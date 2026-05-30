Read more 2026 FIFA World Cup 48 Teams Power Rankings and Group-by-Group Analysis Ahead of North American Kickoff 2026 FIFA World Cup 48 Teams Power Rankings and Group-by-Group Analysis Ahead of North American Kickoff

NEW YORK — FIFA has unveiled an ambitious roster of global music stars for the 2026 World Cup, featuring multiple opening ceremonies across the three host nations and the tournament's first-ever halftime show during the final. The performances aim to celebrate the expanded 48-team tournament's cultural diversity and deliver a spectacle matching its historic scale.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will kick off with three separate opening ceremonies on June 11-12. Each host nation will present tailored lineups reflecting regional musical influences while showcasing international appeal.

United States Opening Ceremony (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) Katy Perry will headline the U.S. portion ahead of the United States vs. Paraguay match. She will be joined by a high-profile lineup including BLACKPINK's LISA, who makes history as the first K-pop female solo artist to perform at the World Cup. Brazilian superstar Anitta, Nigerian artist Rema, Atlanta rapper Future, and South African sensation Tyla round out the bill. DJ Sanjoy is also expected to contribute.

Mexico Opening Ceremony (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City) Mexico's ceremony features a strong Latin music focus. Headliners include rock band Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Danny Ocean. Tyla will also perform here, bridging African and Latin influences.

Canada Opening Ceremony (Toronto) Canada's event emphasizes homegrown talent alongside international acts. Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara lead the lineup. Additional performers include Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, William Prince and Sanjoy.

The opening ceremonies will feature performances of songs from the official World Cup album, including the collaborative track "Goals" by LISA, Anitta and Rema. Shakira is also widely expected to contribute to the overall musical programming, building on her history with previous tournaments.

Historic Final Halftime Show For the first time, the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will include a dedicated halftime show. Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the performance, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in partnership with Global Citizen. The show aims to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets are also expected to appear.

This star power reflects FIFA's strategy to maximize global viewership and cultural impact. The 2026 tournament, the largest in World Cup history with 48 teams, provides an unprecedented platform for artists to reach billions of viewers.

Industry analysts note the strategic value of these performances. Katy Perry and LISA bring mainstream pop and K-pop appeal, while regional stars like Maná, J Balvin and Michael Bublé ensure strong local engagement. The inclusion of African and Latin artists underscores the tournament's multicultural ethos.

Preparation for the ceremonies has involved months of coordination across host cities. Each event is expected to last approximately 15-20 minutes, blending music, cultural elements and World Cup branding. Rehearsals are already underway in several venues.

The announcement has generated significant excitement on social media. Fans have praised the diversity of the lineup, particularly the mix of established icons and rising global stars. Discussions around LISA's participation and the historic halftime show have trended heavily since the reveals in early to mid-May 2026.

FIFA officials emphasized that additional performers may be announced closer to the events. The current lists represent confirmed and strongly reported artists, with potential for expansions as final preparations advance.

The 2026 World Cup musical programming continues a tradition of high-profile entertainment dating back to previous tournaments, while introducing new elements suited to the multi-nation format. Organizers hope these performances will enhance the fan experience both in-stadium and for global television audiences.

As the tournament approaches, anticipation continues to build. The combination of elite athletic competition and world-class musical talent positions 2026 as potentially the most entertaining World Cup yet. From the opening ceremonies in mid-June to the grand finale in July, music will play a central role in unifying audiences worldwide.

The full impact of these performances will only be realized once the events unfold, but early indications suggest they will deliver memorable moments that extend far beyond the pitch. For now, fans and industry observers eagerly await further details and any last-minute additions to what is already shaping up as an extraordinary celebration of sport and culture.