Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing a fresh round of criticism from some social media users after Australian tabloid reports suggested behind-the-scenes friction with a "MasterChef Australia" judge during the filming of her upcoming guest appearance, even as multiple sources close to the production have publicly denied any serious conflict occurred.

The duchess is set to appear as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia" this Sunday, July 26, at 7 p.m. local time on Channel 10. Her segment was filmed in April during a visit to Australia with her husband, Prince Harry, and will feature Meghan emphasizing seasonal ingredients and personal storytelling as she challenges contestants to prepare a "dish fit for a duchess" using a selection of produce and pantry items she curated herself.

What the reports allege

Australian magazine New Idea reported that tension developed on set when several contestants reportedly gravitated toward series judge Poh Ling Yeow for feedback and reassurance rather than directing their attention to Meghan as the episode's headline guest. According to one unnamed source cited by the outlet, "It was a bit awkward at times. You could tell Meghan was wondering what was going on."

A separate point of friction reportedly involved Yeow introducing Meghan as "royalty" during the segment, despite Meghan and her team having asked producers beforehand not to use that word, according to Sky News reporting cited by multiple outlets. In a promotional clip for the episode, Yeow can be heard saying, "We've had royalty in the MasterChef kitchen before, but no one like this. All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle." Sky News reported that the introduction left Meghan "very frustrated," which in turn reportedly left Yeow feeling upset about the moment.

Sources close to production push back on the characterization

Despite those reported moments of friction, several unnamed sources cited across multiple outlets have downplayed any suggestion of a serious rift. One insider told reporters that the issue had little to do with Meghan personally, saying Yeow "felt she had been unintentionally drawn into a royal protocol issue she never intended to be part of" and had wanted to reach out and apologize directly, but was advised by producers to let the matter be handled through standard production channels.

Another source explicitly rejected the idea that real tension existed on set, telling outlets, "There was no tension whatsoever, but it did feel like everyone was working hard to create those picture-perfect TV moments." A third source offered a lighter take on the dynamic between the two women, describing Yeow's high-energy, joke-filled personality as not always landing as intended when paired with Meghan, but characterizing any friction as minor. "It wasn't major drama, just a few awkward moments during filming that were adjusted in the final edit," the source said, adding, "Meghan was a great guest, and we feel very lucky she agreed to appear on the show."

Public reaction has been more pointed

Despite those efforts to downplay the situation, the story has generated notable pushback from some viewers on social media, many of whom referenced past allegations involving Meghan's treatment of staff during her time as a working royal. One Instagram commenter wrote that the "bullying allegations" pattern had become repetitive, adding that "she can't even go on a show without trying to create issues about random things." Other social media users echoed similar sentiments across platforms including X, with some questioning why the story kept recurring around Meghan's public appearances.

It's worth noting that the characterization of the on-set moments as "bullying" originates largely from social media commentary and headline framing rather than from any on-the-record accusation of mistreatment made by Yeow, her fellow judges or MasterChef Australia producers.

What the judges themselves have said

Speaking separately about Meghan's approach to the episode, Yeow described the duchess as having been clear and intentional about what she wanted from the segment. "This was actually quite clear about wanting to get to know the contestants better," Yeow said, describing Meghan's interest in hearing personal stories from the competitors. "And she said, you know, you know these guys, but I don't, so I really would like to see some stories and, yeah, food that's gonna show us their personalities."

Fellow judge Sofia Levin offered a positive reflection on Meghan's connection to food as a home cook and gardener. "She's a home cook and she's a gardener herself," Levin said. "So, when you think about it, you know, we're getting more and more connected to our food."

What to expect from the episode

Meghan will appear alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli for the episode, with judge Andy Allen absent due to the birth of his son. During filming, Meghan reportedly told contestants that "there is a lot of pressure in that kitchen," adding that she prefers cooking in "a really relaxed fashion" and encouraging competitors to "keep a sense of humour about it, and to cook from the heart." She also spoke about cooking as an expression of care for the people in her life, saying that food is "how I show my nurturing and love for my friends, family and my kids."

Context around the visit

Meghan and Harry's April trip to Australia marked their first joint visit to the country since their 2018 royal tour, and included humanitarian and mental health-focused engagements alongside Meghan's MasterChef appearance. The guest judging segment, recorded in Melbourne, was teased extensively in the show's promotional material ahead of Sunday's broadcast.

With the episode set to air this weekend, it remains to be seen how the final edited version portrays the interactions between Meghan and the judging panel, and whether that broadcast will do anything to settle the competing narratives that have circulated in Australian and international tabloid coverage in the days leading up to its release.