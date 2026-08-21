Prince William and Kate Arrive at Balmoral Days After News of Harry's Return to the UK Breaks

BALMORAL, Scotland — Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, arrived at Balmoral Castle on Thursday to join King Charles III for the royal family's traditional summer stay in Scotland, days after news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to the United Kingdom after six years living in the United States.

The Prince and Princess of Wales began their visit accompanied by their three children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. The family typically travels to the royal residence in Aberdeenshire each summer for a break from official engagements, joining King Charles, who received his formal welcome to the castle on Tuesday, just two days after learning of Harry and Meghan's plans to relocate back to Britain.

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William has previously spoken about the significance the Scottish retreat holds for his family. "George, Charlotte and Louis are already aware of how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they're beginning to create their own cherished memories there, too," William has said of the annual visits.

HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash said William and Catherine are likely feeling less than enthusiastic about the timing of Harry and Meghan's announcement, offering her assessment on the outlet's "A Right Royal Podcast." "Well, what is intriguing about this is the complete radio silence coming from that end of the spectrum. And what's interesting about it is that they're normally away at this time of year. I imagine they're not delighted about this," Nash said.

Nash suggested the damage done to the relationship between the two brothers over recent years would make any public reintroduction of Harry and Meghan into British life a significant challenge for the family to navigate. "It's going to be a very, very difficult hill to climb, having them suddenly back in the UK, popping up, doing things publicly, if that's where they go with this. So much has been said and done that has damaged that relationship, almost beyond repair," she said.

According to Nash, it is likely that William and Catherine were informed of Harry and Meghan's plans before the news became public, given that King Charles was told directly on Sunday. "I can't see a world in which they would be welcoming them back with open arms. But you would anticipate that the King will have spoken to William about this if he was made aware," Nash said. "We believe the Waleses were made aware beforehand. They didn't find out at the same time as the rest of the world. So they've had time to process this."

Harry and Meghan's return does not involve any resumption of official royal duties. According to HELLO!'s reporting, the couple's status will remain unchanged, with no partial or "half in, half out" arrangement under consideration. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to live in a non-royal residence outside London and have already enrolled their children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, in British schools ahead of the upcoming school year.

King Charles learned of the couple's plans to relocate on Sunday, and is reportedly looking forward to seeing more of the family, who first moved to the United States in 2020 following their departure from official royal duties. The king reunited with Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire last month, marking the first time he had seen his grandchildren on the Sussex side of the family in four years.

William and Catherine's arrival at Balmoral, alongside their children, places the full senior working core of the royal family together in Scotland at a moment of heightened attention on the broader family's internal dynamics. Other family members have also been photographed arriving at the castle in the days following the initial announcement of Harry and Meghan's return, including Princess Anne, along with Zara and Mike Tindall, according to subsequent HELLO! coverage describing what was characterized as a show of unity among the wider family gathered at Balmoral.

The renewed focus on Balmoral comes as King Charles has continued settling into his own summer stay at the estate, where he has been photographed meeting members of the public during informal walkabouts, a customary part of the royal family's presence in the area each year. Those public appearances have continued even as the broader family works through the practical and emotional implications of Harry and Meghan's imminent return.

The relationship between William and Harry has remained strained for several years, following the 2021 interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey, in which they raised allegations regarding their treatment within the royal family, as well as the 2023 publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare," both of which are widely reported to have deepened the rift between the two brothers. Nash's characterization of the relationship as damaged "almost beyond repair" reflects a broader assessment shared by several royal commentators in the wake of this week's announcement, even as attention now turns to how the family will manage Harry and Meghan's return to British life in the weeks ahead.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace has issued a detailed public statement addressing William and Catherine's specific reaction to the news of Harry and Meghan's return, and much of the current reporting continues to rely on sourced commentary from royal correspondents rather than on-the-record statements from the family members themselves. As Harry and Meghan prepare to relocate to a private residence outside London later this month, attention is likely to remain focused on whether any direct meetings occur between the two branches of the family, and on how the gathering at Balmoral, now including both King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, factors into the broader family's response to the Sussexes' return.