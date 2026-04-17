MIAMI — As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face what is almost certainly their final opportunity to add another world title to their legendary careers, with the Argentine poised for a realistic shot at back-to-back triumphs while the Portuguese superstar hunts a first-ever World Cup crown in what would be a record sixth appearance for both.

Messi, who will turn 39 in June 2026, has yet to formally confirm his participation for Argentina's title defense, but reports and comments from those close to the camp strongly suggest he will be there. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has repeatedly expressed his desire to have the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner available, stating it would be "a privilege" and emphasizing that the decision rests solely with Messi. Recent reports indicate Messi is waiting for the right moment to announce, with insiders believing he will feature in what many view as his farewell tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February 2026, has been more vocal about his intentions. The Al-Nassr forward has made clear that 2026 will be his last World Cup, and Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has repeatedly affirmed that the captain remains central to plans despite a recent minor muscle injury that kept him out of March friendlies. Ronaldo continues to score prolifically in the Saudi Pro League and shows no signs of slowing down physically.

Both icons have already qualified with their nations — Argentina as defending champions and Portugal through European qualifying — and are set to appear in a record sixth World Cup each. Only a handful of players in history have reached that milestone, making 2026 a historic milestone regardless of outcomes.

For Messi, the stakes could not be higher. Having finally lifted the trophy in Qatar 2022 after years of near-misses, he enters 2026 as part of a mature, balanced Argentina side that has won two straight Copa América titles. The team features a strong defensive core, creative midfield and dangerous forwards such as Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez. Many analysts see Argentina as one of the top contenders, with betting odds placing them around +800 to +1000 to win the tournament — behind favorites Spain but ahead of or level with several European powers.

Messi's role may shift toward that of a playmaker and mentor rather than carrying the full attacking burden, allowing younger teammates to shoulder more responsibility. His experience in high-pressure knockout scenarios remains unmatched, and even limited minutes could prove decisive. If he lifts the trophy again, it would cement his status as the greatest of all time for many observers and potentially secure a record ninth Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo's path is steeper. Portugal boasts a talented squad with stars like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and young attackers, but questions persist about whether Ronaldo should start every match at 41. Coach Martínez has faced criticism for over-reliance on the veteran, yet figures like José Mourinho argue Portugal cannot afford to leave him out. Betting markets give Portugal longer odds, often outside the top five favorites, reflecting the challenge of winning the expanded 48-team tournament.

The 2026 format, with more teams and a demanding schedule across three host nations, adds layers of complexity for both veterans. Argentina has been drawn in a relatively favorable group, while Portugal faces competitive opposition. Both sides have selected base camps — Argentina in Kansas City and Portugal reportedly elsewhere — to optimize preparation.

This will almost certainly be the last time fans see Messi and Ronaldo competing on the same global stage. Their careers have defined an era, with 13 Ballons d'Or between them, countless club titles and a rivalry that captivated soccer for nearly two decades. While they never faced each other in a World Cup knockout match, 2026 offers one final chapter in their parallel journeys.

Public sentiment remains deeply divided along traditional lines. Argentine fans dream of Messi sealing his legacy with consecutive titles, while Portuguese supporters cling to hope that Ronaldo can finally deliver the one major international honor missing from his résumé. Neutral observers marvel at the longevity of both players, who continue to perform at elite levels well into their late 30s and early 40s.

Fitness remains the biggest variable. Messi has managed recurring muscle issues in recent seasons but has looked sharp with Inter Miami. Ronaldo maintains an almost superhuman physical regimen and has recovered quickly from minor setbacks. Both have spoken about listening to their bodies and prioritizing enjoyment in what could be their swan song.

Beyond individual glory, the tournament offers broader narratives. Argentina seeks to join an exclusive club of repeat champions. Portugal aims to translate consistent quarterfinal and semifinal appearances into a deep run. For both legends, the emotional weight is immense — Messi chasing perfection of his 2022 triumph, Ronaldo chasing the crowning achievement that has eluded him.

As April 2026 draws to a close and the June 11 opening match approaches, anticipation builds. Messi has hinted he will decide based on how he feels during preseason, while Ronaldo continues training and scoring with characteristic intensity. Squad announcements in the coming weeks will provide clarity, but the football world already treats 2026 as the final dance for soccer's two greatest modern icons.

Whether either lifts the trophy again, their mere presence ensures the tournament will be remembered as a generational passing point. Younger stars like Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and others stand ready to take center stage, but for one last summer, the spotlight will shine brightly on Messi and Ronaldo.

The debate over who is the greatest will likely rage on long after 2026, but the shared quest for one more World Cup title adds a poignant final layer to their extraordinary careers. Fans worldwide will watch with a mix of nostalgia, admiration and hope that these two titans can deliver one more unforgettable chapter before the curtain falls.