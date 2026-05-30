With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just weeks away, the world's top national teams are finalizing preparations for the largest tournament in history. Hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, the 48-team event promises high drama as favorites like Spain and France lead a competitive field chasing the ultimate prize.

Betting markets and expert analyses consistently place Spain as narrow favorites, followed closely by France, with a cluster of European and South American powerhouses rounding out the top contenders. The expanded format adds unpredictability, but pedigree, form and squad depth point to a familiar group of elites.

Here is an analysis of the top 10 teams most likely to contend for the title, based on current FIFA rankings, recent performances, betting odds and projections as of late May 2026.

1. Spain (+450 to +475)

Spain enters as the team to beat after winning Euro 2024 in commanding fashion. Luis de la Fuente's side boasts a dynamic young core led by Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Rodri. Their possession-based style, combined with tactical flexibility, makes them formidable.

Yamal, despite a recent hamstring injury that could sideline him for Spain's opener, remains a key threat and is expected to feature. Spain's midfield control and depth give them an edge in a grueling schedule. Projections show them with the highest expected goals and tournament win probability around 20-26%.

2. France (+480 to +500)

The reigning FIFA No. 1 side features unmatched attacking talent with Kylian Mbappe leading the line. France's squad depth across all positions remains elite, even after a Euro 2024 semifinal exit. Their blend of speed, power and technical quality positions them as perennial contenders.

Experts note France may possess the most raw talent in the tournament. Coach Didier Deschamps has experience guiding them to a final in 2022, and they are seen as the biggest threat to Spain.

3. England (+600 to +650)

England's "Golden Generation" continues to mature, with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane forming a potent core. Reaching the Euro 2024 final showed progress, though finishing remains a question mark. Their physicality and set-piece prowess suit knockout football.

Gareth Southgate or his successor will rely on squad harmony in what could be a breakthrough year for the Three Lions.

4. Argentina (+800 to +900)

The defending champions arrive with Lionel Messi, now 38, seeking a record sixth World Cup appearance and a potential back-to-back title — a feat not achieved since Brazil in 1962. Messi was included in the squad announced this week.

Argentina topped CONMEBOL qualifying comfortably. While age catches up to some veterans, their experience and winning mentality under Lionel Scaloni make them dangerous. No team has successfully defended the title in the modern era, adding pressure.

5. Brazil (+750 to +800)

Despite a dip in recent form, Brazil's historical pedigree and young talent pool keep them in the conversation. The five-time champions feature emerging stars alongside established names. Their athleticism and flair remain hallmarks.

Critics point to this as potentially the least talented Brazil squad in decades, yet their ceiling in a single-elimination setting is high.

6. Portugal (+900 to +950)

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of a first World Cup title drives Portugal. At 41, Ronaldo's role may be more limited, but a supporting cast including Bruno Fernandes provides creativity. Portugal reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals and possesses strong depth.

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7. Germany (+1,000 to +1,300)

Hosts of Euro 2024 showed signs of revival. Julian Nagelsmann's side blends youth and experience, with strong home support potentially boosting them if they advance deep. Defensive improvements have been noted.

8. Netherlands (+1,400 to +1,700)

The Dutch bring tactical discipline and individual quality, led by players like Virgil van Dijk. Consistent quarterfinal appearances in recent majors underscore their reliability as contenders.

9. Belgium (+2,200 to +2,500)

Kevin De Bruyne remains the heartbeat of a transitioning Belgian side. While the "golden generation" has aged, Belgium retains enough quality to cause upsets and reach the latter stages.

10. Morocco (+7,500 to +10,000)

The 2022 semifinalists represent Africa's best hope. Their organized defense and counterattacking threat, combined with passion, make them a dangerous outsider in the expanded field.

Other notable mentions include the United States as co-hosts (+6,000 to +6,500), seeking a deep run on home soil, Colombia, Uruguay and emerging sides like Norway.

The tournament's structure, with more teams advancing from groups, favors depth and recovery from early setbacks. Injuries remain a factor, particularly for star players like Yamal.

Coaches emphasize preparation amid a packed calendar. "We need to give him the time he needs," Spain's de la Fuente said regarding Yamal's recovery.

FIFA rankings as of April 2026 place France first, followed by Spain, Argentina and England, aligning closely with betting odds and projections.

The group stage draw has created several intriguing matchups, though specific groups add layers of complexity for favorites. Home advantage for the U.S., Mexico and Canada could play a role, but European sides have dominated recent odds.

Ultimately, the 2026 World Cup represents a clash of styles and generations. Spain's current momentum as European champions gives them a slight edge, but France's talent pool and Argentina's champion pedigree ensure nothing is certain.

As the tournament approaches, focus intensifies on squad fitness, tactical innovations and the ability to perform under pressure in North America's diverse venues. One thing is guaranteed: global audiences will witness football at its highest level.