Will Shohei Ohtani Have A Chance To Win Cy Young Award in 2026?

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani's remarkable return to the mound in 2026 has positioned the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar as a legitimate contender for the National League Cy Young Award, with his microscopic ERA and strikeout dominance fueling debates about whether the two-way phenom could finally capture pitching's highest honor this season.

Through mid-May, Ohtani has posted an ERA as low as 0.82 to 0.97 across six starts, striking out 42 batters in 37 innings while allowing just four earned runs. The performance has Dodgers fans and analysts buzzing, with some predicting he could become the first player in modern baseball history to win both MVP and Cy Young honors in the same season — or at least come close. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently forecasted Ohtani winning the NL Cy Young while still falling short of a fifth MVP, highlighting the extraordinary year the 31-year-old is having on the mound.

Ohtani's pitching resurgence comes after focusing primarily on hitting in 2024 and 2025 following elbow surgery. His workload has been carefully managed in a six-man rotation, limiting his innings but maximizing effectiveness when he does pitch. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has praised the approach, noting Ohtani's elite stuff — particularly a 98 mph fastball and devastating sweeper — remains intact. "He's throwing the ball as well as I've ever seen," Roberts said recently. "When he's on the mound, he's one of the best pitchers in baseball."

The Cy Young race in the National League is crowded. Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes remains the favorite at many sportsbooks with odds around +155 to +200, followed by Atlanta's Chris Sale and others. Ohtani sits in the +400 to +700 range depending on the book, making him a strong top-three contender but still facing long odds for the award itself. Innings pitched remain the biggest obstacle — Ohtani's limited starts put him behind traditional workhorses, though his per-inning dominance is unmatched.

Advanced metrics support Ohtani's case. His strikeout rate, walk rate and opponent batting average rank among the league's best. Opposing hitters are batting just .160 to .213 against him, with a WHIP near 0.81. These numbers rival the best pitching seasons in recent memory, even in a smaller sample. ESPN's Jeff Passan and David Schoenfield have both projected Ohtani finishing in the top three of Cy Young voting, praising his stuff while noting the innings limitation may prevent him from winning outright.

Ohtani himself has been characteristically humble. When asked about Cy Young aspirations, he has emphasized team goals over individual awards. "I just want to help the team win," he said through an interpreter. "If I pitch well, the awards will take care of themselves." His focus remains on contributing both as a hitter and pitcher, maintaining his two-way status even with a more structured pitching schedule.

The Dodgers' depth has allowed flexibility with Ohtani's usage. Roberts has rotated him carefully, sometimes using him as a designated hitter on non-pitching days to maximize his offensive impact. Ohtani continues to hit at an elite level, with a .241 average, six home runs and strong on-base skills through early May. This dual production makes him uniquely valuable and fuels MVP discussions even as Cy Young talk grows.

Historical precedent for two-way Cy Young winners is nonexistent in the modern era. No player has come close to balancing elite pitching and hitting at this level since Babe Ruth. Ohtani's ability to excel in both roles simultaneously sets him apart, but it also creates workload challenges that could hinder award chances. Voters have traditionally rewarded durability and volume for pitchers, which could work against Ohtani despite his per-inning excellence.

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Betting markets reflect the uncertainty. Ohtani sits as a mid-tier favorite behind Skenes and Sale but ahead of several other strong contenders. Some sportsbooks offer combo markets for Ohtani winning both Cy Young and MVP, though those odds remain long. His path to the Cy Young would likely require continued dominance, more innings and a slight fade from frontrunners like Skenes.

Dodgers fans have embraced the dual narrative. Social media buzzes with excitement over Ohtani's pitching starts while celebrating his continued offensive production. The team's strong start in 2026 has amplified the spotlight, with many viewing Ohtani as the face of baseball's next generation of superstars.

Beyond individual awards, Ohtani's performance elevates the entire Dodgers roster. His presence on the mound forces opposing managers into difficult strategic decisions, while his bat in the lineup creates constant offensive pressure. Teammates have praised his work ethic and leadership, noting his quiet intensity inspires those around him.

As the season progresses toward the All-Star break, Ohtani's Cy Young candidacy will be one of the most closely watched storylines in baseball. Whether he ultimately wins the award or finishes in the top three, his 2026 campaign is already cementing his legacy as one of the most unique and talented players in MLB history. The combination of elite pitching and hitting in the same season continues to defy conventional baseball wisdom and captivates fans worldwide.

For now, Ohtani remains focused on the daily grind — preparing for starts, taking quality at-bats and helping the Dodgers chase another championship. The Cy Young conversation adds an extra layer of excitement to an already compelling season, but the quiet superstar seems content letting his performance do the talking on the field.

The baseball world will continue tracking every Ohtani start with heightened interest. At 31, he is entering what many consider his prime years, and if 2026 is any indication, the best may still be yet to come for the generational talent. Whether that includes a Cy Young trophy remains to be seen, but few would bet against him achieving yet another historic milestone.