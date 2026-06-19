Mexico and South Korea, the only unbeaten teams remaining in Group A after the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meet Thursday night in Guadalajara in a match that could go a long way toward determining who tops the group and secures the most favorable possible path through the knockout rounds.

Mexico and South Korea meet in their World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time from Guadalajara Stadium. Both teams began their campaigns with wins, with Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in the inaugural match of the tournament, and South Korea coming from behind to defeat Czechia 2-1. Here is everything fans need to know about how to tune in.

Kickoff Time and Venue

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. Pacific Time, at Guadalajara Stadium — known formally as Estadio Akron — in the western Mexican city that has become one of the tournament's most electric host venues. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match kicks off in the early hours of Friday, June 19, at 2 a.m. local time.

TV Channel and English-Language Broadcast

FOX will be broadcasting the Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup game in English. The network has carried the bulk of marquee World Cup matches throughout the tournament's opening week, and Thursday's late-night Group A clash is no exception. Mexico won their opening match against South Africa, with Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones each scoring and the side keeping a clean sheet. South Korea also won their opener, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu each finding the net.

Spanish-Language Broadcast

A Spanish-language broadcast of the game will air on Telemundo, giving the substantial Spanish-speaking audience in the United States and across Latin America a dedicated option for following the match in their preferred language. Univision and TUDN have also carried Mexican national team matches throughout World Cup qualifying and tournament play.

Streaming Options

For viewers who have cut the cord on traditional cable, several streaming services carry FOX's World Cup coverage.

Watch Mexico vs South Korea live on FOX One. All 72 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage games will be available live and on-demand on FOX One and the FOX Sports App. FOX One delivers a new viewing experience, including features like multiview, real-time stats, key plays, and personalized viewing options.

FOX One is a relatively new streaming service from FOX that launched last summer. With a subscription to FOX One, viewers can tune in to FOX News, FOX Sports, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network, and local FOX stations all in one place. FOX One offers live programming, as well as shows and movies on demand. At launch, the base price for FOX One costs $19.99 a month, or subscribers can save with an annual subscription for $199.99.

YouTube TV gets viewers all the channels needed to watch the World Cup, including FOX, FS1, Universo and Telemundo. Subscribers can currently get a deal on YouTube TV for $67.99 per month for the first five months, then $82.99 per month thereafter, with a 21-day free trial. One drawback worth noting: YouTube TV livestreams tend to run a slight delay, which isn't ideal for viewers trying to keep up with the live game down to the exact second.

For $11 a month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets viewers stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including Spanish-language broadcasts of every 2026 World Cup game, along with a substantial library of on-demand programming.

Free Trial Options

For those who would rather not commit to a long-term subscription, several services offer free trials that can cover Thursday's match. DirecTV is one of the strongest live streaming services for watching the match, thanks to its wide access to major national and local channels. FOX is included across several DirecTV packages, including the MyNews and MySports Genre Packs as well as the Signature Packages. Plans with FOX start at $39.99 per month and include a five-day free trial.

Read more Czechia and South Africa Face Elimination in World Cup Group A Clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Czechia and South Africa Face Elimination in World Cup Group A Clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fubo is another option for streaming the match, offering access to more than 300 channels and strong local coverage. FOX is included with every plan, with packages starting at $55.99 per month. New subscribers can also start with a free trial and get up to $30 off their first month.

Hulu + Live TV is another solid way to watch the match, with FOX included in its channel lineup. Subscriptions also come with access to Hulu on-demand, Disney+, and ESPN+, plus a three-day free trial.

International Viewers

Fans located outside the United States who want to access a specific country's broadcast may need to use additional tools to do so. A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows users to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing location to a country where the game is being broadcast, viewers can bypass blackout restrictions and watch their favorite team live. The general process involves signing up for a VPN service, connecting to a server in the desired broadcast country, and clearing browser cache to ensure location settings update properly.

What's at Stake on the Pitch

The broadcast logistics matter because the match itself carries real consequences for the shape of Group A heading into the final round of fixtures. Both sides are on three points with first place in Group A on the line. Win this and a team is all but through to the knockout rounds and likely topping the group.

South Korea showed real character to come from behind in the opener, and they arrive full of confidence. Mexico looked the better side against South Africa even before a red card reduced South Africa to nine men, and at altitude with the crowd behind them, El Tri will fancy their chances.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has a fully available group to choose from. South Korea carry no suspensions or injuries into this fixture, giving the manager a clean selection slate — a notable advantage for a team built around the attacking talents of Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, and Hwang In-beom.

Mexico, by contrast, will be missing defender César Montes, who is serving a one-match suspension following a red card in the opening win over South Africa. Manager Javier Aguirre is expected to make a like-for-like swap at the back while keeping the rest of his lineup, including strikers Raúl Jiménez and Santiago Giménez, intact.

Group A Picture Entering the Match

Mexico and South Korea have met twice before in the FIFA World Cup, with Mexico winning both encounters — 3-1 in 1998 and 2-1 in 2018. That historical edge, combined with home advantage and altitude in Guadalajara, makes Mexico the favorite in most pre-match assessments, though South Korea's attacking depth and recent comeback quality make them a legitimate threat to spoil the co-hosts' unbeaten run.

Whichever side wins Thursday will move to six points and take a commanding position in Group A heading into the final round of matches on June 24, when Mexico faces Czechia and South Korea takes on South Africa. A draw would leave the door open for either nation, while a loss would significantly complicate that team's path toward a top-two finish in the group.