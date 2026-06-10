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LISBON — Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has emphasized the continued importance of Cristiano Ronaldo to the national team as the squad prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while honoring the memory of the late Diogo Jota as a guiding inspiration for the campaign.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, included in Portugal's 27-man squad plus one symbolic spot, is set to appear in a record sixth World Cup. Martinez described the forward as an iconic figure whose commitment and leadership remain vital, drawing on Portugal's rich football heritage that includes the 1966 semi-finalists led by Eusebio.

"Here we get to have a wonderful conversation when we speak about the iconic figure of Cristiano Ronaldo," Martinez said. "A unique footballer that has changed the game. His commitment to the game is still an example for many young players. Twenty-one years of service to the national team, 227 games for the national team. No other player has done that."

Ronaldo's presence provides continuity, having helped Portugal qualify for seven consecutive World Cups since his debut. The Al Nassr striker recently secured his first Saudi Pro League title and scored key goals in recent competitions, including the UEFA Nations League triumph.

Jota Remembered as Portugal's 'Light'

The squad announcement included a poignant tribute to Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool forward who died tragically in a car accident in July 2025 along with his brother. Martinez referred to Jota as "our light" and a lasting reference point for the team.

"Diogo is our light," Martinez said. "Diogo is our reference of wanting to do or needing to do what his dream was, which was winning titles for Portugal, like he did winning the Nations League. He was a big part of what we built in the dressing room."

Jota's contributions in the Nations League, including decisive moments against Denmark, exemplified tenacity and belief. The team has processed the loss collectively, drawing extra motivation from his spirit as they aim for World Cup success in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The symbolic "plus one" in the squad list underscores Jota's enduring place. Martinez noted the dressing room's strength, filled with leaders across generations, from veterans like Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to emerging talents.

Squad Depth and Youth Development

Portugal boasts one of the most talented squads in the competition, with a midfield featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and Joao Neves drawing praise for its creativity and control. Defenders like Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes provide solidity, while forwards including Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and others offer dynamic options.

Martinez praised the Portuguese system for producing ready players through structured pathways from youth leagues to senior football. The influence of coaches like Vitor Frade has fostered methodical tactical preparation, helping the nation punch above its weight despite a population of about 10.7 million.

Players frequently move abroad early, gaining experience in top leagues. Recent successes, such as the Under-17 World Cup victory and strong performances in club competitions like the Champions League, highlight this pipeline.

Historical Context and Ambitions

The team draws inspiration from past glories, including the 1966 "Os Magricos" and the 2016 European Championship win. Martinez, who has immersed himself in Portuguese culture since taking charge, sees these as foundations for future achievement.

Portugal opens its Group stage campaign against DR Congo on June 17 in Houston. As defending Nations League champions, the side enters with momentum from competitive matches against strong opponents like Spain and Germany.

Ronaldo's role as a No. 9 involves intelligent movement, space creation and finishing threats that still challenge defenses. Martinez believes the squad's balance allows for solutions beyond any single player, though Ronaldo's intangibles remain unmatched.

Challenges and Preparation

The expanded tournament format brings added fixtures and travel across North America. Portugal's depth will be tested, but the blend of experience and youth positions them as contenders. Martinez has managed squad fitness carefully ahead of the opener, monitoring players returning from club seasons.

Recent form includes resilience in qualifiers and knockout stages, though heartbreak like the Euro 2024 quarterfinal exit on penalties against France tested character. The group dynamic, strengthened by shared grief over Jota, fosters unity.

Looking Toward Glory

Martinez views the current generation as exceptional, built through years of qualification battles and Nations League campaigns. Leaders like Fernandes, whose Premier League assist record stands out, and versatile players like Bernardo Silva enhance tactical flexibility.

The coach's focus on equilibrium — balancing structure with the game's demands — aims to maximize potential. Portugal seeks to surpass its best World Cup finish and claim its first title, motivated by history, talent and the memory of Jota.

As the tournament approaches, national pride runs high. Ronaldo's longevity and the squad's quality fuel optimism, while Jota's legacy provides emotional fuel. For a nation of explorers, the path to lifting the trophy represents the ultimate voyage.

Analysts see Portugal among the favorites, citing squad harmony and Martinez's leadership. Success would honor past heroes and the "plus one" whose dream lives on. The campaign embodies resilience, from Eusebio's era to the present stars navigating modern football's demands.

Preparation intensifies with friendlies and tactical work at the Cidade do Futebol. Fans and players alike rally around the dual pillars of Ronaldo's presence and Jota's inspiration, setting the stage for what could be a landmark summer in Portuguese football history.