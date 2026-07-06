Starbucks customers across the United States reported widespread problems with the company's mobile app on Monday morning, with outage-tracking site Downdetector logging more than 1,700 complaints as users struggled to log in, place mobile orders and access their rewards accounts.

According to Downdetector.com, reports of the Starbucks app not working began climbing early Monday, with 1,712 reports logged as of 8:04 a.m. Eastern time. The disruption appeared concentrated in several major metropolitan areas, with reports centered around the Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City regions, though users in other parts of the country also flagged issues throughout the morning.

Separate monitoring from StatusGator, which tracks outages across thousands of cloud services and applications, confirmed ongoing problems with the Starbucks app into the late morning. The service detected an outage with the app described as "currently unavailable" as of 11:32 a.m. Eastern time, logging 25 user-submitted reports of issues within the preceding 24-hour period. As of the latest available data, Starbucks had not issued an official acknowledgment of the outage on its status channels, according to StatusGator's tracking.

News of the disruption spread quickly on social media, with the account Status Is Down posting early Monday morning asking followers whether they were experiencing problems with the app, a post that quickly gathered thousands of views as the hashtags #Starbucks and #StarbucksDown began trending among affected customers. Frustrated users took to social platforms throughout the morning to report being unable to log into their accounts, place mobile orders, or access previously loaded rewards and gift card balances.

The outage adds to a pattern of recurring technical issues that have affected the Starbucks app periodically throughout 2026. In May, the app experienced a separate outage that began around 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, generating close to 600 complaints on Downdetector at the time, with more than 90 percent of reported problems tied specifically to the mobile app rather than the company's website.

The Starbucks app has become an increasingly central part of the company's customer experience in recent years, supporting core functions including Mobile Order and Pay, the company's Rewards loyalty program, personalized offers, and, as of May 11, 2026, a newly introduced scheduled ordering feature that allows customers in North America to select a future pickup time rather than placing an order for immediate preparation. That expanding reliance on the app means outages tend to have an outsized impact on customer experience compared to a typical service glitch, since disruptions can simultaneously affect ordering, payment processing and rewards tracking all at once.

Common troubleshooting guidance published by consumer support resources notes that Starbucks app problems generally fall into a handful of recurring categories, including weak internet connections, outdated app versions, expired login sessions, payment method errors and temporary server-side outages. Signs that a problem originates on Starbucks' end rather than an individual user's device typically include repeated failures across multiple devices, widespread reports from other customers experiencing the same issue, and simultaneous problems with the company's website in addition to the app. When those broader signs are present, technical guides generally advise waiting for the issue to resolve on Starbucks' side rather than repeatedly retrying transactions, since repeated failed payment attempts can sometimes create additional complications with a customer's bank or account history.

For customers unable to resolve app issues on their own, Starbucks directs users to its customer service website at customerservice.starbucks.com, which offers support through phone and live chat channels. The company's general customer support line remains available at 800-STARBUCKS, or 800-782-7282, for those seeking direct assistance with account, payment or ordering problems.

As of Monday afternoon, Starbucks had not issued a public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the outage. The company has not historically provided detailed public explanations for individual app disruptions, and it remains unclear whether Monday's issues stemmed from a broader technical failure, a surge in user traffic, or a more localized problem affecting specific app functions such as login authentication or payment processing.

The disruption comes at a particularly high-traffic time of day for the coffee chain, as many customers rely on the app each morning to place orders ahead of commutes or workplace arrivals. Mobile ordering has become one of the primary ways many Starbucks customers interact with the company, particularly in dense urban markets like the ones where Monday's outage reports were most concentrated, meaning even a relatively short disruption can meaningfully affect both customer experience and in-store operations as baristas and store managers work to accommodate customers who are unable to complete mobile orders.

Downdetector, which aggregates self-reported outage data from users rather than official company disclosures, cautioned in its general methodology that reported issue counts reflect user submissions and public data sources such as social media activity, meaning the true scope of an outage can sometimes differ from the number of individual reports logged at any given time. Even so, the volume of complaints recorded Monday morning, along with independent confirmation from a second outage-tracking service, suggested the disruption affected a meaningful number of customers attempting to use the app during the morning hours.

Starbucks has not indicated whether affected customers will receive any compensation, such as reward points or promotional offers, as a result of Monday's outage, a step the company has occasionally taken following past disruptions to its digital ordering systems. Customers experiencing ongoing issues with the app are advised to check for available software updates, verify their internet connection, and confirm that their payment methods remain valid and correctly entered, before reaching out to Starbucks' customer service channels if problems persist.

As of the most recent outage tracking data available Monday, reports of app issues appeared to be continuing into the late morning hours, though it remained unclear whether the disruption represented an isolated technical glitch or a more extended service interruption. Starbucks customers are encouraged to monitor the company's official app status and customer service channels for updates as the situation develops.