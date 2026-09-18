Australian businesses are embracing a new era of 'serviced everything', replacing costly office fit-outs, furniture, telephone systems, internet infrastructure and ongoing maintenance with workspaces where virtually everything is provided, managed and ready to use.

According to workplace expert Brett McAllen, CEO of @WORKSPACES, Australia's leading brand of serviced offices, flexible, shared and coworking spaces with locations across cities and suburban centres, serviced and flexible offices are no longer simply viewed as a way to reduce rent or avoid lengthy commercial leases. They are becoming a complete operational solution that allows businesses to walk into a fully functioning office and start working immediately.

"Businesses have spent decades purchasing desks, chairs, telephone systems, internet hardware, artwork, kitchen equipment and countless other items that depreciate, wear out, break or become obsolete," McAllen said.

"Then they have had to pay people to install, maintain, repair, replace and eventually dispose of it all.

"Serviced offices completely change that equation. The desks, chairs, internet, telephones, meeting rooms, kitchens, artwork, reception and shared facilities are already there.

Everything is connected, maintained and managed for you.

"You simply walk in, open your laptop and get to work. If you don't have a computer, we can provide one as well. It is the ultimate form of serviced everything."

The end of the office shopping list

McAllen said moving into a conventional office can require a significant upfront investment before a business has even opened its doors.

"Securing the premises is just the beginning. Businesses then face the cost of the fit-out, cabling, furniture, internet connection, telephone systems, appliances, security, signage, artwork and all the smaller items required to make an office functional," he said.

"You may also have to coordinate builders, electricians, telecommunications providers, internet technicians, furniture suppliers and other trades.

"With a serviced office, that entire shopping list and project-management burden disappears. Businesses arrive to find a professional, fully equipped workplace ready for their team."

No more depreciating desks and broken chairs

Traditional offices require businesses to purchase physical assets that begin depreciating from the moment they are installed.

"Desks get damaged, chairs wear out, technology becomes outdated and fit-outs rarely retain their original value," McAllen said.

"Businesses can spend tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars creating an office, only to discover that it no longer meets their needs a few years later.

"They may grow, contract, restructure or change how their people work. Suddenly, they have the wrong number of desks, too much space, not enough meeting rooms or expensive equipment they no longer need.

"Serviced offices allow businesses to use what they need without having to own, maintain or eventually replace it."

Internet that simply works

McAllen said connectivity is another major source of cost and frustration in conventional offices.

"Reliable, high-speed internet is essential to virtually every modern business, but arranging commercial connectivity can be expensive and time-consuming," he said.

"There may be installation delays, hardware requirements, lengthy contracts and ongoing dealings with service providers when something goes wrong.

"In a quality serviced office, the connectivity is already in place. Businesses do not need to purchase routers, install cabling or spend hours on the telephone trying to resolve technical issues.

"The internet simply works. If there is ever a problem, which is rare, the business calls the front desk and the issue is managed."

One call replaces a list of tradies

McAllen said one of the most underestimated advantages of a serviced office is the amount of management time it returns to business owners and their teams.

"In a traditional office, if a chair breaks, an appliance fails, the internet drops out or something needs repairing, somebody within the business has to deal with it," he said.

"They need to identify the right provider, request quotes, book the service, wait for the technician and approve the invoice. One small issue can consume hours of productive time.

"In a serviced workspace, you make one call to the front desk. The issue becomes our responsibility, not yours.

"Business owners should be focused on serving clients, growing revenue and leading their people—not searching for an electrician, assembling furniture or troubleshooting the internet."

The office is becoming a service, not an asset

McAllen believes the shift towards serviced workspaces reflects a broader change in how organisations think about ownership.

"Businesses already use software, cloud storage and other critical services through flexible subscription models. The office is now heading in the same direction," he said.

"Instead of tying up capital in a static workplace, businesses can access the space, infrastructure, technology and support they need as a service.

"It reduces upfront costs, removes unnecessary operational headaches and makes it easier to respond when circumstances change."

Built for businesses that need to move quickly

The serviced model can be particularly valuable for growing companies, project teams, interstate businesses, professional service firms and organisations entering new markets.

"A business may need to accommodate five people today and 15 people next year. It may win a new project, open in another city or need additional space at short notice," McAllen said.

"A traditional office can lock that business into a fixed footprint and a significant financial commitment. Flexible serviced spaces allow it to adapt much more quickly.

"Companies can establish a professional presence without spending months sourcing premises, coordinating a fit-out and waiting for essential services to be connected."

A game changer for smaller businesses

McAllen said the 'serviced everything' model also enables smaller businesses to access facilities and technology that may otherwise be beyond their budgets.

"A small business can have a professional reception, sophisticated meeting rooms, quality furniture, high-speed internet, fully equipped kitchens and beautifully designed communal areas without funding all of those things itself," he said.

"It can present to employees and clients like a much larger organisation while retaining the flexibility and agility of a smaller business.

"That is a genuine game changer. Businesses receive the benefits of an impressive, fully operational office without the capital cost, maintenance burden or operational complexity of owning everything inside it."

McAllen expects demand for fully serviced and flexible workplaces to continue growing as businesses scrutinise fixed costs and seek more responsive ways of operating.

"The smartest office asset may now be the one you don't have to own," he said.

"Serviced everything gives businesses their time, capital and flexibility back. They can walk in, get connected and focus entirely on doing business while somebody else takes care of the office. That is one of the key reasons why our centres are growing across Australia and why so many organisations, businesses and start ups choose to locate their operations and staff in our centres, we make things so easy and we save them money."

About @WORKSPACES

@WORKSPACES is a premium, Australian-owned flexible workspace provider delivering enterprise-grade, on-demand office solutions across Australia. With locations in Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the company offers serviced offices, coworking environments, virtual office solutions and meeting facilities designed to support modern businesses.

Led by CEO Brett McAllen, @WORKSPACES is focused on delivering high-quality, flexible and scalable workspace solutions that enable organisations to operate efficiently and competitively in a rapidly evolving business landscape. For more information, visit: www.atworkspaces.com.au