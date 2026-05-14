Has Victor Wembanyama Already Surpassed Nikola Jokić as the NBA's Best Big Man in 2026?

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's meteoric rise has sparked one of the most heated debates in the NBA: Has the 22-year-old San Antonio Spurs phenom already surpassed three-time MVP Nikola Jokić as the league's premier big man? While Jokić remains an undisputed all-time great with unmatched offensive mastery, mounting evidence from the 2025-26 season suggests Wembanyama has closed the gap dramatically — and in several key areas, he has pulled ahead.

Wembanyama's defensive dominance stands out most clearly. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has redefined rim protection, averaging over 3.1 blocks per game while altering countless more shots. He has already surpassed Jokić in career blocks despite playing far fewer games, and his mere presence on the court forces opponents to rethink entire offensive schemes. Advanced defensive metrics place Wembanyama among the most impactful defenders in NBA history at his age, something even Jokić — an elite defender in his own right — has never matched at this level.

Offensively, the comparison remains closer but still favors Jokić's unparalleled basketball IQ and playmaking. The Denver Nuggets star continues to flirt with triple-doubles nightly, leading the league in assists among big men while maintaining elite efficiency. However, Wembanyama's scoring versatility has grown exponentially. He now operates comfortably from all three levels, stretching defenses with his range while finishing at the rim with remarkable touch for his size. His scoring efficiency, particularly in the mid-range and from three, has improved dramatically in his third season.

Head-to-head matchups tell a nuanced story. Jokić has dominated their direct confrontations statistically, posting monster lines against the Spurs. Yet Wembanyama's two-way impact often forces Denver into uncomfortable adjustments, and the Spurs have been competitive in several recent meetings. The eye test increasingly favors the younger star's ability to dominate both ends simultaneously in ways Jokić, while brilliant, has never quite replicated.

MVP discussions further illustrate the shift. Wembanyama has frequently topped or challenged for the top spot in MVP ladders throughout the 2025-26 season, with many analysts placing him ahead of Jokić in recent rankings. His ability to elevate a young Spurs roster into serious playoff contention has impressed voters and observers alike. Jokić, while still elite and posting near triple-double averages, has seen his supporting cast struggle at times, slightly tempering his individual dominance narrative.

Advanced analytics paint a complex picture. Jokić leads in traditional efficiency metrics and playmaking, but Wembanyama's defensive win shares and overall plus-minus impact have reached historic levels. He has joined an exclusive club of players who can legitimately guard all five positions while anchoring a top-tier defense. This two-way versatility is something Jokić has never fully achieved, even in his MVP seasons.

Age and trajectory favor Wembanyama dramatically. At 22, he is still improving rapidly in areas like strength, decision-making and consistency. Jokić, at 31, remains at or near his peak but faces the natural limitations of age in a league that increasingly rewards athleticism and versatility. Many scouts and executives believe Wembanyama's ceiling remains extraordinarily high, potentially placing him among the all-time greats if he sustains this level of play.

The broader NBA landscape has shifted to accommodate both styles. Jokić revolutionized the center position with his passing and basketball intelligence, proving big men could dominate without relying solely on athleticism. Wembanyama represents the next evolution — a 7-foot-4 unicorn who combines Jokić-like skill with elite mobility and defensive instincts that alter games in ways few players ever have.

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Former players and coaches have taken notice. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce recently declared Wembanyama the most complete player he has ever seen, placing him ahead of LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Jokić in that specific category. While such claims generate debate, they reflect a growing consensus that Wembanyama's unique skill set represents something genuinely new in the league.

The Spurs' success this season has been built around Wembanyama's presence. San Antonio has transformed from a rebuilding lottery team into a dangerous playoff contender, largely due to his ability to anchor the defense while creating offensive opportunities. This team success adds weight to arguments that he has surpassed Jokić as the most impactful big man currently playing.

Yet it would be premature to declare Wembanyama the undisputed better player. Jokić's basketball genius, vision and consistency remain extraordinary. His ability to make teammates better through subtle passes and screening remains unmatched. In a hypothetical seven-game series, many analysts would still favor a Jokić-led team due to his proven playoff pedigree and championship experience.

The debate itself highlights how fortunate the NBA is to have both players in their primes simultaneously. Jokić redefined what a center could be in the modern game. Wembanyama may ultimately redefine what is possible for the position entirely. Their occasional matchups have become must-watch events that showcase two different but equally compelling visions of basketball excellence.

For now, the evidence suggests Wembanyama has not fully surpassed Jokić across the board, but he has closed the gap dramatically and leads in several critical areas, particularly defense and overall two-way impact. As the 2026 playoffs unfold, their individual performances and team successes will continue fueling one of the most fascinating individual rivalries in the league.

Wembanyama's rapid ascent serves as a reminder of basketball's beautiful unpredictability. Few expected a player of his size and skill set to emerge so quickly. His willingness to embrace the moment while acknowledging the legends who came before him has only enhanced his appeal. Whether he ultimately surpasses Jokić or carves out his own unique legacy remains to be seen, but the journey itself has already enriched the sport.

The NBA in 2026 is fortunate to witness both players at high levels. Jokić continues proving why he belongs in the conversation for greatest big man ever. Wembanyama is building his own case as a generational talent who may one day stand alone at the top. For fans, the real winner is the game itself, elevated by two extraordinary talents pushing each other — and the league — toward greater heights.