BTS Sells Out Four Las Vegas Shows at Allegiant Stadium for ARIRANG World Tour

LAS VEGAS — BTS has sold out all four scheduled performances at Allegiant Stadium as part of the ARIRANG World Tour, with shows set for May 23, 24, 27 and 28, 2026.

The 65,000-capacity venue will host the South Korean group for performances beginning at 8:00 p.m. local time each night, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and parking lots accessible from 8:30 a.m. All tickets for the Las Vegas stop have been sold, according to organizers.

The ARIRANG World Tour represents BTS's first major overseas performances since completing mandatory military service in South Korea. The group announced their comeback on July 1, 2025, with all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — participating in what has become their largest-scale tour to date.

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The tour opened in Seoul on March 21, 2026, and was streamed globally on Netflix, drawing 18.4 million viewers within the first week. The tour is projected to span eight months from May through December 2026, with over 65 performances across multiple continents.

North American dates include the sold-out Las Vegas shows, with additional stops in Los Angeles and other cities. The tour will then move to European and Latin American markets.

The name ARIRANG references a traditional Korean folk song and symbolizes the band's cultural roots during their return. The setlist features tracks from the new ARIRANG album along with career-spanning hits.

Commercial Impact

Billboard Boxscore data projects that the ARIRANG stadium run will exceed $500 million in total revenue by its conclusion. The tour has reinforced the album's commercial impact through live performances across multiple continents.

"ARIRANG" has surpassed 10.18 million equivalent album sales globally, making it the most successful release of 2026. The album has generated more than 2.53 billion total global streams.

On its first day, "ARIRANG" logged over 100 million streams on Spotify, marking the biggest album debut on the platform for the year. The album also became the first in history to place all of its tracks on the Billboard Global 200 for seven consecutive weeks.

Physical sales contributed significantly, with nearly 4 million copies sold on the first day. The album debuted in the Top 10 in multiple international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

Fan and Industry Reaction

The sold-out status in Las Vegas reflects strong demand from the group's international fan base, known as ARMY. Tickets for the shows sold out rapidly after going on sale.

The Las Vegas residency highlights the continued global popularity of BTS. The group's ability to fill large stadiums demonstrates sustained commercial power even after a period of individual activities and military service.

Broader Tour Significance

The ARIRANG World Tour marks a significant milestone for BTS as they resume full group activities. The tour's scale and international reach underscore the group's status as one of the world's most successful musical acts.

Performances in Las Vegas will feature state-of-the-art production at the climate-controlled Allegiant Stadium. The shows are expected to include elaborate staging, choreography and fan engagement elements characteristic of BTS concerts.

BTS has consistently ranked among the world's top-selling artists, with strong performance in both physical and digital formats. The album's commercial achievements build on the group's previous records.

The global music industry has seen continued growth in streaming consumption. "ARIRANG" benefits from BTS' dedicated international fan base, which drives consistent engagement across platforms.

The album's success highlights the increasing influence of K-pop on worldwide charts. Industry trackers like Chartmasters measure equivalent album sales by combining physical units, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums using standardized formulas.

The "ARIRANG" world tour has sold out multiple stadium dates. Billboard Boxscore tracks revenue from ticket sales, merchandise and related income. Projections indicate the tour will rank among the highest-grossing of 2026.

BTS has previously achieved major tour success, with several outings crossing the $100 million mark. The current tour extends this pattern on a larger scale.

Cultural Significance

The album title draws from "Arirang," a Korean folk song with deep cultural roots. BTS has incorporated traditional elements into modern releases throughout their career. "ARIRANG" continues this approach while appealing to global audiences.

The group's members have engaged in various solo projects during the hiatus period, contributing to their overall brand strength upon collective return.