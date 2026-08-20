LONDON — Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were reportedly caught off guard by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they plan to return to Britain for an extended stay, with sources describing the couple as "blindsided" by the timing and manner of the disclosure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from their roles as senior working royals and relocated to Montecito, California, in 2020, announced this week that they intend to return to Britain for what has been described as "an extended period of time" beginning this month. According to reporting citing sources close to the situation, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, informed King Charles III of their plans on Sunday, just days before the broader announcement became public.

A source close to the king indicated that Charles "naturally welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity," suggesting a degree of warmth from the monarch toward the prospect of the visit, even amid the broader complexity surrounding the family's relationships.

William and Catherine, both 44, were reportedly also made aware of the Sussexes' plans, but insiders say the couple were caught off guard by how the news unfolded. According to a source who spoke with reporter Rob Shuter, the timing of the disclosure left the Prince and Princess of Wales in an uncomfortable position. "King Charles only learned of the Sussexes' plans days ago, leaving Prince William and Kate Middleton blindsided by a decision that could dramatically change the royal family's delicate new reality," the source told Shuter.

Read more Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Fractured Royal Ties Become a 'Professional Liability,' Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Fractured Royal Ties Become a 'Professional Liability,' Expert Says

Additional commentary shared with Shuter suggested that the manner in which the announcement was made, rather than the substance of the decision itself, was a significant factor in William and Catherine's reported frustration. A separate insider indicated that "if this really was about rebuilding trust with the royal family, the palace would have been given the respect of making the announcement," implying that the family had hoped for more direct, advance coordination before the news became public. Another source described Harry and Meghan as "still loose cannons," adding that the palace did not want to learn such significant news through American media coverage rather than through direct communication.

The reported tension underscores the continued strain between William and Harry specifically, who have remained estranged for more than four years and are widely reported not to have spoken directly during that period. That lack of communication has added a layer of complexity to how the broader family navigates any significant developments involving the Sussexes, given that William, as heir to the throne, occupies a central role in shaping how the institution responds to and coordinates around Harry and Meghan's public activities.

Beyond the immediate question of family dynamics, some commentary surrounding the announced return has focused on the practical and financial motivations that may be driving the decision. According to sourcing shared by Shuter, the Sussexes' business ventures in the United States have not generated the level of financial independence some had anticipated when the couple first relocated. "The American dream did not turn out the way they planned," one source said. "The deals came, the headlines came, but the enormous financial independence they talked about never really materialized." Another source offered a more pointed assessment of the calculation behind the timing of the move: "This is about money. Harry knows the family fortune is in Britain. He also knows his father is the person who can make life much easier for him." That same source suggested a broader strategic rationale behind the decision. "They are coming back because they need Britain — and they need Charles."

The Sussexes themselves have characterized the return differently, framing the move around family, community and their children rather than financial considerations. Representatives for the couple have not directly addressed the specific claims regarding the family's financial motivations or the reported reaction from William and Catherine.

Meghan has not returned to England since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, according to prior reporting, marking the last occasion on which all four — William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan — were seen together publicly. Since that funeral, Harry has made several solo visits to London, including trips tied to ongoing legal proceedings, while Meghan has largely remained in the United States. Earlier this year, when Harry returned to London for a court date in his ongoing legal case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, William and Catherine deliberately scheduled engagements in Scotland rather than remaining in London during his visit, according to People magazine's reporting at the time. Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital regarding that earlier trip, "Surprise, surprise, in 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues." Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams offered a similar assessment at the time, noting plainly that "William and Catherine obviously won't see Harry while he's involved with a court case," adding, "William reportedly hasn't spoken to his brother."

The pattern of avoidance during that earlier visit has fueled speculation about how William and Catherine might similarly navigate Harry and Meghan's now-announced extended return, particularly given reports that this latest trip was disclosed with considerably less advance coordination than previous visits.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has issued a detailed public statement addressing the specific claims regarding William and Catherine's reaction to the announcement, and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not directly responded to the characterization of the couple as having caught the rest of the family off guard. As with much reporting on the internal dynamics of the royal family, the accounts offered by anonymous sources reflect the perspectives of those close to the situation rather than confirmed, on-the-record statements from the family members themselves, and outlets covering the story have generally presented the claims as sourced commentary rather than officially verified fact.

As the Sussexes' extended UK stay approaches, attention is likely to remain focused on whether any direct meetings occur between Harry, Meghan and other senior royals, and on how the broader family manages what insiders describe as a still-unresolved and delicate set of relationships more than six years after Harry and Meghan first stepped back from their roles as working royals.