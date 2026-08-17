Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Fractured Royal Ties Become a 'Professional Liability,' Expert Says

LONDON — The strained relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British royal family has become a "professional liability" for the couple as they work to rebuild credibility in the entertainment industry, according to a royal commentator who spoke to the celebrity news outlet Page Six.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would benefit from stepping back from creative control on their various media projects and allowing industry professionals to take a larger role, rather than continuing to shape every aspect of their output themselves. Schofield suggested the couple needed to pursue projects unrelated to their departure from royal duties if they hoped to establish lasting careers in entertainment independent of their royal backstory.

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According to Schofield, audiences have limited patience for repeated explanations of why the couple stepped back from royal life in 2020, and she argued that Harry and Meghan's long-term prospects in the entertainment industry depend on proving they have creative instincts and storytelling ability that stand on their own, separate from their connection to the monarchy. She said the couple needed projects that would allow them to "get out of the way" and let others lead, rather than positioning themselves at the center of every initiative they undertake.

Schofield also connected the couple's recent efforts to mend ties with King Charles III to their broader need to rebuild professional standing. She suggested the timing of renewed reconciliation efforts was unlikely to be coincidental, framing the outreach as at least partly motivated by a recognition that their damaged relationship with the royal family had begun to affect how they are perceived professionally, beyond the personal and family dimensions of the rift.

The comments come amid ongoing speculation in British and American tabloid media about the state of relations between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other senior royals, including King Charles and Prince William. Reports over recent months have periodically suggested renewed contact or softening tensions between Harry and his father, though neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have publicly confirmed the specifics of any reconciliation efforts described in such reporting.

Since stepping back from their roles as working royals in early 2020, Harry and Meghan have built a media and entertainment portfolio that has included documentary projects, podcasts, books and other ventures, some produced through content agreements with major streaming platforms. The couple's public statements and various projects have frequently addressed their departure from royal life and their experiences with the royal family and British media, a pattern Schofield's comments suggest may be wearing thin with audiences seeking new material.

Prince Harry has also been the subject of separate reporting suggesting he is seeking to increase the frequency of his visits to the United Kingdom, according to other coverage circulating in British media, though such reports have not been independently verified by royal officials. Commentary from royal watchers has continued to characterize the relationship between Harry and his family, including King Charles and Prince William, as complex and evolving, with some suggesting the king may take further steps toward reconciliation and others noting that Prince William has remained focused primarily on his immediate family, including his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children.

The royal family has faced its own separate set of pressures in recent months, including financial and reputational questions connected to the fallout from Prince Andrew's public disgrace, which has generated continued scrutiny of the monarchy's broader public standing. Commentators have periodically drawn connections between those pressures and the family's approach to reconciliation efforts with Harry and Meghan, suggesting that a united public image may be seen as more valuable to the institution amid other challenges, though such connections remain speculative and have not been confirmed by royal representatives.

Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has publicly responded to Schofield's specific comments regarding their professional standing or the characterization of their family relationship as a liability. Representatives for the couple have historically avoided direct engagement with tabloid commentary of this nature, generally reserving public statements for their own official announcements regarding projects, charitable initiatives or family matters.

Royal commentary of the kind offered by Schofield represents opinion and analysis rather than confirmed reporting on the internal dynamics of the royal family, and outlets covering such remarks typically frame them as the views of individual observers rather than established fact. Page Six and other outlets that cover the British royal family regularly feature commentary from a range of royal watchers, biographers and former palace staff, whose interpretations of royal relationships often diverge significantly from one another and from official statements issued by Buckingham Palace or representatives for individual family members.

The broader narrative around Harry and Meghan's post-royal career has remained a persistent subject of media coverage since their 2020 departure from official duties, with outlets frequently examining the commercial performance of their various projects alongside ongoing questions about their relationship with the royal family. Their Netflix documentary series and other media ventures have drawn mixed reviews and box office or streaming performance data over the years, feeding continued public and industry interest in whether the couple can establish a media brand independent of their royal history.

As of this report, there has been no official statement from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, or representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressing Schofield's remarks or providing further detail on the state of any reconciliation efforts between Harry, Meghan and King Charles. Given the frequency and volume of speculative commentary surrounding the family's internal dynamics, further developments and statements are likely to continue generating coverage in the weeks ahead, though specifics regarding any formal reconciliation process remain unconfirmed by official royal sources.