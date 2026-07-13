Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise reunion with King Charles III over the weekend was less of a breakthrough for the estranged couple than public reaction has suggested, according to a royal author who says an insider close to the situation cautioned against reading too much into the meeting.

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Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday, July 10, that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, at Highgrove House, the monarch's private country residence in Gloucestershire. The gathering marked the first time Charles had seen his younger son's children in more than four years, since the family of four last appeared together in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

The visit came together only in its final days. As recently as July 4, reports indicated Meghan and the children would not be joining Harry in the UK after the British government denied his request for publicly funded police protection outside royal residences, a decision Harry had been fighting in court and has repeatedly lost. Harry ultimately traveled to London alone the week prior for a series of charity engagements, including a session of wheelchair rugby at an Invictus Games "one year to go" event in Birmingham on July 10, before the family's plans shifted and Meghan and the children flew in from an unspecified European destination to join him for the private gathering with Charles and Camilla.

The reunion was described by palace sources as strictly private, with no official photographs or public statements released. According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, the meeting was characterized to him as "a private family occasion," a framing that palace insiders say was meant to prevent the visit from being read as any kind of broader public reconciliation. A source told Heatworld ahead of the meeting that Charles had set clear expectations for his son beforehand. "He's made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain," the source said.

Royal author Rob Shuter, addressing the wave of coverage characterizing the reunion as a major turning point for Harry and Meghan, said an insider pushed back on that interpretation directly. "Don't believe the hype," the insider told Shuter. "This wasn't a surrender — it was a grandfather wanting to see his grandchildren. People are confusing compassion with capitulation." The insider went on to list what did not occur during the visit as evidence that the meeting represented no formal shift in the family's standing. "There was no official photograph. No public embrace. No balcony moment. No joint statement declaring a new chapter. No announcement restoring Harry's role. No change to security arrangements. No constitutional shift. The monarchy gave away absolutely nothing," the insider said, adding, "If Buckingham Palace wanted the world to see this as a reconciliation, there would have been a picture. The fact that there wasn't tells you everything you need to know."

Shuter characterized the gathering as fundamentally a family matter rather than any kind of institutional gesture toward the Sussexes, describing it as "a private family moment between an ageing King, his son, and his grandchildren — not a public rehabilitation of the Sussex brand."

Notably absent from the weekend's events was any reported meeting between Harry and his brother, Prince William. The two remain estranged, and no reunion between them took place during Harry's visit, underscoring that whatever warmth may have been extended by Charles has not yet extended to the broader rift within the family. Prince William continued his own public duties as normal during the visit, taking part in a charity polo match Friday, while Charles and Princess Anne also carried on with scheduled royal engagements separately from the family gathering at Highgrove.

Not every royal commentator viewed the visit charitably. Royal author Tom Bower offered a considerably harsher assessment of Harry's continued presence in the UK and its impact on the monarchy's public standing. "The man is poison for the monarchy, and I think all the damage he and Meghan have done over the last 5 years, yes, there was again more damage, and the monarchy's popularity has fallen," Bower told the Daily Express. "It needs to rebuild its popularity and rebuild its respect for people. And Harry's presence in Britain just undermines that effort."

The visit unfolded against a backdrop of continued legal and security tensions between Harry and UK authorities. In May 2025, Harry lost an appeal challenging the British government's decision to reduce his publicly funded security following his and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020. More recently, Harry also lost a separate privacy claim against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over past coverage involving his late mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan. Since relocating full-time to California, Harry and Meghan have relied on a privately funded security team for their protection, a arrangement that has remained a persistent point of friction between the couple and UK officials during Harry's return visits to the country.

Beyond the meeting with Charles, the family was reported to be staying at Althorp House, the childhood home of Princess Diana and the site of her grave, with plans to visit the grave in Northamptonshire during their time in the UK, according to Page Six. Meghan was not expected to attend any public events during the trip, and the children were similarly not scheduled to appear at any of Harry's public engagements.

The public reaction to the reunion has remained sharply divided, with some observers framing the meeting as a meaningful thaw in relations between Harry and the royal family following years of public tension that intensified after the couple's 2021 televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan described being denied professional mental health support by the palace while pregnant with Archie. Others, echoing the insider cited by Shuter, have cautioned that the absence of any public acknowledgment, photograph or formal statement suggests the gathering should be understood narrowly as a private family visit rather than evidence of any broader institutional reconciliation between the Sussexes and the working royal family.