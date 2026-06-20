Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has agreed a free transfer to join Inter Miami after weeks of protracted negotiations, according to Fabrizio Romano. The move brings to a close one of the more eventful and ultimately triumphant chapters of the Brazilian's career in English football, even as it follows months of speculation, financial wrangling, and competing offers from clubs across the globe.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami complete deal to sign Casemiro as new midfielder, here we go!



Verbal agreement sealed with all parties involved and all formal steps resolved, now waiting to sign and announce the Brazilian.



Casemiro wants to play with Messi. Future in MLS. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gHty3SWAIM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2026

A Decision Reached Despite a Late-Season Surge

Despite a resurgence in performance under Michael Carrick, INEOS mutually decided with Casemiro against triggering a one-year extension in his contract. But the 34-year-old Brazilian made as strong a case as possible for this decision to be reversed in the second half of the campaign, spearheading the successful pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Alongside Kobbie Mainoo, brought back into the fold by Carrick, the pair formed the bedrock of United's dramatic improvement under the interim boss — a far cry from the disjointed performances under Ruben Amorim earlier in the season. With the team restored to a more natural 4-2-3-1, Casemiro was given the platform to thrive, rather than be hindered by the impossible demands of the Portuguese tactician's 3-4-2-1 system.

A Final Season Defined by Goals, Not Just Defense

It was not simply the defensive dominance the five-time Champions League winner has made his name for which was integral; rather, he showed a decisiveness in the final third which made him one of the most dangerous threats in the Premier League in the air. Five goals in the run-in from crosses into the box made United one of the most difficult sides to deal with from set-pieces, while his expansive forward passing — so often errant and misplaced under Amorim and Erik ten Hag — regained its accuracy.

In short, there were few midfielders as consistent and effective as Casemiro in 2026, leading the Old Trafford faithful to sing "One More Year" throughout every match of his superb swansong streak.

The Financial Calculus Behind the Departure

Casemiro's mind was made up, however, as was United's hierarchy, who were keen to remove the club's most expensive salary — worth as high as £350,000 a week once the Champions League bonus kicked in — from the wage bill.

There was interest from Serie A, where the slower pace of Italian football would have suited aging legs, and Saudi Arabia, but it was the "American Dream" the Brazil international was intent on following. Miami shares a lot of cultural and geographical similarities with Brazil, making it an ideal early retirement home for a superstar footballer coming to the end of a glittering career.

Beating Out the Galaxy for Discovery Rights

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The path to South Florida was not entirely straightforward, with a domestic MLS rival initially complicating Inter Miami's pursuit. Inter Miami were always considered favorites to sign Casemiro once his contract in M16 expired, but rivals LA Galaxy retained "discovery rights," giving them priority to agree a move.

In order to supplant this, Inter Miami would be forced to pay a compensatory fee, believed to be as high as £750,000, which was holding things up as the São Paulo native had already agreed personal terms with the Herons.

Romano Confirms the Breakthrough

That financial obstacle has now been resolved, with Romano confirming the deal is effectively complete. "EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami complete deal to sign Casemiro as new midfielder, here we go! Verbal agreement sealed with all parties involved and all formal steps resolved, now waiting to sign and announce the Brazilian. Casemiro wants to play with Messi. Future in MLS," Romano wrote.

The chance to play with Lionel Messi is said to have been a major draw for the former Real Madrid star, which may raise the immaculately manicured eyebrows of a certain Portuguese forward he used to play with.

A Reunion With an Old International Rival

Beyond the personal and lifestyle appeal of South Florida, the prospect of teaming up with Messi after years as rivals on the international stage carried particular significance for Casemiro. A move to Miami would facilitate a reunion between the Brazilian captain and his long-time international rival, with the David Beckham-owned franchise eager to find a long-term veteran presence in the middle of the park, viewing the Brazilian's ability to control games as a perfect fit for Javier Mascherano's tactical setup.

A Career That Began in Madrid and Ends in Manchester

Casemiro's journey to Old Trafford carried significant pedigree, having arrived from one of the most decorated clubs in the sport's history. Casemiro moved from Real Madrid, where he won three La Liga titles and the Champions League five times, to Manchester United, where he picked up just a League Cup and an FA Cup medal. Despite his lack of major trophies with the Red Devils, he established himself as a key member alongside captain Bruno Fernandes as the side secured Champions League football last season and finished the campaign with a flourish.

An Emotional Farewell at Old Trafford

Casemiro said farewell to United supporters following a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford as he prepares for the next step in his career, which Romano revealed to be a move across the Atlantic. Speaking earlier in the year about his decision to move on, Casemiro reflected on the affection he had received from the fanbase. "I am still enjoying it a lot [in Manchester]," Casemiro told The Athletic. "I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now."

Going Out on a High Note

It is rare for a footballer to go out on top, but that is exactly what Casemiro has done in leaving the Theatre of Dreams. Had he departed at the low points under Amorim or Ten Hag, the memory of his time in M16 would be a starkly different one to the emotional send-off he received against Nottingham Forest — and that explains why he is so full of praise for Carrick.

With the move now effectively sealed pending formal announcement, Casemiro is expected to officially complete his switch to Inter Miami following the conclusion of his contractual obligations at Manchester United. For United, the focus now shifts to identifying a successor capable of replicating Casemiro's late-season influence in central midfield, with the club already known to be exploring several alternatives across the transfer market. For Inter Miami, the addition of a five-time Champions League winner alongside Messi represents a significant statement of intent as the club continues building a roster capable of competing for major honors in Major League Soccer and beyond.