John Sterling, Legendary Yankees Radio Voice Famous for Dramatic Home Run Calls, Dies at 87

NEW YORK — John Sterling, the unmistakable voice of the New York Yankees for 36 seasons and one of the most beloved broadcasters in Major League Baseball history, died Monday at the age of 87. The Yankees confirmed the news, saying Sterling passed peacefully at his home in New Jersey surrounded by family. Known for his theatrical home run calls, unwavering optimism and deep connection with generations of fans, Sterling became synonymous with Yankees baseball through more than three decades behind the microphone.

Sterling joined the Yankees radio booth in 1989 and remained the team's primary play-by-play voice until his retirement in 2024. His signature home run call — "It is gone!" followed by the player's name stretched dramatically — became part of Yankees lore, heard on car radios, in living rooms and at backyard barbecues across the tri-state area for more than three decades. From Don Mattingly to Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera to Aaron Judge, Sterling narrated the franchise's modern golden era with passion and consistency.

Born in 1938 in New York City, Sterling began his broadcasting career in the minor leagues before moving to television and radio work in Atlanta with the Braves. He returned to New York in the late 1980s and quickly won over Yankees fans with his distinctive style. Unlike many play-by-play announcers who favored restraint, Sterling embraced emotion, turning routine fly balls into dramatic theater and walk-off wins into unforgettable radio moments.

His most famous calls captured the heart of Yankees baseball during championship runs in the 1990s and 2000s. "Bernie Williams, it is gone!" and "A-Rod, there it goes!" echoed through the boroughs and suburbs as the team won five World Series titles during his tenure. Sterling was behind the mic for countless iconic moments, including David Wells' perfect game in 1998 and Mariano Rivera's record-breaking 602nd save.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner issued a statement calling Sterling "part of the fabric of this organization and this city." "John wasn't just the voice of the Yankees — he was family," Steinbrenner said. "His passion, humor and dedication to our fans made every summer better. We will miss him dearly." Current Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who played under Sterling's broadcasts as a player, described him as "the soundtrack of my childhood and my career."

Tributes poured in across baseball. Commissioner Rob Manfred called Sterling "a true original whose voice defined an era for one of the game's great franchises." Former players including Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada shared personal memories on social media, many recalling late-night conversations on team flights and Sterling's encyclopedic knowledge of Yankees history.

Sterling's style was unmistakable. He rarely missed a game, earning a reputation for durability and professionalism. Even through health challenges in recent years, he maintained his enthusiasm and distinctive delivery. His retirement in 2024 was marked by emotional ceremonies at Yankee Stadium, where fans and players honored the man who had narrated so many of their favorite memories.

Beyond the calls, Sterling was known for his warmth and accessibility. He frequently engaged with fans at spring training, signed autographs without hesitation and remembered names of longtime listeners. His pregame and postgame shows became appointment listening for generations of Yankees supporters who couldn't attend games in person.

Sterling's influence extended beyond the booth. He was a mentor to younger broadcasters and a champion of baseball's storytelling tradition in an era increasingly dominated by analytics and visual highlights. Colleagues described him as a consummate professional who prepared meticulously for every broadcast while maintaining a sense of joy and wonder about the game.

The news of his passing prompted an outpouring of memories from fans across social media. Many shared how Sterling's voice accompanied family road trips, backyard games and quiet evenings. For countless New Yorkers, hearing "The Yankees win!" on the radio meant summer nights and hope, even in losing seasons.

Sterling is survived by his wife, several children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days, with a public memorial likely at Yankee Stadium later this season. The Yankees will honor his legacy with a moment of silence and special tributes during upcoming home games.

In many ways, Sterling represented the golden age of baseball broadcasting — a time when radio voices created vivid pictures in listeners' minds and became trusted companions through long seasons. His departure leaves a void that may never be fully filled, as modern broadcasts shift toward more analytical and data-driven approaches.

Yet Sterling's impact endures. His calls remain embedded in the collective memory of Yankees fans, replayed on social media and in documentaries. Young broadcasters still study his phrasing and energy. For millions, the sound of summer in New York will always include that familiar voice rising with excitement as another ball sailed into the night.

As the Yankees continue their 2026 season, they do so without the man who narrated so many of their greatest moments. But for those who grew up listening to John Sterling, every crack of the bat and roar of the crowd will carry a faint echo of his unmistakable joy and passion for the game he loved so deeply.