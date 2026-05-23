MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo earned a record $300 million in the 2025-26 season to top the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid athletes for the fourth consecutive year, according to the publication's annual ranking released on May 22, 2026.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain and Al-Nassr forward collected $235 million in salary from the Saudi Pro League club and an additional $65 million from endorsements and commercial partnerships, Spanish outlet AS reported. The total matches the all-time single-year record previously set by boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Ronaldo's earnings reflect the growing financial power of football and the impact of Saudi Arabia's investments in the sport. He has played for Al-Nassr since December 2022.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2026

Forbes released the following top 10 list:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football, Al-Nassr) — $300 million ($235 million salary + $65 million endorsements) Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (Boxing) — $170 million ($160 million prize money + $10 million endorsements) Lionel Messi (Football, Inter Miami) — $140 million ($70 million salary + $70 million endorsements) LeBron James (Basketball) — $138 million ($52 million salary + $86 million endorsements) Shohei Ohtani (Baseball) — $127 million ($2.6 million salary + $125 million endorsements) Stephen Curry (Basketball) — $125 million ($60 million salary + $65 million endorsements) Jon Rahm (Golf) — $106 million ($97 million prize money + $9 million endorsements) Karim Benzema (Football, Al-Ittihad) — $104 million ($100 million salary + $4 million endorsements) Kevin Durant (Basketball) — $103 million ($54 million salary + $49 million endorsements) Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1) — $100 million ($70 million salary + $30 million endorsements)

Lionel Messi, playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, placed third with $140 million. Karim Benzema, another former Real Madrid striker now with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, finished eighth with $104 million.

Saudi Arabia's Role

Saudi Arabia's investment in football has significantly influenced athlete salaries. The Saudi Pro League has attracted several high-profile players in recent years, contributing to the elevated earnings for Ronaldo and Benzema. The kingdom continues to develop its sports infrastructure and global profile through clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo's Career Earnings

Ronaldo has consistently ranked among the highest-paid athletes. His $300 million haul in 2025-26 marks the first time the $300 million threshold has been reached since Mayweather set the record. The Portugal international has maintained strong commercial appeal with long-term partnerships including Nike, Clear, and other global brands.

At age 41, Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level for Al-Nassr, scoring regularly in the Saudi league and contributing for the Portugal national team. He remains one of football's most marketable figures with a massive global fan base.

Messi's Position

Lionel Messi earned $140 million in his first full season with Inter Miami. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner split earnings between salary and endorsements. His move to Major League Soccer in 2023 has boosted the league's visibility and commercial value.

Broader List Insights

Boxer Canelo Alvarez ranked second with $170 million, primarily from prize money. NBA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant all exceeded $100 million, driven by a combination of salaries and endorsement deals. Baseball's Shohei Ohtani earned the highest off-field income on the list at $125 million.

Golf's Jon Rahm and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top 10 with strong earnings from prize money and sponsorships.

Industry Trends

The Forbes list highlights the continued growth of athlete earnings across sports. Football and basketball dominate the upper ranks, while individual sports such as boxing, golf and auto racing also feature prominently. Endorsement income has become increasingly important, often surpassing on-field or in-ring earnings for many athletes.

Saudi Arabia's sports investments have reshaped the global landscape. The arrival of players like Ronaldo and Benzema has elevated the Saudi Pro League's profile and financial standing.

Ronaldo's Impact

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in late 2022. His presence has drawn record viewership and sponsorship interest to the league. The forward has scored over 50 goals in multiple seasons with the club and continues to break scoring records.

His commercial portfolio includes clothing lines, fragrances, hotels and fitness brands. Ronaldo maintains one of the largest social media followings among athletes, which enhances his endorsement value.

Comparison With Previous Years

Ronaldo previously topped the Forbes list in 2023, 2024 and 2025. His earnings have grown steadily with new contracts and sponsorship deals. The 2025-26 season marked a significant jump, driven largely by his Al-Nassr salary structure.

Messi has also seen increased earnings since joining Inter Miami, benefiting from Apple and Adidas partnerships tied to the league.

Global Sports Economy

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The rise in top athlete earnings reflects broader trends in sports commercialization. Broadcasting deals, sponsorships and digital media have increased revenue streams. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has played a major role through ownership stakes in multiple clubs.

The 2026 Forbes list comes as the football world prepares for the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ronaldo has not yet confirmed his participation with Portugal, but his club form remains strong.