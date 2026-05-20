RIO DE JANEIRO — Neymar has been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving the 34-year-old forward a chance to appear in his fourth tournament as the national team pursues a record-extending sixth title.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the roster on May 18, 2026, during a gala event in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, returns to the national team after a prolonged absence caused by injuries.

Neymar suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a 2023 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. He underwent multiple procedures and rehabilitation periods while playing for Santos in Brazil. He has made limited club appearances in 2026, with reports indicating 15 matches across 31 possible games this season.

Ancelotti addressed Neymar's fitness at the squad announcement. "We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition," the coach said. "He will be an important player in this World Cup."

The forward has not played for Brazil since 2023. His inclusion displaced other candidates, including Chelsea's João Pedro, and became one of the most discussed aspects of the roster selection.

Brazil opens Group C play against Morocco on June 13, 2026, at New York/New Jersey Stadium, followed by matches against Haiti and Scotland. The group stage will test the team's depth as it aims to advance deep into the knockout rounds.

Neymar previously featured in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Brazil reached the quarterfinals in 2022 before losing to Croatia on penalties. The team has not won the tournament since 2002.

The squad combines veteran experience with emerging talent. Key forwards alongside Neymar include Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid, Raphinha of Barcelona, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha and others. Midfield and defensive options feature players from top European clubs.

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Ancelotti, who took over as Brazil coach, emphasized experience in certain positions. He noted Neymar's ability to create a positive environment in the group. The coach indicated Neymar could still improve his fitness before the opening match.

Neymar reacted emotionally to his selection. He posted on Instagram about "tears of pure happiness" and has expressed determination to contribute. In past statements, he described the 2026 tournament as a major goal that motivated his recovery.

Brazil enters the tournament as one of the strong contenders. Betting markets have listed the Selecao among the top favorites alongside several European sides. The team's path includes a favorable group stage draw.

Injuries have shaped Brazil's preparation. Several players, including Rodrygo and Estevão, missed the final squad due to fitness issues. Neymar's recovery trajectory positioned him for selection despite limited recent international minutes.

The 2026 World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will span multiple venues across the three countries. Brazil's group games are scheduled in U.S. stadiums.

Neymar currently plays for Santos following earlier stints at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. His club form in 2026 has been managed carefully to preserve fitness for international duty. Reports indicated Santos provided positive fitness updates to the Brazilian federation ahead of the squad announcement.

The Brazilian Football Confederation and Ancelotti monitored Neymar's condition closely in the months leading to the final roster decision. He underwent additional examinations, including for calf issues, in the lead-up to selection.

Brazil's squad depth includes goalkeepers such as Alisson and defensive options with European experience. The attacking lineup features speed and creativity that could complement Neymar's playmaking if he earns minutes.

Preparation matches and training camps will determine Neymar's role. Ancelotti has flexibility with the 26-player roster as the tournament approaches. Brazil has not released detailed minutes expectations for individual players.

The Selecao's history includes five World Cup titles, the most of any nation. Success in 2026 would extend that record. The team qualified strongly under previous coaching before Ancelotti's appointment.

Public reaction in Brazil was immediate and celebratory. Fans chanted Neymar's name at the announcement event. Social media and streets across the country reflected widespread support for his return.

Neymar's club contract and future remain separate from his international participation. His focus has centered on reaching peak condition for the June start of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup rules allow roster changes for serious injuries up to a certain point before the tournament. Brazil's current list is considered final barring exceptional circumstances.

As the tournament nears, all eyes remain on Brazil's preparation and Neymar's integration. The team will train in the lead-up to its Group C opener while monitoring player fitness across the squad.