Cox Communications customers began reporting problems with their internet, TV and phone service in the early hours of Thursday, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing overnight disruption affecting the cable provider's network.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Cox began climbing at 12:42 a.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "CoxDown."

As of Thursday morning, Cox had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the reported disruption. Separate outage-tracking service StatusGator showed Cox Communications as operational in data collected the previous afternoon, logging only a small number of user-submitted reports over the preceding 24-hour window, though that data predated the overnight spike in complaints flagged by Downdetector, leaving the true scope of Thursday's early-morning disruption difficult to independently confirm using publicly available tracking tools alone.

Cox does not offer customers a direct way to report outages through its own website, according to consumer guidance published by CableTV.com. Instead, the company directs customers experiencing service problems to log into their Cox account or check the Cox mobile app, both of which are designed to display a red notification banner, potentially including an estimated repair time, if the company has already detected and confirmed a widespread outage in a customer's area. Cox also operates a 24-hour customer support line and has said it responds to customer questions around the clock through its social media accounts. Customers can additionally text "UPDATE" to a designated short code to receive outage notifications for their specific area, according to the same guidance.

Cox Communications, a privately held company, serves millions of customers across regional markets throughout the United States, offering broadband internet, including gigabit-speed plans, alongside cable television and mobile service sold through Cox Mobile. The company has built a reputation over decades as one of the largest cable providers in the country, with particularly concentrated market presence in certain regions. In markets such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cox operates as the dominant cable internet provider, a concentration that has, in past incidents, caused outages on the company's network to overlap geographically with unrelated power outages affecting the local electrical grid.

Thursday's reported disruption would not be the first time Cox's network has experienced significant service problems. According to reporting cited by outage-tracking service NordVPN, Cox customers across several U.S. states have previously lost internet connectivity during major service failures, with some customers also reporting difficulty accessing TV streaming services during those incidents. Separate reports compiled from the online community DesignTAXI have documented earlier overnight spikes in Cox-related complaints, while discussions on Reddit have described previous instances of service disruptions beginning in the evening and persisting until the following morning, a pattern that bears some resemblance to the timing of Thursday's reported issue. In at least one earlier case, a regional outage affecting Cox customers in Oklahoma reportedly began in the morning and was not resolved until the afternoon, illustrating that the duration of past Cox outages has varied considerably depending on the underlying cause.

Cox separately maintains a dedicated outage support line for its business customers, distinct from its residential support channels, reflecting the fact that outages affecting the company's broader network infrastructure can disrupt both home internet service and business-tier connections simultaneously when the underlying cause originates within shared network infrastructure.

Given the overnight timing of Thursday's reported disruption, the practical impact on affected customers may have been somewhat muted compared with outages occurring during peak daytime usage hours, though customers relying on always-on smart home devices, security systems or overnight work schedules could still have experienced meaningful disruption. Customers experiencing ongoing problems with their Cox service were, consistent with the company's own guidance, generally advised to check their account or the Cox app first for any officially confirmed outage notifications before assuming an individual equipment issue was to blame, and to contact Cox's 24-hour customer support line directly if the problem persisted.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and expected resolution timeline of Thursday's reported Cox outage were not immediately available. The company had not issued an official public acknowledgment of the disruption as of Thursday morning, leaving affected customers largely reliant on Downdetector and the company's own account-based outage notifications to determine whether their individual service issues were part of a broader, network-wide problem.