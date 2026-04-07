Married at First Sight Australia 2026 couple Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk, once hailed as a heartwarming slow-burn success story, have reportedly gone their separate ways just weeks after choosing each other at Final Vows, according to multiple insiders familiar with the production.

The 35-year-old bride and 34-year-old groom navigated a rocky start on the Channel 9 reality series — including an awkward wedding moment when Steven hesitated to kiss Rachel — but built a genuine connection through open communication and expert guidance. They left the experiment appearing stronger than ever, with Steven declaring he could see himself falling in love. Yet real-world realities quickly intervened, leading to a breakup described as Steven's decision amid differing expectations about commitment and time together.

As of April 7, 2026, Rachel and Steven are no longer together. Sources told Refinery29 Australia and Now To Love that the pair made it through Final Vows and continued their relationship briefly outside the experiment before splitting roughly one to two weeks later. "Rachel gave everything to that relationship and everyone saw Steven start to come around at the end," one insider said, noting the devastating blow came when Steven failed to make concrete plans to visit or maintain momentum post-filming.

A Slow-Burn Journey on MAFS 2026

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk were matched as two singles who had faced romantic setbacks in the past. Their wedding day set a tentative tone when Steven pulled back from a kiss, citing initial lack of physical chemistry, an moment that left Rachel questioning the spark. Early commitment ceremonies tested their bond further, with intimacy issues surfacing during the couples retreat — including a tense "X-rated" conversation that reportedly put their physical relationship "on ice."

Despite these hurdles, the couple stood out for their willingness to communicate. Rachel articulated her feelings clearly, while Steven worked through his reservations. By homestays and later episodes, progress was evident. Steven made a "grand declaration" about potential love, and Rachel spoke of envisioning a future, including discussions about moving in together after the experiment. Viewers rooted for the pair as one of the season's more authentic connections amid widespread drama.

The "Grass is Greener" challenge, which often fractures couples, reportedly strengthened their resolve. Rachel later reflected that it cemented her choice: "I've chosen Steven. That's my hubby, and I'm very happy with that." Experts, including the late Mel Schilling's influence in earlier sessions, praised their growth in understanding each other's needs.

Heading into Final Vows, Rachel and Steven appeared united. Nine's official recaps described them as "ending the experiment better than ever," with hopes high for a happy ending. They chose to stay together, exchanging emotional words and taking what seemed like a huge next step.

Post-Experiment Reality and Quick Split

Filming for MAFS 2026 wrapped months before the season aired, creating the usual gap between on-screen romance and real-life outcomes. While the couple left the experiment as a pair and were spotted hand-in-hand in Sydney during production, the relationship did not endure in the outside world.

Insiders consistently report the breakup occurred shortly after Final Vows — anywhere from one week to two weeks later. Steven reportedly told Rachel he "didn't have the time to really get to know her" properly, a statement that underscored mismatched priorities. Rachel, who invested deeply, felt blindsided when follow-through plans failed to materialize. At the reunion commitment ceremony, experts questioned Steven's intentions, with one asking why he joined the experiment at all.

Post-split sightings reinforced the end. Steven has been photographed at nightclubs with fellow MAFS participant Joel Moses, appearing to embrace single life. Rachel, meanwhile, was spotted looking cosy on a night out with Big Brother Australia star Bruce Dunne, sparking speculation about new romantic sparks. New Idea magazine highlighted her apparent happiness in the encounter.

Neither Rachel nor Steven has issued an official public statement confirming the split, likely bound by production contracts. They continue to follow each other on Instagram, a neutral social media signal that offers little clarity. Earlier optimistic reports from March, citing hand-holding sightings and mutual follows, have given way to consensus among outlets like WHO and Elle Australia that the romance has ended.

Why Their Story Resonated — and Ultimately Faded

Rachel and Steven's arc stood out in a season often defined by explosive arguments and mismatched expectations. Both entered the experiment after long periods single, seeking genuine connection rather than fleeting drama. Their emphasis on communication provided refreshing moments, contrasting with couples plagued by infidelity rumors or outright hostility.

Yet challenges proved insurmountable outside the structured environment. The retreat's impact on intimacy lingered, and real-world logistics — distance, schedules and differing readiness for deeper commitment — created friction. Sources noted Steven's hesitation to plan visits as the "nail in the coffin," despite Rachel's willingness to invest.

Their story echoes many MAFS pairings: promising on camera but fragile when cameras stop rolling. While Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have emerged as the season's primary success (with reports of engagement), Rachel and Steven join the majority who do not last.

Fan Reactions and Broader MAFS 2026 Context

Social media has mixed reactions. Some fans expressed disappointment, having rooted for the underdog couple's growth. Others pointed to early red flags, including Steven's initial physical reservations and body language concerns raised in viewer discussions.

The 2026 season has delivered typical MAFS drama, with multiple splits at dinner parties and commitment ceremonies. Rachel and Steven's trajectory — strong Final Vows followed by swift real-world dissolution — fits a familiar pattern. Reunion episodes are expected to revisit their journey, potentially including tense exchanges about the breakup reasons.

As the season approaches its conclusion on air, attention shifts to which couples, if any, survive the reunion scrutiny. For Rachel and Steven, the experiment provided personal growth and public visibility, even if romance did not endure.

Life After MAFS for Rachel and Steven

Rachel has leaned into self-reflection post-split, with reports suggesting she feels she "gave everything" and is now focused on moving forward. Her cosy interaction with Bruce Dunne has fueled lighthearted speculation, though no confirmation of a new relationship exists.

Steven appears to be enjoying social outings, maintaining a low profile regarding the MAFS experience beyond occasional nightclub appearances. Both participants are navigating the aftermath of intense public scrutiny that comes with the franchise.

MAFS Australia continues to captivate audiences with its blend of arranged marriages, expert interventions and raw emotions. While success stories remain rare, the show provides entertainment and occasional lessons in relationships. Rachel and Steven's chapter, though brief outside the experiment, highlighted the importance of aligned expectations and consistent effort.

As of April 2026, the answer to "are Rachel and Steven still together" is no. Their on-screen bond captured hearts, but real life proved more complicated than the vows exchanged under the MAFS spotlight.

Fans can follow developments via official Nine channels or the participants' social media, though privacy has largely prevailed since the split. In a season remembered for its mix of hope and heartbreak, Rachel and Steven offered a poignant reminder that even promising connections require more than chemistry and commitment ceremonies to thrive.