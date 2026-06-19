Disney Plus Down for Tens of Thousands as Login Errors Plague Streaming Platform Nationwide

Disney Plus experienced a widespread outage Thursday that left tens of thousands of subscribers unable to log into the streaming platform, with user-reported error counts climbing steadily throughout the afternoon and evening as the company remained largely silent about the cause of the disruption.

Disney+ experienced a possible outage Thursday, according to Downdetector.com. More than 14,000 users had reported problems with the platform as of 4:26 p.m. Pacific Time, according to the outage-tracking site, which monitors service disruptions by collecting status reports from multiple sources. Most users reporting a problem with Disney+ said they were experiencing login issues.

A Rapidly Escalating Outage

What began as a few thousand scattered reports quickly snowballed into one of the more significant disruptions the streaming platform has faced in recent memory. Nearly 20,000 users had reported an issue with the streaming platform shortly after the initial reports surfaced. That figure continued climbing throughout the evening, with more than 26,000 Disney+ users reporting an issue, then more than 43,000 users, and ultimately more than 52,000 users reporting problems with the platform as the outage stretched on.

Disney+ has not made a statement available regarding the cause or expected resolution timeline of the disruption, leaving frustrated subscribers with little official information as they attempted to troubleshoot the issue on their own.

Users Report Being Locked Out Across Devices

Independent outage-tracking services corroborated the scale of the disruption, with real-time monitoring tools picking up elevated error rates well above the platform's typical baseline. User reports suggest Disney+ is likely experiencing an outage, with reports running roughly 2.4 times the normal level for the time of day and social-media chatter elevated in step, according to one outage-monitoring service that aggregates anonymous user reports and public social media posts to detect service anomalies, often before they are officially confirmed by the company itself.

Frustrated subscribers took to social media and outage-reporting platforms to describe their experiences. One user reported being unable to access their account at all, writing that they were kicked out of their Disney Plus account and that every time they attempted to log back in with their email, the platform returned an error message. Another user reported that Disney Plus would not load on either their television or their phone, indicating the disruption was affecting multiple device types rather than being isolated to a single platform or operating system.

Subscribers also reported difficulty reaching Disney's customer support channels for help resolving the issue, with one user noting that the company's online chat support and phone help line both appeared to be experiencing their own technical problems amid the broader outage, while another asked pointedly whether the company would consider compensating subscribers for the service disruption.

A History of Periodic Service Interruptions

Thursday's outage adds to a pattern of periodic disruptions that Disney+ has experienced since its 2019 launch, though the scale of user reports in this latest incident appears to rank among the more significant disruptions in recent months. Disney Plus can sometimes run into service issues that interrupt streaming, login, or app access, with several notable examples in the platform's recent history. An outage on March 17, 2026, caused a sudden increase in user reports and lasted about one hour before the service recovered. The platform also experienced a few brief outages on November 7, 2025, with users reporting problems specifically with logging in. Separately, Disney Plus was impacted on October 20, 2025, as part of a significant outage affecting Amazon Web Services, the cloud infrastructure provider that underpins a substantial portion of the modern internet's streaming and cloud computing services.

Looking back further, the streaming service has weathered technical turbulence dating back to its very first day of operation. When Disney Plus launched at 3 a.m. Eastern Time on a Tuesday in November 2019, the service suffered technical difficulties just hours later, as consumer demand exceeded the company's expectations. Problems began a little before 7 a.m. that day, according to Downdetector, which received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly related to video streaming, alongside additional complaints about login problems. Those reports peaked around 9 a.m. before dwindling by early afternoon. At the time, a Disney spokeswoman said the company was working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, though the company did not disclose what specifically caused that initial launch-day disruption.

The Scale of Disney's Streaming Investment

The persistent nature of these periodic outages stands in contrast to the enormous financial commitment Disney has made to its streaming infrastructure over the past decade. Disney invested billions of dollars in its streaming service, beginning with the purchase of a stake in streaming technology company BAMTech in 2016, a stake the company later increased to a majority ownership position. That underlying technology has since been used to power other Disney-owned streaming products, including ESPN Plus, which launched using BAMTech's infrastructure in 2018.

Despite that substantial technological investment, large-scale consumer streaming platforms remain vulnerable to periodic disruptions, whether stemming from internal technical failures, surges in simultaneous user demand, or external dependencies on third-party cloud infrastructure providers that host significant portions of the internet's most popular digital services.

What Subscribers Can Do in the Meantime

For users experiencing access problems, outage-tracking services have offered standard troubleshooting recommendations while official fixes remain pending. Suggested steps include trying to open the Disney Plus website or app from another browser, device, or network — such as a mobile hotspot — disabling any active VPN connections, clearing the device's DNS cache, restarting a home router, or checking whether a user's internet service provider is separately experiencing its own issues. If the platform works properly on an alternate network or device, the problem is more likely to be local to the user's specific setup rather than part of the broader platform-wide outage being reported by tens of thousands of other subscribers.

Outage-monitoring services that track Disney Plus typically employ multiple verification checks before officially classifying the platform as experiencing a major outage, repeating failed connectivity tests from multiple randomly selected global locations to rule out false positives before confirming a genuine service disruption.

Looking Ahead

As of the most recent reporting, Disney has not issued a public statement addressing the cause of Thursday's outage, the number of subscribers affected, or an expected timeline for full restoration of service. The company's silence has left affected users relying primarily on crowdsourced outage-tracking platforms and social media chatter for updates, rather than official communication from Disney itself.

Given the platform's history of resolving previous disruptions within roughly one to three hours, subscribers experiencing login failures may see service restored within a similar window, though the substantially higher volume of user reports in this latest incident — climbing past 52,000 reports compared to far smaller figures seen in earlier 2025 and 2026 disruptions — suggests Thursday's outage may represent a more significant technical failure than the platform's more routine, brief service interruptions.