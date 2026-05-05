RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil legend Cafu has ignited a global debate by declaring that Neymar is technically superior to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, throwing his full support behind the 34-year-old forward as Brazil prepares for the 2026 World Cup. The 2002 World Cup-winning captain made the bold claim in a wide-ranging interview, praising Neymar's unparalleled dribbling, vision and creativity while acknowledging the greatness of the two modern icons.

Cafu, widely regarded as one of the finest right-backs in football history and a two-time World Cup winner, did not mince words when assessing Neymar's place among the game's elite. "Technically, Neymar is better than both Cristiano and Lionel," Cafu told Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte. "His close control, the way he sees the game, the dribbling — it is on another level. If he stays fit and focused, he can lead Brazil to glory in 2026."

The comments immediately went viral, sparking passionate discussions across social media, podcasts and football talk shows. While many Brazilian fans celebrated the endorsement of their national hero, international observers offered more measured reactions, noting Neymar's undoubted talent but highlighting Ronaldo and Messi's superior goal tallies, consistency and trophy cabinets.

Neymar, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in 2023, has battled recurring injuries in recent years that have limited his appearances for both club and country. Despite this, he remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 caps. His flair and creativity have long been compared to legendary Brazilian predecessors like Pelé, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazário, but questions about his mentality and physical durability have often overshadowed his brilliance on the pitch.

Cafu, who captained Brazil to victory in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, drew on his own experiences to support his assessment. "I played with and against the best," he said. "Neymar has that special something — the joy, the improvisation. When he is at his best, defenders simply cannot stop him. Ronaldo and Messi are incredible finishers and winners, but technically, in pure football terms, Neymar stands out."

The timing of Cafu's remarks is significant. With the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico just months away, Brazil is under pressure to deliver after disappointing performances in recent tournaments. Coach Dorival Júnior has built the squad around Neymar, hoping the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star can recapture the form that made him one of the most exciting players on the planet.

Neymar's club form in Saudi Arabia has been mixed. While he has contributed with goals and assists, the league's physical demands and travel schedule have raised concerns about his fitness for international duty. Brazilian football federation officials have worked closely with Al-Hilal to manage his workload, prioritizing his availability for national team commitments.

The comparison with Ronaldo and Messi is inevitable but complex. Ronaldo, 41, continues to score prolifically for Al-Nassr and Portugal, recently becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer. Messi, 38, led Argentina to Copa América glory and the 2022 World Cup before moving to Inter Miami. Both players have cemented their legacies with multiple Ballon d'Or awards and major tournament triumphs.

Neymar, by contrast, has never won a Ballon d'Or and has yet to lift a major senior international trophy with Brazil, though he was part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Olympics. His supporters point to moments of sheer genius — the dribbles, no-look passes and audacious goals — as evidence of a higher technical ceiling. Critics counter that elite football is ultimately about winning, where Ronaldo and Messi have delivered consistently at the highest level.

Cafu's backing carries significant weight. As one of only three players to win the World Cup twice as captain (alongside Bellini and Pelé), his opinion resonates deeply in Brazilian football circles. He has previously praised Neymar's talent while urging him to embrace leadership responsibilities, a message he reiterated in the recent interview.

"Neymar needs to stay healthy and believe in himself," Cafu added. "Brazil has always produced magical players. Neymar is the latest in that line. With the right support and mindset, he can bring the World Cup home again."

The comments have divided football fans globally. Brazilian supporters largely welcomed the endorsement, seeing it as validation of their belief in Neymar's potential. International fans offered more balanced views, acknowledging Neymar's skill while defending the achievements of Ronaldo and Messi.

Social media platforms lit up with debates, memes and video compilations comparing the three players' best moments. Hashtags like #NeymarBetter and #CafuSpokeTruth trended in Brazil, while global football communities engaged in lengthy discussions about technical ability versus overall legacy.

As Brazil prepares for friendlies and World Cup qualifiers, all eyes will be on Neymar's fitness and form. Coach Dorival Júnior has expressed confidence in his star player, building the team's attacking strategy around his creativity and vision. The squad also features rising talents like Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick, creating a potent mix of experience and youth.

The 2026 World Cup represents a crucial moment for Neymar. At 34, it may be his last realistic chance to win football's greatest prize. Cafu's public support adds pressure but also motivation, positioning Neymar as the heir to Brazil's rich footballing tradition.

Whether Neymar can translate his technical brilliance into World Cup success remains to be seen. What is clear is that Cafu's comments have reignited the conversation about one of football's most gifted yet enigmatic talents. As the countdown to 2026 continues, Brazil and the football world will watch closely to see if Neymar can finally deliver on his immense potential.