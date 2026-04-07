SYDNEY — Married at First Sight Australia 2026 couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have emerged as the season's standout success story, with multiple sources confirming the pair remain together and are now engaged as of April 2026.

The Lithuania-born beauty technician and the Australian carpenter-turned-influencer captured hearts from their first meeting at the altar, where instant sparks flew despite early skepticism from Stella's friends about Filip's social media ambitions. While other MAFS pairings crumbled under the pressure of commitment ceremonies, homestays and explosive retreats, Stella and Filip navigated challenges with maturity and communication, ultimately choosing each other at Final Vows and continuing their romance outside the experiment.

As of Tuesday, April 7, recent reports and social media activity indicate the couple is not only still together but has taken their relationship to the next level with a real-life engagement. Insiders told Refinery29 Australia that Stella and Filip decided to stay committed at Final Vows, later surprising fellow participants at the Reunion Dinner Party by announcing their engagement. The pair reportedly watched their own wedding episode together, appearing "very smitten" according to observers.

From Altar Sparks to Real-Life Love

Stella Mickunaite, 32, and Filip Gregov met as strangers on the hit Channel 9 reality series, which pairs singles through "experts" for an arranged marriage experiment. Their connection was immediate and genuine, with both expressing traditional values around family and commitment that aligned perfectly.

Early episodes showed minor hurdles. Stella's friends raised "red flags" over Filip's influencer career aspirations, and the couple faced a frank discussion about contraception and potential relocation after the experiment. Stella even suggested a vasectomy during one intimate conversation when hormonal options were off the table for her. Yet these moments strengthened rather than fractured their bond, with Filip earning praise for his respectful and supportive approach.

Throughout the season, Stella and Filip consistently chose to stay together at commitment ceremonies. They admitted to "falling in love" in an emotional episode, with Filip telling Stella she was one of the "purest, most authentic people" he had ever met. Stella, in turn, described finding her "soulmate." Judges and viewers alike pointed to their maturity amid the chaos that engulfed other couples.

One particularly tense period involved Stella breaking down over past fears of abandonment, but the pair worked through it with help from the experts, including a heartfelt tribute to the late relationship specialist Mel Schilling, who had guided them.

Post-Experiment Clues Fuel Engagement Buzz

Even before the season fully wrapped on air, fans spotted signs the romance had legs beyond the cameras. A viral TikTok video captured the couple walking hand-in-hand at Sydney's Cronulla Beach, looking relaxed and affectionate. Another clip showed them at a public bar watching their wedding episode, with Filip's arm around Stella's waist.

Social media provided further confirmation: both Stella (@mickstella_) and Filip (@filipgregov) continue to follow each other on Instagram. More tellingly, Stella's friend Leila — who initially expressed doubts about Filip — now follows him, and he follows her back, signaling family and friend acceptance.

New Idea Australia exclusively reported that multiple sources confirmed the pair are "very much still together" and already engaged, with hints the proposal may have occurred during or shortly after filming wrapped late last year. While Stella playfully addressed swirling rumors — including false claims of pregnancy — by calling them "all noise" and "fluff" in a Pedestrian.tv interview, she emphasized the couple's focus on each other.

Recent X (formerly Twitter) posts from April 6 and 7 echoed the positive sentiment, with fans noting Stella and Filip as "the only couple" from MAFS 2026 still together. One user celebrated them making it "through and beyond final vows" and being spotted "living the dream." Others predicted or celebrated a proposal, calling the duo a "breath of fresh air" in a season filled with drama.

Why Stella and Filip Stood Out

Unlike many MAFS pairings plagued by mismatched expectations, infidelity accusations or communication breakdowns, Stella and Filip prioritized respect and growth. They handled tough conversations — from sex life hiccups to future plans — without the explosive fights that defined other storylines.

Filip described the couples retreat as an "absolute war zone" for the group but said he and Stella stayed focused on their relationship. Their ability to communicate openly, even on sensitive topics like relocation and family planning, impressed viewers seeking authentic connections on the show.

The couple's story has drawn comparisons to past MAFS success stories like Martha and Michael, with hopes they could become one of the franchise's enduring matches. As one insider put it, they offer "at least one solid couple" from the often tumultuous 2026 season.

What's Next for the MAFS Favorites

With the experiment behind them, Stella and Filip appear to be building a life together in Australia. Reports suggest they have discussed practical steps post-show, including where they might settle. Fans continue to share sightings and cheer them on, providing a rare feel-good narrative amid the typical MAFS fallout.

Neither has made an official joint announcement confirming the engagement timeline, but the consistent social clues, insider accounts and public sightings paint a clear picture of a thriving relationship. Stella has described their bond as rooted in physical, mental and spiritual attraction from day one.

As MAFS 2026 reunion episodes air and the spotlight shifts, the couple's privacy-focused approach — concentrating on each other rather than fueling rumors — has only heightened admiration. Sources close to the production say their journey offers hope that genuine connections can form even under the intense scrutiny of reality television.

For now, Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov stand as the bright spot of Married at First Sight Australia 2026. While the show is known for short-lived romances, this pair has defied the odds, remaining together and reportedly planning a future as fiancés.

Viewers eager for more can follow their individual Instagram accounts for subtle updates, though the couple has kept major milestones relatively low-key. In a season remembered for drama, Stella and Filip's steady love story has given fans something truly worth rooting for.