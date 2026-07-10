Savannah Guthrie was absent from NBC's "Today" show for a second consecutive day this week, with no on-air explanation offered for her absence on either Wednesday or Thursday, a pattern that comes amid the ongoing, months-long search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since late January.

Guthrie's usual seat alongside co-anchor Craig Melvin was filled by Sheinelle Jones on Wednesday, July 8, and by Laura Jarrett on Thursday, July 9. Unlike some previous absences, during which Melvin or other co-hosts have briefly noted the reason for Guthrie's time away, no explanation was given on air for either day this week, despite Guthrie having been present on the broadcast earlier in the week. During the July 7 episode, Guthrie had performed an unexpected on-air outfit change in the middle of the live broadcast, underscoring that her absence beginning Wednesday marked a shift from her regular presence just days earlier.

Guthrie's schedule on "Today" has fluctuated considerably over the course of 2026 as she has navigated both the personal toll of her mother's disappearance and a separate professional commitment to host an upcoming NBC game show based on The New York Times' Wordle. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing the following morning after failing to appear for church, and investigators believe she was abducted from her home in the early hours of February 1. She has not been found, and the case remains an active investigation more than five months later.

Following her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie stepped away from "Today" entirely for roughly two months, spending February and March with her family in both Arizona and New York before making an emotional return to the anchor desk on April 6. "It's good to be home," Guthrie said on her first broadcast back. Her longtime former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, filled in for her during that initial hiatus, and the two later sat down for an emotional interview in March in which Guthrie discussed the ongoing search for her mother.

Since her April return, Guthrie has continued to balance her anchor duties with periodic absences tied to production work on the upcoming Wordle game show, which NBC has said will be produced in partnership with Jimmy Fallon's Electric Hot Dog production company and The New York Times. Guthrie has described Wordle as something she and her mother connected over personally, and has spoken about the strangeness of continuing to build a new professional project while her mother's case remains unresolved. "Everything is strange right now," Guthrie told The New York Times in May. "It's strange to get up and do the Today show every day, and it's strange to say that I'm going to do a game show when your heart is broken."

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Guthrie has also spoken candidly on air about the emotional difficulty of returning to daily television work amid the ongoing search. During a June appearance on "Today's" fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Guthrie described the challenge of maintaining her composure each day. "It's really hard to come back. I've been trying so hard to hold it together," she said at the time, adding that she cries most mornings on both her way to and from work. She said the job nonetheless brings her "a little respite" and "a lot of joy" during an otherwise painful period, explaining that she felt compelled to keep working in part because she believed it was what her mother would have wanted. "My mom would have said the same, like, 'Honey, just keep going, just keep going.' And so I am," Guthrie said.

Guthrie's most recent public statement specifically addressing her mother's case came on July 1, marking five months since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Speaking to Arizona-based outlet KOLD 13 News, Guthrie said, "It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family," and thanked both the community of Tucson and investigators from the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department for their continued work on the case.

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has continued to develop in recent weeks, though without a confirmed suspect or resolution. Earlier this month, an FBI official confirmed to Reuters that three ransom notes sent to news outlets, including TMZ, had been determined to be fraudulent extortion attempts rather than genuine communications from anyone involved in Nancy's disappearance. The FBI has separately said other ransom-related communications remain under active investigation as potentially legitimate, while a California man previously pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to a separate fake ransom message sent to the Guthrie family.

"Today" has periodically acknowledged the broader strain the situation has placed on the show and its anchors throughout the year, including moments when co-anchors wore yellow ribbons in solidarity with the Guthrie family during earlier stages of the search. The show has continued operating with a rotating cast of substitute anchors, including Jones, Jarrett, Kotb and others, filling in for Guthrie during her various absences since February, reflecting what people familiar with the program have described as an ongoing effort to keep the broadcast running smoothly while supporting their longtime colleague through an extended personal crisis.

As of this report, neither Guthrie nor NBC has issued a public statement addressing the specific reason for her absence from "Today" on either Wednesday or Thursday this week. It remains unclear whether her time away is connected to ongoing developments in her mother's case, continued work on the Wordle game show, personal time, or another unrelated matter, and network representatives have not responded publicly to questions about when she is expected to return to the anchor desk.