest soundtrack single debut.

During the event, Swift brought Randy Newman onstage to perform "You've Got a Friend in Me" and praised Cusack's performance. "It was an honor to write for her," she said.

Hale Family Perspective

Hale shares daughter Loy Ann with wife Martel Thompson Hale. The family's public appearances often reflect close bonds, and Loy's admiration for Swift clearly resonates with her father. He noted that Swift's contribution to the film "amped up the level" of excitement for his daughter.

This father-daughter dynamic illustrates Swift's cultural reach, extending from music and business into family conversations about positive influences. As a 36-year-old global superstar, she continues to inspire younger audiences with themes of empowerment, resilience and authenticity.

Toy Story 5 and Swift's Contribution

The fifth installment of the beloved franchise continues its exploration of friendship, change and growing up. Swift's song integrates into Jessie's storyline, adding emotional depth and musical appeal for families. Pixar's storytelling combined with Swift's star power creates strong crossover potential.

Early reactions from the premiere suggest the song fits seamlessly, enhancing the film's nostalgic yet fresh feel. The collaboration marks another successful bridge between music and animation, appealing to multiple generations.

Swift's Broader Impact

Beyond the film, Swift's business achievements — including ownership of her master recordings and strategic career moves — have earned respect in entertainment circles. Her advocacy and consistent professionalism further bolster her reputation as a positive figure.

For parents like Hale, Swift represents values of kindness and strength in a complex media environment. Her influence on young women like Loy Ann Hale adds a personal dimension to her already massive cultural footprint.

Industry and Fan Response

The entertainment community has welcomed Swift's Pixar involvement, with industry voices praising the creative partnership. Fans celebrated the song's record debut and Hale's endorsement, generating positive buzz ahead of the film's wider release.

Social media reactions emphasized intergenerational connections, with parents and children bonding over Swift's music and the "Toy Story" series. The project reinforces Swift's versatility as an artist comfortable in both stadium tours and family entertainment.

Looking Ahead

As "Toy Story 5" prepares for release, anticipation continues to build. Swift's song is expected to feature prominently in marketing and become a family favorite. Hale's comments add a heartfelt layer to coverage, showing Swift's impact beyond charts and box office.

The collaboration exemplifies successful synergy between industries, benefiting creators, studios and audiences. Future details about the film and song's role will likely emerge in coming weeks.

Tony Hale's praise provides a touching reminder of Swift's role as both entertainer and role model. In an era of rapid cultural shifts, her positive example resonates with families seeking uplifting influences for their children. The "Toy Story 5" premiere celebrated not only a franchise milestone but also the enduring power of music and storytelling to connect generations.

For Swift's fans and the Hale family alike, moments like these strengthen cultural bonds. As the film reaches theaters, audiences worldwide will experience the magic of "Toy Story" enhanced by Swift's heartfelt contribution and the real-world appreciation it has inspired.