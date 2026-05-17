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MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon at Old Trafford as both teams look to finish the 2025-26 season strongly, with the match available to millions of viewers worldwide through multiple broadcast and streaming options.

The fixture, scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. BST kick-off (7:30 a.m. ET), pits a Manchester United side aiming to secure a top-four finish against a Nottingham Forest team fighting to avoid relegation trouble. With the season winding down, the game offers fans a chance to see high-stakes Premier League action as the campaign reaches its final stretch.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports UHD, with coverage beginning at 12 p.m. BST. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app or NOW TV platform. For those without a Sky subscription, highlights will be available shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

In the United States, the match airs on USA Network with streaming available on Peacock. Spanish-language coverage is on Telemundo. Canadian viewers can tune in on DAZN, while fans in Australia have access through Stan Sport. In India, the game is broadcast on JioHotstar.

International viewers without local rights can often find the match through official Premier League broadcasters in their region or authorized streaming services. Free trial options may be available on some platforms, though availability varies by country. Fans are advised to check local listings or use a VPN only with legal services to ensure compliance with broadcasting rights.

Match Preview and Team News

Manchester United enter the game in strong form, looking to cement a Champions League spot. Manager Ruben Amorim has rotated his squad effectively in recent weeks, with key players like Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo expected to feature. The Red Devils have been impressive at Old Trafford this season, where their attacking style has thrilled fans.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have shown resilience under their manager and will be motivated to pick up points to improve their position. Players like Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White have been crucial to their campaign, and the team will look to frustrate United with a compact defensive setup and quick counter-attacks.

Injury updates suggest both sides are relatively healthy heading into the match, though minor concerns remain for certain squad members. Fans can expect an open, competitive encounter typical of late-season Premier League fixtures where motivation and fatigue play major roles.

Where to Watch – Global Options

For fans unable to access traditional TV, several official streaming services provide legal live coverage. Peacock in the U.S. offers excellent picture quality and additional features like multiple camera angles and expert commentary. In the UK, Sky's coverage includes pre-match analysis, post-match discussion and player interviews.

International broadcasters vary by region. Many countries have dedicated sports channels or apps that carry Premier League rights. Free options are limited due to broadcasting contracts, but official highlights packages are widely available shortly after the final whistle.

Social media platforms like X, TikTok and YouTube will feature live updates, goal clips and fan reactions throughout the match. Official Premier League and club accounts provide real-time commentary and behind-the-scenes content.

Why This Match Matters

Beyond the immediate result, the game carries significance for both clubs' season objectives. Manchester United need points to maintain pressure on the top four, while Nottingham Forest aim to secure safety or improve their standing. Individual performances could also influence summer transfer plans for both sides.

The fixture also highlights the Premier League's global appeal. Millions of fans worldwide will tune in, demonstrating the league's status as the most-watched football competition on the planet. Broadcasting partnerships ensure high-quality coverage regardless of location.

Tips for Viewers

To enhance the viewing experience, fans should:

Check local time conversions to avoid missing kick-off.

Use official apps for the best streaming quality and fewer interruptions.

Prepare alternative viewing options in case of technical issues.

Engage responsibly on social media while avoiding spoilers if watching on delay.

For those attending Old Trafford in person, expect a vibrant atmosphere typical of Premier League matchdays. Tickets have been in high demand, reflecting continued strong support for both clubs.

As the season nears its conclusion, matches like Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest remind fans why the Premier League remains the most exciting league in world football. The combination of history, passion and quality ensures an entertaining afternoon for viewers around the globe.

Whether watching from home, a pub or the stadium itself, today's game promises drama, skill and the unpredictable nature that makes the Premier League special. Tune in through official channels for the best experience and join millions of fans enjoying top-flight English football action.