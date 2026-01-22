The Smith Dilemma: Can Australia Really Leave Their Best Player at Home?

It's been confirmed that Steve Smith wasn't picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and many fans and industry experts find this perplexing.

Especially after Smith did the impossible on the Sydney Cricket Ground during a recent Big Bash League (BBL) match. He was able to smash a century (100 runs) in just 41 balls. So, despite being in the form of his life, one of Australia's greatest players has been left on the reserve list.

It has created a massive debate across the country: Has Australia made a brilliant tactical move by looking to the future, or are they actually leaving their best weapon at home?

Why the Snub?

The decision to leave Smith out boils down to a "traffic jam" at the top of the order. Chief selector George Bailey explained that while Smith is "a level above" in the BBL, the national team views him strictly as an opener.

George Bailey called Smith's incredible form a "great problem to have." He basically said Smith is too good to ignore, but they just don't have a vacant seat on the bus.

Unfortunately for Smith, those spots are already filled by stars Travis Head and Mitch Marsh, who have been dominant for years. Also, it's no secret that the selectors are prioritizing youth and have picked 20-year-old rising stars to build for the future.

So, even though Smith has reinvented himself as a power-hitter, the team is sticking to its established plan. Well, at least for now.

How Steve Smith Is Taking Things

While fans are calling for a "re-think" of the World Cup squad, Steve Smith himself is remarkably relaxed. He seems to have made peace with the fact that the selectors are looking toward a different future.

When asked about missing out on the tournament, he told reporters on Monday:

"I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed... I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun."

So, instead of being bitter, the cricket star is focusing on a new, historic goal: the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will be played for the first time in over a century. Smith admitted that he specifically retired from the longer One Day Internationals (ODI) last year to focus on T20s and make it to the Olympics.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get on the team when the Olympics are rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool."

For now, he says he is simply enjoying the freedom of his new "power-hitting" style in the BBL. "I'm trying to get a bit stronger and hit the ball a little bit further. I've got to try and keep up with some of the guys that hit the ball a mile."

Smith as an AU Player Blueprint?

When you look at today's cricket insights, the big story is how Smith has completely changed his game. For a long time, people thought he was too "slow" for this format. He used to be the guy who played it safe. But in this year's BBL, he has been anything but safe.

He's now playing with a "total attack" mindset. In that 41-ball century, he wasn't just hitting the ball; he was trying to destroy it. He even hit one ball so hard it landed on the roof of the stadium.

This is exactly how the Australian national team wants to play in the World Cup. They most likely won't want players who settle in anymore, and want players who start hitting from the very first ball. So, even if Smith won't end up playing at the World Cup, attacking players might be more like him and take big risks early in the game.

In the End

Even though he's missing from the official list, don't count Steve Smith out just yet. Chief selector George Bailey has made it clear that Smith is still "in the mix." He basically said that if any "moving parts, "a polite way of saying injuries, happen before the January 31 deadline, Smith's phone will be the first one to ring.

If he doesn't get that last-minute call, we'll have to wait a bit longer to see him in green and gold. The T20 World Cup kicks off on February 7, 2026, in India and Sri Lanka, and for now, Smith will be watching like the rest of us.

Definitely, Steve Smith's career is far from over. He's already eyeing the 2028 LA Olympics and will likely spend the rest of this year dominating global T20 leagues.