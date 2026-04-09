SYDNEY — The explosive 13th season of "Married at First Sight Australia" reached its emotional peak this week with Final Vows that left viewers stunned, as most matched couples walked away single while one standout pair emerged stronger than ever from the high-stakes social experiment.

Season 13, which premiered Feb. 2 on the Nine Network, wrapped its core episodes Tuesday with Final Vows airing April 7. The reunion special is scheduled for Monday, April 13, promising fireworks as the full cast reunites for the first time since filming concluded late last year.

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling guided participants through weddings, honeymoons, commitment ceremonies and dramatic dinner parties filmed primarily in Sydney from July to November 2025. The season featured intense clashes, group chat scandals, intruder couples and heartfelt moments that kept audiences glued to Channel 9 and 9Now.

Among the most talked-about stories was the turbulent journey of Alissa Fay and David Momoh, the first couple married. Their Final Vows turned brutal when David refused to listen to Alissa's vows, walking out in a moment many called one of the season's harshest snubs. Alissa read her words alone as David departed, later telling producers he had no apologies for his actions. The pair are no longer together.

Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt delivered an emotional exchange filled with doubt. Bec described the breakup as "one of the hardest moments of her life," recounting a brutal phone call days after the vows. They, too, parted ways.

In stark contrast, Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov stood out as the season's success story. In an epic conclusion, Stella accepted Filip's heartfelt proposal during Final Vows. The couple, praised as MAFS 2026's most beautiful love story, plan an engagement party on a charter boat and have discussed future wedding and family plans. Multiple reports confirm they remain together and stronger than ever.

Other couples faced mixed fates. Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk appeared solid at times but sources indicate they split shortly after filming, with Steven reportedly failing to make plans to visit Rachel and both moving on with new social circles. Brook Crompton left the experiment early, later announcing she rekindled her relationship with an ex-partner, got engaged on Christmas Day and is now pregnant with her first child — not with her MAFS match Chris.

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal generated massive drama throughout the season, including accusations of rule-breaking and leaked footage of Gia flirting with another man. Gia has publicly confirmed the split and hard-launched a new romance with Alan Wallace, a former "Love Triangle" contestant, stating she is "in love" and could no longer pretend. Scott has spoken about the difficulty of watching his portrayal. The pair are not together.

Other notable participants included Mel and Luke, whose status remains under discussion in post-show coverage, and various intruder or late-entering couples like Joel and Juliette, whose awkward dynamic raised questions about longevity. Several brides and grooms have moved on, with some confirming new partners or focusing on personal growth.

The season was not without controversy. Brook reportedly considered legal action over certain scenes she viewed as toxic. Group chat leaks, feuds among brides and dramatic exits — including one bride fleeing to avoid exposure — fueled social media buzz. One groom stunned viewers with a confession after hearing his wife's private messages.

Filming wrapped in November 2025, meaning much of the on-screen drama occurred months before it aired. The delayed broadcast allowed for post-experiment developments to leak, adding layers of intrigue as viewers watched events unfold while knowing some real-life outcomes.

Experts and producers designed the experiment to test whether strangers could build lasting love under intense scrutiny. While success rates on MAFS Australia have historically been low, the reunion often reveals deeper insights into personal growth, lingering resentments and surprise romances formed after the cameras stopped rolling.

The upcoming reunion on April 13 is expected to address unresolved tensions. All 24 participants have been invited back into the same room, setting the stage for score-settling, friendship tests and potential bombshells. Past reunions have featured explosive confrontations and tearful reflections; this year's promises similar intensity given the season's chaos.

Post-show updates reveal a mix of heartbreak and new beginnings. Some contestants have shared that the experience accelerated personal clarity, even if romantic matches failed. Others have leaned into newfound fame, with several appearing on related reality projects or building personal brands.

Stella and Filip's positive arc provided a rare feel-good narrative amid the turmoil. Their willingness to commit publicly at Final Vows contrasted sharply with walkouts and bitter splits elsewhere. The couple's plans for an engagement party inspired by a memorable date have fans rooting for a real-world wedding.

Viewers have taken to social media to debate everything from David's cold exit to Gia's rule-breaking moves. Hashtags related to specific couples trended heavily during Final Vows week, with some fans calling for accountability and others praising the raw honesty displayed.

The 2026 season followed the established MAFS format but amplified drama through new twists, including an alternative matches test that some grooms refused to engage with while brides reacted differently. Commitment ceremonies remained pivotal, forcing participants to decide "stay" or "leave" under pressure.

Nine Network has not released official viewership figures for the finale episodes, but the franchise consistently draws millions, making it one of Australia's top reality programs. International audiences, including in the UK where it airs on E4, have followed closely despite spoiler risks.

As the reunion approaches, speculation swirls about what new revelations may emerge. Will fractured friendships mend or fracture further? Are there secret post-show hookups? How have participants processed the public scrutiny of their most vulnerable moments?

Relationship experts have weighed in on the season's lessons, emphasizing communication, trust and the challenges of manufactured intimacy under constant filming. Schilling and Aiken's guidance often highlighted red flags that played out dramatically on screen.

For many participants, the experiment served as a catalyst for self-reflection. Some have spoken about therapy, career shifts or renewed focus on non-romantic relationships following their time on the show.

The MAFS Australia format continues to evolve while retaining core elements that have made it a cultural phenomenon: strangers matched by experts, shared living arrangements, group challenges and the ultimate test of Final Vows.

With the reunion just days away, fans are bracing for closure — or fresh drama. The episode will air at 7:30 p.m. AEST on Channel 9 and stream on 9Now, with additional "After the Reunion" content available on Stan for subscribers.

In the broader reality television landscape, MAFS 2026 reinforced the genre's appeal: the unpredictable mix of human connection, conflict and growth under artificial conditions. While only a handful of couples — led by Stella and Filip — appear to have found lasting romance, the season delivered memorable television that sparked nationwide conversations about modern dating.

As participants step back into everyday life, many carry lessons from the experiment. Some have formed genuine friendships that outlasted romantic pairings. Others have distanced themselves from the spotlight to focus on healing.

The coming reunion will likely provide the final chapter for this chaotic season, answering lingering questions and perhaps revealing new twists in the participants' journeys. For now, Stella and Filip's story offers a glimmer of hope that love — even when manufactured — can sometimes endure beyond the cameras.