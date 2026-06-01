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LISBON — Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca has cast doubt on the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the 2030 World Cup, stating that it would require a "huge surprise" physiologically for the 41-year-old superstar to feature at age 45 when Portugal co-hosts the tournament.

Proenca, speaking at the Bola Branca Conference, acknowledged Ronaldo's extraordinary career and enduring link to the national team but emphasized biological realities as the primary barrier to a sixth World Cup appearance. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains Portugal's all-time leading scorer and a central figure for the Selecao, but questions about his long-term playing future continue to grow.

"I'll say that, physiologically, a huge surprise would have to happen for him to be in another World Cup," Proenca said. He added that any participation in the European Championship would depend on the coach at the time, Ronaldo's form and various technical factors.

The comments reflect a pragmatic approach from Portuguese football's governing body as it prepares for the 2030 World Cup, which Portugal will co-host alongside Spain and Morocco. While Ronaldo has defied age-related expectations throughout his career, Proenca suggested that expecting him to compete at the highest level in 2030 would be unrealistic without exceptional circumstances.

Ronaldo's Enduring Legacy

Despite the tempered expectations for on-field participation, Proenca made clear that Ronaldo's connection to Portuguese football will remain permanent. The forward's global brand, marketability and contributions to the sport have elevated the profile of the national team significantly.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be whatever he wants to be in Portuguese football," Proenca stated. "It's an absolutely extraordinary case, not only in terms of notoriety, capacity, and brand mobilization. Sporting-wise, I dare say it's a unique case of talent development in Portuguese football."

This assurance suggests that once Ronaldo decides to retire from playing, the federation envisions a significant ongoing role for him, potentially in ambassadorial, coaching, or advisory capacities. Ronaldo's influence extends far beyond the pitch, with his presence helping secure sponsorships, boost youth development programs and maintain international interest in the Portuguese team.

Planning for the Post-Ronaldo Era

Proenca emphasized that the federation is proactively preparing for life after Ronaldo's playing career without treating it as a crisis. The organization has diversified its revenue streams and partnerships to reduce dependence on any single player or sponsor.

"The Portuguese Football Federation has always been preparing its present and its future, in terms of revenue, so as not to depend on participating in international competitions solely on one or two sponsors and one or two players," he explained.

This forward-thinking approach aims to ensure stability regardless of who wears the national team jersey. Portugal has produced several talented young players in recent years, and the federation is focused on creating a sustainable pipeline of talent to maintain competitive success.

Ronaldo's Current Standing

At 41, Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and for Portugal. He was instrumental in Portugal's Nations League success and remains a key goal threat in qualifying matches. However, the physical demands of elite international football at an advanced age present increasing challenges.

Ronaldo has repeatedly expressed his desire to play at the 2030 World Cup on home soil, viewing it as a potential fairytale ending to his international career. His dedication to fitness and recovery is legendary, but Proenca's comments highlight the scientific limits that even the greatest athletes eventually face.

Broader Implications for Portugal

The 2030 World Cup represents a monumental opportunity for Portuguese football. As co-hosts, the country will benefit from infrastructure development, increased global visibility and economic gains. Ensuring a competitive national team during the tournament is a priority, but the federation appears committed to building depth rather than relying solely on Ronaldo's star power.

Younger talents such as Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix are expected to form the core of the team in the coming years. The transition from the Ronaldo era will require careful management to maintain fan enthusiasm and competitive performance.

Ronaldo's Global Impact

Regardless of his playing status in 2030, Ronaldo's legacy as one of football's greatest players is secure. His record-breaking goal tallies, Champions League successes and influence on the sport's commercialization have reshaped modern football. In Portugal, he remains a national icon whose achievements inspire generations of young players.

The federation's willingness to offer Ronaldo any role he desires post-retirement recognizes both his sporting contributions and his value as a global ambassador. This approach could help ensure a smooth transition while preserving the emotional connection between Ronaldo and Portuguese supporters.

As the 2030 World Cup draws closer, discussions about Ronaldo's future will intensify. For now, Proenca's comments provide a realistic framework for expectations while celebrating Ronaldo's unparalleled contributions to Portuguese football.

The coming years will reveal whether Ronaldo can continue defying age expectations or if 2030 will mark the beginning of his next chapter in a non-playing capacity. Whatever the outcome, his place in football history and Portuguese sporting culture remains firmly established.