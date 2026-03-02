Anthropic's popular Claude AI chatbot faced a significant service disruption Monday, March 2, 2026, with thousands of users worldwide reporting inability to access the platform, login failures, elevated error rates and messages indicating temporary downtime.

The outage, first noted around 11:49 UTC (7:49 a.m. EST / 8:49 p.m. KST), affected claude.ai, the primary web interface for the AI assistant, as well as related services like Claude Code and login/logout paths. Users encountered HTTP 500 errors, "Connection terminated" prompts, automatic logouts and standard outage messages such as "This isn't working right now. You can try again later" or "Claude will return soon. Claude is currently experiencing a temporary service disruption. We're working on it, please check back soon."

Anthropic's official status page at status.claude.com confirmed the issue, posting an "Investigating" notice at 11:49 UTC. A follow-up update at 12:06 UTC stated the team was actively investigating, and by 12:21 UTC, engineers identified that the Claude API remained operational while problems centered on the claude.ai frontend and authentication flows. "We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths," the update read. As of late afternoon UTC, the company continued to investigate with no resolution timeline provided.

Monitoring site Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in user reports, with nearly 2,000 complaints in a short window, primarily citing issues with Claude Chat (42%), the app (34%) and the website (15%). Reports surged around 12:29 p.m. BST (7:29 a.m. EST), indicating a broad impact rather than isolated regional problems. Social platforms, including Reddit's r/ClaudeAI subreddit, Threads, Hacker News and X, filled with threads from frustrated users describing identical symptoms across devices and regions, including North America, Europe, Asia and parts of Africa.

The disruption highlighted growing reliance on AI assistants for daily tasks, from content creation and coding to research and casual conversation. Many users turned to alternatives like Grok, ChatGPT or Gemini during the downtime, amplifying discussions about redundancy in AI workflows and the fragility of cloud-based services.

Anthropic, the San Francisco-based company behind Claude models including Opus, Sonnet and Haiku, has built a reputation for safety-focused AI development. Claude's conversational style, long context windows and strong performance in coding and reasoning tasks have attracted a dedicated user base, particularly developers and professionals. Recent updates, including Claude 4 series enhancements, have boosted adoption, making outages more noticeable.

No official cause was disclosed, though speculation on forums ranged from server overload amid high demand to authentication system glitches or a potential cyber incident. Anthropic emphasized the API's continued functionality, suggesting developers using programmatic access via api.anthropic.com experienced minimal disruption compared to web and app users.

The incident follows a pattern of occasional elevated errors in recent months. Historical uptime on the status page showed claude.ai at 99.36% over the past 90 days, with prior partial outages and resolved issues on models like Opus 4.6 and 4.5 in late February. Past incidents involved usage reporting delays and model-specific errors, but Monday's event appeared more widespread for consumer-facing access.

As the outage persisted into the afternoon, users in various time zones — including those in South Korea around 9:49 p.m. KST — continued reporting problems. Anthropic urged patience and directed users to monitor the status page for updates. No data breach or security compromise was mentioned.

The event underscores challenges in scaling AI infrastructure as demand surges. With competitors like OpenAI and Google facing similar occasional downtimes, the industry continues to grapple with balancing rapid innovation, reliability and global availability.

For the latest developments, users should check status.claude.com directly or follow Anthropic's official channels. As engineers work toward resolution, the outage serves as a reminder of the human and technical elements behind even the most advanced AI tools.