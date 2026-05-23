MIAMI — Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, has kept open the possibility of playing in this summer's 2026 tournament as the defending champions aim for back-to-back victories.

The 38-year-old forward, who turns 39 on June 24, was included in Argentina's 55-man preliminary squad released in May 2026. Coach Lionel Scaloni has said he will do everything possible to ensure Messi's participation, though the final 26-man roster is expected to be announced between May 28 and 29.

Messi has not given a definitive commitment but has repeatedly tied his decision to his physical condition. In a December 2025 interview with ESPN, he said, "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special."

Current Form and Fitness

Messi has shown strong form with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer during the 2026 season, leading the league in goals and assists at points. He has dealt with occasional injuries but has continued to produce at a high level for club and country.

Argentina manager Scaloni has monitored Messi's fitness closely. The player participated in recent friendlies and remains central to the team's plans, though he has emphasized he does not want to be a burden if not fully fit.

Argentina's World Cup Outlook

Argentina enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the top contenders. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, features an expanded 48-team format. Argentina opens Group J against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

The team has maintained strong form since winning in Qatar. Despite occasional losses in qualifiers, Argentina has produced consistent results with a blend of veterans and younger talents such as Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez and Nico Paz.

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Messi has named several strong opponents, including France, Spain and Brazil as teams in excellent shape. He has played down Argentina's status as clear favorites while acknowledging the depth of competition.

Path to Repeat Success

A repeat victory would make Argentina the first team to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1962. Messi would become the first player to win two World Cups as captain and feature in six different editions of the tournament.

Argentina's squad features experience from the 2022 campaign alongside emerging stars. Key players include Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul and defenders such as Cristian Romero. Several squad members are recovering from injuries, with medical teams monitoring their progress ahead of the final roster cut.

Messi's International Legacy

Messi has 180 caps for Argentina and holds numerous national team records. His 2022 World Cup performance, where he scored seven goals and provided three assists, cemented his status as one of the greatest players in history. He also led Argentina to Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

In MLS, Messi has elevated Inter Miami and drawn record crowds. His club performances have fueled discussions about his readiness for another international campaign at age 39.

Preparation and Challenges

Argentina has faced mixed results in friendlies and qualifiers while preparing for the expanded tournament. The team has dealt with injuries to key players and political distractions within the Argentine Football Association, though players have tried to focus on football matters.

Messi has described the 2026 World Cup as a special opportunity but has stressed the importance of feeling physically and mentally prepared. He has trained with the national team during international windows while balancing club commitments.

Global Context

The 2026 World Cup features heightened expectations with more teams and matches. Betting odds list Argentina among the top favorites alongside France, England, Spain and Brazil. Messi remains a leading candidate for the Golden Boot in some markets despite his age.

Other nations have closely watched Argentina's preparation. France, the 2022 runner-up, has rebuilt under new management with a young core. Spain and England have shown strong form in recent competitions.

Messi's Decision Timeline

Scaloni has indicated the final decision on Messi's participation will come closer to the tournament. The player has said he will evaluate his condition day by day during the lead-up, including preseason with Inter Miami.

If Messi plays, it would likely be in a reduced role focused on his creativity and experience rather than full 90-minute appearances. Argentina's depth allows for tactical flexibility around their captain.

The tournament begins June 11, 2026. Argentina's group stage matches will test their defending champion credentials early. Success would represent a historic achievement for Messi and the national team.