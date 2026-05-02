LONDON — British broadcaster Piers Morgan unleashed fresh criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, derisively labeling them "Sussex worms" during a recent episode of his podcast, intensifying the ongoing public feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The remark, delivered with Morgan's signature blunt style, reflects deepening divisions between the couple and segments of the British media and public nearly six years after their departure from royal duties.

Morgan, a longtime critic of the Sussexes, made the comment while discussing recent developments involving Harry and Meghan's life in California and their strained relationship with the royal family. The phrase plays on their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, portraying them as wriggling opportunists seeking attention while distancing themselves from royal responsibilities. The episode quickly went viral, sparking heated debates across social media and tabloid front pages.

The broadcaster has maintained a consistent adversarial stance toward the couple since their 2020 exit from senior royal roles and subsequent high-profile interviews and projects. Morgan has accused them of hypocrisy, cashing in on royal connections while criticizing the institution, a narrative that resonates with many traditional royal watchers but draws backlash from the couple's supporters.

Context of Morgan's Latest Attack

The "Sussex worms" jab came amid discussions of Harry's recent activities and Meghan's business ventures. Morgan portrayed the couple as perpetually aggrieved, leveraging victimhood for financial gain through media deals, books and lifestyle branding. He contrasted their complaints with the dutiful service of other royals, particularly King Charles III and Prince William.

The podcast episode touched on ongoing legal battles, security concerns and public perception challenges facing Harry and Meghan. Morgan argued their decisions have isolated them, turning former supporters against the pair while failing to establish independent success free of royal baggage.

Critics of Morgan accuse him of obsession and cruelty, pointing to his history of on-air clashes and social media posts targeting the Sussexes. Supporters praise his willingness to challenge what they view as entitlement and selective narratives from Montecito.

Harry and Meghan's Response and Public Image

Harry and Meghan have largely avoided direct engagement with Morgan, focusing instead on philanthropic work, media projects and family life. Representatives have previously described his commentary as harmful and inaccurate. The couple's Netflix series, Spotify deal and Harry's memoir "Spare" generated significant revenue but also controversy over revelations about royal family dynamics.

Public opinion remains polarized. Polls in the United Kingdom often show declining support for the Sussexes, while international audiences, particularly in the United States, remain more sympathetic. The couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, add layers of privacy concerns amid constant media scrutiny.

Recent reports suggest attempts at reconciliation with the royal family have yielded limited progress. Harry's brief visits to the UK for events have highlighted ongoing tensions, with security and protocol issues frequently arising.

Broader Royal Family Dynamics

King Charles III's reign has navigated challenges, including health concerns and family rifts. The monarch's preference for quiet resolution contrasts with public feuds playing out in media. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have maintained focus on their royal duties and young family, positioning themselves as the future of the monarchy.

Morgan's commentary often frames the Sussex departure as damaging to the institution, arguing it undermined public trust and distracted from positive royal initiatives. Defenders of Harry and Meghan counter that institutional rigidity and media intrusion prompted their exit, with ongoing coverage proving their point about press intrusion.

The British tabloid press continues extensive coverage of the couple, blending factual reporting with opinion and speculation. Morgan's platform on TalkTV and his podcast amplifies these narratives, reaching audiences beyond traditional newspapers.

Impact on Public Discourse

The "Sussex worms" remark exemplifies polarized celebrity-royal discourse in the digital age. Social media amplifies both criticism and defense, creating echo chambers where nuance often disappears. Hashtags and viral clips ensure Morgan's comments reach global audiences within hours.

Royal commentators note fatigue among some segments of the public, with calls for the family to move forward privately. Others argue accountability and transparency matter, particularly regarding taxpayer-funded elements of royal life.

Mental health discussions feature prominently in coverage, given Harry's advocacy and past statements about media pressure. Critics question the consistency of the couple's privacy pleas alongside high-profile projects, while supporters highlight double standards in scrutiny compared to other royals.

Morgan's History with the Sussexes

Morgan has clashed with Meghan since her time as an actress and royal fiancée. He has referenced past interactions and expressed skepticism about her experiences within the royal family. The broadcaster positions himself as a defender of free speech and journalistic inquiry against what he calls narrative control.

His show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" frequently features segments on the Sussexes, drawing strong ratings from audiences engaged with royal drama. Morgan's unfiltered style contrasts with more measured broadcasting, appealing to viewers seeking direct commentary.

The latest episode fits a pattern of provocative statements designed to spark conversation and debate. Whether the "Sussex worms" line generates lasting impact or fades as another sound bite remains to be seen.

Future Outlook for Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan continue building lives in California, with investments in media, wellness and philanthropic causes. Their Archewell Foundation pursues initiatives in mental health, community support and environmental issues. Public appearances remain selective, focusing on projects aligning with their brand.

Reconciliation with the royal family appears distant, though occasional olive branches emerge through statements or gestures. Harry's Invictus Games and other patronages maintain connections to service themes central to his identity.

The couple's children grow up away from royal spotlight, sparking debates about heritage and identity. Legal cases involving privacy and security continue in British courts, adding financial and emotional strain.

As Morgan and other commentators maintain scrutiny, Harry and Meghan's team emphasizes resilience and forward momentum. The public remains divided, with opinions shaped by personal values, media consumption and views on tradition versus modernity.

The "Sussex worms" controversy adds another chapter to a saga blending celebrity, royalty and media that shows little sign of resolution. Morgan's barbs ensure the conversation continues, reflecting broader societal tensions around fame, family and public life in the 21st century.