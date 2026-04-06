MIAMI — As the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stand on the brink of what is widely expected to be their last dance on the global stage, with both players eyeing participation in a record sixth tournament despite advanced ages and fitness questions.

Messi, who will turn 39 in June 2026, and Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February, have already qualified with Argentina and Portugal respectively. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, features 48 teams and a new format that could offer more opportunities for deep runs. Yet experts and recent analyses suggest their paths to lifting the trophy differ sharply due to team quality, personal form and physical demands.

Messi, the reigning World Cup champion after Argentina's triumph in Qatar 2022, has repeatedly emphasized that his participation hinges on feeling "100 percent" and remaining useful to coach Lionel Scaloni's squad. Speaking in late 2025, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said he would assess his condition day-by-day during preseason with Inter Miami. Teammates like Cristian Romero have expressed confidence that Messi will "easily" make the squad, citing his enduring football intelligence even as physical speed declines.

Argentina sits among the top favorites, ranked third in the latest FIFA men's rankings behind France and Spain. The Albiceleste boast a deep, balanced roster with stars such as Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and a solid defensive core. Recent power rankings and betting odds place Argentina near the top for outright victory, bolstered by Copa America success and consistent qualifying dominance. Many analysts argue Messi's presence elevates the team's chances significantly, even if his role shifts toward playmaking and leadership rather than carrying the full attacking burden.

Predictions from outlets like CBS Sports envision strong showings for Argentina, with some forecasting a potential semifinal clash against Portugal that could deliver the long-awaited Messi-Ronaldo showdown. However, questions linger about Messi's ability to sustain elite performance across a grueling schedule in North American summer heat. Reports indicate he has intensified physical preparation, including specialized training sessions in Rosario, to arrive in peak condition.

For Ronaldo, the narrative centers on unfinished business. The all-time leading international goalscorer has confirmed that 2026 will "definitely" be his final World Cup, describing it as his last major tournament at age 41. Playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo maintains sharp goal-scoring form and insists he still feels "quick and sharp." Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has downplayed recent injury concerns, stating the captain is recovering well and that the issue does not threaten his participation.

Portugal ranks fifth in the FIFA standings and possesses talent including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and young prospects, yet many observers note the team performs differently with and without Ronaldo on the pitch. Former teammate Ricardo Quaresma believes Ronaldo's "last dance" motivation could inspire the squad, while others suggest his impact may come more as a super-sub or inspirational figure. A 2002 World Cup winner with Brazil claimed a Portuguese title would elevate Ronaldo above Messi and Diego Maradona in the greatest-of-all-time debate, though such views remain subjective.

The expanded format offers both players a buffer. With 12 groups of four and the top two plus the eight best third-place teams advancing, early exits are less likely for seeded sides like Argentina and Portugal. Their group-stage opponents appear manageable based on the December 2025 draw, setting up potential knockout-path meetings later. A Messi-Ronaldo semifinal has become a popular dream scenario in media forecasts, though actual bracket outcomes depend on results.

Realistically, Messi's chances of winning a second World Cup appear stronger. Argentina's squad depth and recent pedigree provide a platform where his genius can shine without requiring him to dominate every minute. Former Brazil international Kleberson noted that "Argentina has more chance of winning the World Cup with Messi than any other country" due to the supporting cast. Betting markets and expert predictions frequently list Argentina among the top three contenders alongside France and England.

Ronaldo's path is steeper. Portugal reached the quarterfinals in 2022 but fell short, and the 2026 edition represents his final realistic shot at the one major trophy missing from his cabinet. While his leadership and clutch moments remain valuable, the physical toll of a month-long tournament at 41 raises questions. Some tactical analyses suggest Portugal plays more fluidly without him starting every match, potentially limiting his minutes in high-stakes games.

Both players could achieve historic milestones. Participation would make them the first men to feature in six World Cups, joining Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in that pursuit. Ronaldo could become the oldest player to win the tournament if Portugal triumphs, surpassing Italy's Dino Zoff who lifted the trophy at 40 in 1982. Messi, already a champion, could cement his legacy further with back-to-back titles.

Fitness remains the wildcard. Messi has managed minor setbacks in MLS but continues producing moments of brilliance for Inter Miami. Ronaldo's Saudi league campaign provides consistent match rhythm, though the level of competition differs from European or international intensity. Both have defied age expectations throughout their careers, adapting roles as needed — Messi evolving into a deeper creator, Ronaldo leveraging positioning and finishing.

The expanded 48-team field and North American venues add variables. Matches span 16 host cities with varying climates, travel demands and pitch conditions. The final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 could host a fairy-tale ending if either captain lifts the trophy.

Public and media fascination centers on the rivalry's final chapter. For two decades, Messi and Ronaldo defined an era through club battles at Barcelona and Real Madrid before their international paths diverged. A 2026 encounter, whether in the group stage or knockouts, would captivate billions. Yet many experts caution against over-romanticizing, noting younger stars like those at France, England or Brazil may dominate headlines.

Ultimately, Messi holds the clearer route to glory. Argentina's cohesion and his proven ability to elevate teammates in major tournaments give the defending champions an edge. Ronaldo's Portugal boasts talent but lacks the same recent silverware pedigree, making a title run more dependent on collective performance and perhaps his inspirational presence.

As April 2026 preparations intensify, both icons train with characteristic dedication. Messi assesses his body daily while Ronaldo channels trademark hunger for one more shot at history. The 2026 World Cup promises emotion, records and possibly one last unforgettable chapter in the greatest individual rivalry soccer has known.

Whether either lifts the trophy remains uncertain, but their mere presence ensures the tournament will carry extra magic. For Messi, a second star could seal his status as the undisputed greatest. For Ronaldo, a maiden World Cup would complete the ultimate collection and spark endless debate. Fans worldwide await the summer drama that could define their legacies one final time.