NEW YORK — Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, delivered high praise for San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, declaring the 22-year-old French star "the first perfect big man that's ever created" during a passionate segment on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

The moment, which quickly went viral after Tuesday night's playoff coverage, came as the panel discussed the Spurs' series-clinching victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. O'Neal, who has historically been critical of modern big men for their perimeter-oriented styles, made a rare and glowing exception for Wembanyama.

"I think Wemby is the first perfect big man that's ever created," O'Neal said. "Can shoot free throws, play defense, play offense. He's a great team player. I'm happy for the Spurs. I'm happy for Wemby. And for me in a long time, he's a joy to watch."

The comments stunned co-hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, who immediately highlighted the significance of Shaq breaking from his usual skepticism toward contemporary centers. O'Neal has long lamented the shift away from traditional post play, often criticizing players who prioritize three-point shooting over interior dominance.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has emerged as a generational talent in just his third season. Standing at 7-foot-4 with exceptional skill, length and basketball IQ, he has transformed the Spurs into a serious Western Conference contender. His ability to stretch the floor with elite shooting while anchoring the defense has drawn comparisons to legends like Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki — but with even greater physical tools.

The Spurs' playoff success without injured star players further impressed O'Neal. Despite missing key contributors in several games, San Antonio advanced past Portland, showcasing the depth and system built around Wembanyama's unique abilities.

NBA analysts and fans reacted swiftly to Shaq's praise. Many viewed it as one of the strongest endorsements a young player has received from a Hall of Famer. Social media exploded with clips of the moment, with users noting that O'Neal rarely offers such unqualified admiration for current big men.

Wembanyama's impact extends beyond statistics. His maturity, work ethic and team-first mentality have earned respect league-wide. At just 22 years old, he already leads the Spurs in scoring, rebounding and blocks while maintaining one of the league's highest efficiency ratings. His defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple positions, fundamentally altering opponents' offensive schemes.

The Spurs organization has carefully managed Wembanyama's development, focusing on long-term sustainability rather than rushing his growth. Coach Gregg Popovich has been instrumental in nurturing the young star's game while protecting him from overexertion. The team's culture of player development and winning basketball appears perfectly suited to Wembanyama's talents.

For O'Neal, the praise represents a significant shift. The four-time NBA champion and former MVP has often positioned himself as the gold standard for big men, frequently challenging today's centers to match his physical dominance and post presence. His acknowledgment of Wembanyama as "perfect" carries substantial weight within basketball circles.

League observers suggest the comments could further elevate Wembanyama's already rising profile. As the Spurs look ahead to deeper playoff runs, the young phenom's ability to carry a franchise will be tested against more experienced Western Conference contenders.

The moment also highlights the evolving nature of the center position in today's NBA. Traditional back-to-the-basket big men have given way to versatile, position-less players who can stretch the floor and defend at multiple levels. Wembanyama embodies this modern archetype while still possessing elite size and rim protection.

As the playoffs continue, all eyes will remain on Wembanyama and the Spurs. Their series victory over Portland has generated excitement about what the franchise can achieve with its young core. Shaq's endorsement adds another layer of validation to Wembanyama's rapid ascent.

For basketball fans, the clip represents more than just praise — it's a passing of the torch moment from one generation's dominant big man to the next. O'Neal's words carry the authority of someone who revolutionized the position, making his rare compliment particularly meaningful.

Wembanyama himself has responded humbly to such praise throughout his young career. Known for his focus and professionalism, he continues prioritising team success and continuous improvement over individual accolades.

As the NBA postseason intensifies, the conversation around Wembanyama's potential will only grow louder. With Shaquille O'Neal — a legend who once dominated the paint — now calling him the first perfect big man, the French star's place in basketball history appears to be just beginning.

The viral moment has already sparked countless debates, memes and highlight compilations across social media. For a new generation of NBA fans, it serves as both validation of Wembanyama's talent and a reminder of the high standards set by previous eras of big men.

Whether Wembanyama can live up to such lofty expectations remains to be seen, but Tuesday night's comments from Shaq have only heightened anticipation for what the future holds for one of the league's brightest young stars.