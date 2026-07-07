LONDON — Prince Harry has arrived in the United Kingdom without his wife, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, following a chaotic 24-hour stretch in which Buckingham Palace withdrew an offer to host him during his visit and a separate dispute over taxpayer-funded security remained unresolved.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to Britain ahead of a series of engagements planned for later this week, including an event marking the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. According to reporting from the Mirror, the exact details of his arrival, including which airport he used and where he is currently staying, remained unclear, reflecting the heightened sensitivity surrounding his travel arrangements.

According to sources close to the situation, Harry had originally intended to bring Meghan and their children on the trip, hoping the family would be granted temporary security arrangements that would allow them to travel safely to London. The duke was said to be eager for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather, King Charles, a meeting that has become increasingly rare in recent years. The King has seen Archie only a limited number of times since Harry and Meghan relocated away from full-time royal duties, and has met Lilibet just once, during a visit in the summer of 2022.

Those plans were ultimately abandoned. It was confirmed Saturday that Harry would travel to London without his family, with the duke reportedly concluding that it would not be safe for Meghan and the children to visit the capital without adequate security arrangements in place. Harry's request for taxpayer-funded protection had been denied by the Home Office, a decision that is understood to have left him frustrated. The duke is also said to be awaiting a formal review from the Risk Management Board, part of the process overseen by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC, which determines his security arrangements during UK visits. According to reporting, Harry only learned last week that this review had not yet taken place.

With Meghan and the children remaining behind, it now appears increasingly unlikely that King Charles will have the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren during this particular visit. There has been some suggestion that the Sussex family could still meet the King at one of his private country residences, either Highgrove in Gloucestershire or Sandringham in Norfolk, with Saturday floated as a possible date. However, no formal request for such a meeting has been submitted as of this report.

Compounding the difficulties surrounding the trip, it was confirmed earlier Monday that Harry would not be staying at Buckingham Palace during his time in London, reversing an earlier accommodation offer that had reportedly come directly from the King. A representative for Harry said Monday morning that the duke had accepted an offer to stay at the palace for part of his visit, but Buckingham Palace subsequently confirmed that the accommodation was no longer available.

According to a royal source, hosting a guest at Buckingham Palace requires sufficient advance notice to arrange appropriate staffing and security. The palace, which contains 240 bedrooms, including 52 set aside for members of the Royal Family and their guests, requires a full complement of staff and protection officers whenever a member of the family is in residence. The source said Harry's acceptance of the offer came at the last possible moment, prompting the palace to withdraw the arrangement altogether.

With the Buckingham Palace offer no longer on the table, Harry is now expected to stay at private accommodations during his visit, though the specific location has not been disclosed. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his lodging and the disappointment over his family's absence, Harry's schedule of engagements in the UK remains largely intact. He is expected to meet with representatives of the Invictus Games Foundation at the Royal Hospital Chelsea as part of preparations for next year's Games. Later in the week, he is scheduled to travel to Birmingham, where he will visit Birmingham Children's Hospital in his role as a longstanding patron of the WellChild charity, marking the 20th anniversary of the organization's first WellChild Nurse program.

It remains uncertain whether Meghan and the children might still join Harry in the UK later in the week for the Invictus Games event in Birmingham, a possibility that has not been ruled out despite their absence from the initial leg of the trip to London. Should the family reunite for that portion of the visit, it could still offer an opportunity for further engagement with the wider royal family, though any meeting between the King and his grandchildren appears unlikely to take place during the London segment of the trip given the current circumstances.

The dispute over accommodation adds to what has become a recurring pattern of friction between Harry's team and Buckingham Palace in recent years, particularly around the logistics of his visits to the UK following his and Meghan's decision to step back from full-time royal duties in 2020. Previous trips have similarly involved public disagreements over security arrangements and other planning matters, often playing out through competing statements from representatives on both sides.

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As of Monday evening, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for Harry had provided further details on where the duke would be staying during his visit, nor had either side indicated whether the accommodation dispute would have any bearing on his scheduled engagements in London and Birmingham later this week. Both parties have continued to offer differing accounts of how the situation unfolded, with no clear indication that a resolution over future security arrangements for Harry and his family is imminent.