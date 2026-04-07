Cristiano Ronaldo has fully recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks in February and March, delivering an impressive brace in his first match back for Al Nassr as the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sustained the right hamstring muscle injury on Feb. 28 during Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League victory over Al Fayha. He limped off in the 81st minute, prompting initial concerns about the severity and his availability for club and country. Al Nassr confirmed the diagnosis shortly afterward, describing it as a muscle issue that required a tailored rehabilitation program.

Early reports suggested Ronaldo could miss two to four weeks, with some assessments indicating the setback might be more serious than initially feared. Coach Jorge Jesus noted at the time that tests revealed a more significant problem than expected, leading Ronaldo to undergo treatment in Madrid with his trusted medical team while continuing rehab in Riyadh.

The injury forced Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's next few league fixtures and Portugal's March friendlies against Mexico and the United States. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez addressed the situation directly, assuring fans that the issue was minor and posed no threat to Ronaldo's participation in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"No, he's not at risk," Martinez said. "It's a minor muscle injury, and we think he can return in a week or two. Everything Cristiano has done physically this season shows that he's in great shape." The manager emphasized that the squad had ample time — around 60 days at that point — to monitor Ronaldo's condition without panic.

Ronaldo himself provided reassurance to supporters through social media. In late March, he posted images and videos of himself performing targeted leg exercises and gym work, captioning the update with the simple but positive message: "Getting better every day." The posts highlighted his disciplined approach to recovery, focusing on strengthening the affected area while maintaining overall fitness.

By early April, Ronaldo had rejoined full team training with Al Nassr under coach Jorge Jesus. Reports confirmed he and teammate Sadio Mane, who was also returning from injury, were available for selection. His comeback materialized on April 4 when he started against bottom-of-the-table Al Najma in the Saudi Pro League.

In a dominant 5-2 victory, Ronaldo scored twice, showcasing his trademark finishing and movement. The brace silenced any lingering doubts about his sharpness after the layoff and boosted Al Nassr's title hopes in the league. Fans and analysts celebrated the return, noting that the veteran forward appeared fully fit and motivated.

The positive recovery timeline has eased concerns about Ronaldo's readiness for the 2026 World Cup. At 41, he remains Portugal's all-time leading scorer and captain, with his experience and goal-scoring instinct still vital to the team's ambitions. Portugal qualified comfortably and will head to North America aiming for a strong showing, with Ronaldo expected to lead the line.

Fabrizio Romano and other reliable sources reported that Ronaldo is now fully available for both club and national team duties. His place in the Portugal squad was never seriously in question, and Martinez has reiterated that the injury was managed carefully to avoid any long-term setbacks.

Ronaldo's longevity continues to astonish observers. Despite turning 41 during the tournament window, he has maintained exceptional physical condition through rigorous diet, training and recovery protocols. Former teammate David de Gea recently highlighted the "incredible" secret behind Ronaldo's fitness, crediting his work ethic and self-care.

The hamstring issue marked one of the few significant interruptions in what has otherwise been a prolific season for Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Before the injury, he had been scoring consistently in the Saudi Pro League, contributing to the team's attacking prowess alongside players like Mane.

Al Nassr's medical staff monitored the recovery day by day, opting for a cautious approach rather than rushing Ronaldo back. The decision to send him to Madrid for specialized treatment underscored the club's commitment to protecting their star asset, especially with the World Cup on the horizon.

As of April 7, Ronaldo is fully integrated back into Al Nassr's squad and training sessions. Coach Jesus expressed satisfaction with the forward's progress, confirming that both Ronaldo and Mane were expected to feature prominently as the team pushes for domestic silverware in the remaining fixtures.

For Portugal, the focus now shifts to final preparations. With the World Cup just months away, Ronaldo's successful return and brace provide timely momentum. Martinez has demanded the highest standards from all players, but Ronaldo's leadership and proven ability under pressure make him a cornerstone of the squad.

The episode also highlights the challenges veteran athletes face in maintaining peak performance. Hamstring injuries are common in football due to the explosive demands of sprinting and changing direction, but Ronaldo's swift and complication-free recovery reflects his elite-level conditioning and access to world-class medical support.

Social media reaction to Ronaldo's comeback was overwhelmingly positive, with fans sharing clips of his goals and celebrating his resilience. Hashtags related to his return and World Cup preparations trended, underscoring his global popularity even at this stage of his career.

Looking ahead, Ronaldo is expected to feature regularly for Al Nassr in the coming weeks, building match fitness and sharpness. Portugal will monitor his workload closely to ensure he peaks at the right time for the tournament in June and July.

While minor setbacks can occur, current indications suggest Ronaldo is on track for a strong showing at his sixth World Cup. His journey from the February injury to scoring a brace in early April demonstrates the determination that has defined his legendary career.

As the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season enters its decisive phase and World Cup preparations intensify, Ronaldo's fitness remains a focal point. For now, the latest update is clear: the Portuguese icon is back, firing on all cylinders, and ready to chase more silverware with club and country.