NEW YORK — DJ Vlad has ignited fresh controversy around Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, claiming the couple has quietly separated after rumors surfaced that Petty allegedly got another woman pregnant, according to details shared on VladTV and widely circulated across social media platforms.

The hip-hop media personality posted a screenshot from New York's sex offender registry showing Petty listed at a small 800-square-foot home in Jamaica, Queens, rather than the couple's $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Vlad captioned the post: "It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty." He added that unconfirmed rumors suggest infidelity played a central role in the alleged split.

As of April 29, 2026, neither Nicki Minaj nor Kenneth Petty has issued an official statement addressing the claims. However, the story has exploded online, with fans and commentators speculating wildly about the state of the high-profile marriage. Minaj and Petty, who wed in 2019 and share a young son, have faced public scrutiny before, but this latest development has drawn unprecedented attention due to the alleged circumstances.

Vlad, known for his in-depth interviews and breaking stories in hip-hop, did not provide concrete evidence beyond the registry address change. He noted that the pregnancy rumor remains unverified but has been circulating in entertainment circles for several weeks. The registry update, which lists Petty's current address separately from Minaj's, has been interpreted by many as a sign of marital discord.

The couple's relationship has been under the microscope since they went public. Petty, a registered sex offender with a prior conviction, has often been a point of controversy in Minaj's public life. The rapper has fiercely defended her husband in the past, but sources close to the situation suggest recent tensions may have reached a breaking point.

Minaj, one of hip-hop's most successful female artists, has maintained a relatively private stance on her personal life in recent months while focusing on music and business ventures. Her last major public comments about Petty came during interviews promoting her projects, where she spoke positively about their family life. The sudden wave of rumors has left fans divided, with some expressing support for Minaj while others question the timing and validity of the claims.

The story gained traction after Vlad's post, with entertainment blogs and social media influencers amplifying the details. Some reports suggest Minaj has been spending more time focused on her career and child, while Petty has been seen in New York. However, without direct confirmation from either party, much of the narrative remains speculative.

Relationship experts note that high-profile marriages in the entertainment industry often face unique pressures. Constant public scrutiny, career demands and past legal issues can strain even the strongest partnerships. In Minaj's case, her massive global platform means personal matters quickly become public spectacle, amplifying any hint of trouble.

The alleged cheating rumor has drawn particular attention given Minaj's history of addressing personal issues through her music and social media. Fans have begun revisiting old lyrics and posts for clues, while others urge caution against spreading unverified gossip. The pregnancy claim, if true, would add another layer of complexity to an already complicated public narrative.

DJ Vlad has built a reputation for surfacing stories that mainstream outlets sometimes avoid. His platform often serves as an early indicator of brewing controversies in hip-hop. In this instance, his commentary has sparked widespread discussion, with some praising him for transparency and others accusing him of sensationalism.

Nicki Minaj's representatives have not responded to requests for comment. Petty's legal team has similarly remained silent. The lack of official statements has allowed rumors to proliferate unchecked, a common occurrence in celebrity news cycles where verified information is scarce.

The broader context includes Minaj's continued dominance in music. The rapper has been teasing new material and remains one of the most influential voices in hip-hop. Her personal life has often intersected with her art, with fans eagerly interpreting songs through the lens of her relationships. Any confirmed split would likely inspire new creative output, as Minaj has channeled personal experiences into her work before.

For Kenneth Petty, the situation adds to a public image already shaped by past legal troubles. His registration as a sex offender has been a constant point of discussion, and any new allegations could further complicate his standing. The couple's decision to keep much of their relationship private has made sudden rumors particularly jarring for observers.

As the story develops, industry insiders predict that both parties will eventually address the situation on their own terms. Minaj has a history of direct communication with fans through social media, while Petty has been less vocal publicly. The coming days may bring clarification or further fuel to the speculation.

The entertainment world continues to watch closely. Celebrity relationships often play out like public soap operas, with fans invested in the narrative. In this case, the combination of a major star, a controversial husband and explosive rumors has created a perfect storm for online engagement.

Whether the claims prove true or simply another wave of unverified gossip, the situation highlights the challenges of maintaining privacy in the digital age. For Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, the coming weeks will likely determine how this chapter of their story unfolds — whether through reconciliation, separation or continued silence.

For now, the public remains captivated by the latest twist in one of hip-hop's most talked-about marriages. As more details potentially emerge, the focus will remain on how two high-profile figures navigate personal turmoil under intense scrutiny.