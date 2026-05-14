SAN FRANCISCO — OpenAI's ChatGPT and related services experienced scattered disruptions for hundreds of users on Thursday, May 14, 2026, according to real-time alerts and community reports, though the issues appear limited in scope rather than a full-scale outage affecting the entire platform.

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The outage-monitoring account @status_is_down on X posted at approximately 12:54 GMT, stating "OpenAI / ChatGPT is reportedly down for hundreds of users right now. Are you one of them?" and linking to a community forum discussion titled "Is ChatGPT / OpenAI down May 14 2026?" The post quickly gained traction as frustrated users sought confirmation that their connectivity problems were not isolated.

Downdetector and similar platforms showed elevated but not catastrophic reports for OpenAI and ChatGPT in the past several hours. Most complaints centered on slow responses, failed generations, login issues and intermittent connectivity rather than a complete service collapse. OpenAI's official status dashboard indicated normal operations across major components as of mid-morning Pacific time, with no broad alerts posted.

This latest flare-up follows a relatively stable period after earlier incidents in May. On May 11, users reported elevated errors with certain GPT models that were quickly mitigated. A more substantial outage occurred on April 20 when ChatGPT was unavailable for around 90 minutes, affecting thousands and sparking widespread discussion. Those events highlighted the challenges of scaling AI infrastructure to meet surging demand from hundreds of millions of weekly active users.

Today's reports appear more regional or device-specific. Customers in various markets described frozen loading screens, error messages during conversations and difficulties accessing advanced features like voice mode or custom GPTs. Some noted that refreshing the page or switching networks temporarily alleviated symptoms, while others reported the problems persisting across multiple devices on the same network. The volume of complaints — hundreds rather than millions — suggests localized congestion, maintenance activity or a targeted software glitch rather than a core infrastructure failure.

OpenAI serves tens of millions of subscribers and free users worldwide with conversational AI tools used for writing, coding, research and creative tasks. Peak usage hours often strain capacity, especially during business hours in major time zones. Any minor hiccups today likely coincide with heightened demand rather than systemic failure.

Users experiencing problems should follow standard troubleshooting steps recommended by OpenAI. Refreshing the browser, clearing cache and cookies, trying incognito mode or switching networks frequently resolves temporary glitches. For mobile app users, force-closing and restarting the app or checking for updates can help. OpenAI's support pages also suggest signing out and back in or trying a different device.

The company has invested heavily in infrastructure resilience through multiple data centers and sophisticated load balancing. Despite occasional disruptions common to all major AI platforms, ChatGPT maintains strong overall uptime and responds quickly to reported issues. No formal statement has been issued for today's scattered complaints, consistent with OpenAI's approach to non-catastrophic events.

Recent technical difficulties, such as brief model-specific errors earlier in the month, underscored the complexity of running frontier AI systems at scale. OpenAI typically offers apologies or credits for significant outages, though none appear warranted for the current limited reports.

Customer frustration is understandable. AI tools like ChatGPT have become essential for work, education and daily productivity, and even brief interruptions disrupt workflows for students, professionals and casual users. Social media platforms lit up with memes and complaints, with hashtags like #ChatGPTdown and #OpenAIDown trending briefly as users shared screenshots of error messages.

For businesses and enterprise users relying on OpenAI's APIs for applications, any downtime carries higher stakes. Dedicated support channels often provide faster resolution, but consumer accounts depend on self-service tools. The service's integration with productivity apps and developer tools continues to drive loyalty despite occasional hiccups.

As of late morning Pacific time on May 14, the situation remained fluid. Some users reported partial restoration while others continued experiencing problems. Monitoring accounts like @status_is_down play a valuable role in crowdsourcing real-time information when official channels lag. The linked forum thread showed users sharing experiences and potential fixes.

Looking ahead, OpenAI is expected to continue expanding its model offerings and enterprise features. These expansions increase pressure on infrastructure but also drive subscriber growth. In the meantime, users can stay informed through OpenAI's status page, the ChatGPT app and third-party trackers.

The May 14 reports serve as a reminder of how dependent modern work and creativity have become on AI services. While not rising to the scale of previous major incidents, the issues affecting some users highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining flawless performance across a vast global user base. OpenAI has historically resolved such matters quickly and offered goodwill gestures to impacted subscribers.

Users are advised to document any prolonged disruptions for potential credits and to explore alternative AI tools until service stabilizes. The platform's commitment to infrastructure investments suggests these types of events will become less frequent over time, though complete elimination remains unlikely in such a complex system.

For now, most OpenAI and ChatGPT users appear unaffected, with the reported problems limited to a subset of subscribers. The situation underscores the importance of diversified AI options and staying informed during peak usage periods. As the day progresses, further updates from OpenAI or monitoring services will clarify the full scope and resolution timeline.