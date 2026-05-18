LAS VEGAS — Cody Johnson was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, while breakout star Ella Langley stole the show with five victories in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Shania Twain at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 61st annual ACM Awards celebrated the best in country music with high-energy performances, emotional tributes and a clear passing of the torch to a new generation of talent. Langley, the 24-year-old rising artist, emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home trophies for New Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

Johnson, the Texas-born singer known for his traditional country sound and authentic storytelling, delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech after winning the night's top honor. "This is for the fans who have been with me since the honky-tonks," he said, voice cracking with emotion. "Country music is about real life, real love and real struggle — and I'm just grateful to still be here doing it."

Shania Twain, the legendary Canadian singer who hosted the show for the first time, brought her signature charisma and glamour to the stage. Twain opened the night with a powerful medley of her biggest hits, reminding the audience why she remains one of country music's most beloved icons more than 25 years after her breakthrough.

Ella Langley's Breakout Night

Ella Langley's dominance was the clear storyline of the evening. The Alabama native swept nearly every category she was nominated in, signaling her rapid rise from independent artist to mainstream country force. Her emotional performance of "Woke Up in a Dream" brought the audience to its feet and earned one of the night's loudest ovations.

Langley's success reflects the growing influence of younger female artists in a genre long dominated by male voices. Her blend of raw vulnerability, clever songwriting and powerful vocals has resonated strongly with both traditional country fans and a younger streaming audience.

"I never imagined this could happen so fast," Langley said while accepting Female Artist of the Year. "Thank you to everyone who believed in these songs and these stories. This is just the beginning."

Standout Performances Light Up the Night

The show featured memorable performances across the genre spectrum. Kacey Musgraves delivered a haunting rendition of her new single, showcasing her signature introspective style and crystalline vocals. Morgan Wallen brought high energy with a medley of crowd favorites, while Post Malone joined forces with country newcomer Shaboozey for a genre-blending collaboration that highlighted country music's expanding boundaries.

Other highlights included a powerful duet between Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson, and a surprise appearance by veteran superstar George Strait, who received a standing ovation for his classic hit "Amarillo by Morning."

The production leaned heavily into visual spectacle, with elaborate stage designs, pyrotechnics and immersive lighting that enhanced each artist's performance. Twain's hosting segments mixed humor, heartfelt stories and tributes to country music legends, striking a balance between celebration and reflection.

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Full List of Major Winners

Entertainer of the Year Cody Johnson

Female Artist of the Year Ella Langley

Male Artist of the Year Morgan Wallen

New Female Artist of the Year Ella Langley

New Male Artist of the Year Shaboozey

Album of the Year Cody Johnson – Leather

Single of the Year Ella Langley – "Woke Up in a Dream"

Song of the Year Ella Langley – "Woke Up in a Dream"

Music Video of the Year Ella Langley – "Woke Up in a Dream"

Group of the Year Little Big Town

Duo of the Year Dan + Shay

Broader Significance for Country Music

The 2026 ACM Awards highlighted country music's continued evolution. While traditional artists like Johnson and Strait represented the genre's roots, younger stars like Langley and Shaboozey demonstrated its expanding appeal to diverse audiences through streaming and social media.

Industry executives noted the strong commercial performance of this year's winners. Langley's breakout success has translated into significant streaming numbers and sold-out tours, proving that authentic storytelling still resonates in an increasingly digital landscape.

The show also addressed broader cultural conversations within country music. Several artists used their platform to speak about mental health, inclusion and the importance of supporting independent artists in an industry dominated by major labels.

Fan and Social Media Reaction

Social media lit up throughout the broadcast. Langley's sweep dominated trending topics, with fans praising her talent and authenticity. Johnson's emotional acceptance speech also drew widespread praise, with many viewers calling it one of the night's most genuine moments.

Some criticism emerged regarding the lack of diversity in major categories, though the show made efforts to highlight a broader range of artists through performances and special segments.

Looking Ahead for Country Music

As the awards season concludes, attention turns to summer tours and new releases from this year's winners. Langley's momentum positions her as a major force heading into the second half of 2026, while Johnson's Entertainer of the Year win solidifies his status as a cornerstone of modern traditional country.

The ACM Awards continue to serve as a critical platform for the genre, celebrating excellence while adapting to changing consumption patterns and audience demographics. With strong ratings and memorable moments, the 2026 edition reinforced country music's enduring popularity and cultural relevance.

For fans, the night offered both nostalgia and excitement for the future — a perfect blend of honoring legends while celebrating the next generation of country stars. As the lights dimmed on another successful ACM Awards, one thing remained clear: country music is thriving, evolving and connecting with audiences in powerful new ways.