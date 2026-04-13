Luka Doncic's Grade 2 left hamstring strain, suffered April 2 during the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, has sidelined the superstar for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season and cast doubt on his availability for the playoffs. The injury, confirmed by MRI and announced by the Lakers, has fueled fresh debate about durability in the modern NBA and revived timeless questions about careers derailed by injuries.

Doncic, leading the league in scoring before the setback, will miss critical games and faces an uncertain return timeline despite seeking specialized treatment in Europe. His absence highlights how even elite talents remain vulnerable, echoing the "what if" stories of legends whose primes were cut short or altered by injuries. Here are five of the most compelling NBA players whose trajectories might have changed dramatically — and potentially rewritten history — had injuries not intervened.

1. Bill Walton

Bill Walton stands as the ultimate "what if" in NBA lore. The 1977 NBA champion and MVP with the Portland Trail Blazers was a revolutionary big man: a transcendent passer, elite defender and dominant rebounder whose basketball IQ rivaled any player ever. In his first three healthy seasons, Walton averaged 18.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while leading Portland to its only title.

Chronic foot and ankle injuries, including multiple surgeries, limited him severely afterward. He played just 209 games over his final nine seasons, often as a role player with the Boston Celtics. Without the foot issues that plagued him from college onward, Walton could have sustained a 15- to 18-year career at an MVP level, potentially stacking multiple championships and entering the conversation among the greatest centers ever alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. His blend of size, skill and vision might have redefined team concepts decades earlier.

2. Grant Hill

Grant Hill entered the league as a can't-miss superstar. The 1994 No. 3 pick averaged 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his first six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, earning co-Rookie of the Year honors and six straight All-Star selections. His athleticism, scoring versatility and playmaking drew comparisons to a young Michael Jordan.

A devastating ankle injury in 2000 — a compound fracture and subsequent infections — derailed everything. Hill missed most of the next four seasons and never regained his explosive first-step or full athleticism, though he reinvented himself as a solid contributor with the Phoenix Suns. Had the ankle held up, Hill likely would have been a perennial MVP candidate, led the Pistons to deeper playoff runs alongside a healthy roster and possibly challenged for multiple titles. Many analysts believe a healthy Hill would rank among the top 20-25 players all time.

3. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady possessed perhaps the purest scoring talent of his generation. From 2000 to 2004 with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, T-Mac averaged over 25 points per game, won two scoring titles and delivered iconic moments like his 13-point streak in 35 seconds against the San Antonio Spurs. His step-back jumper, handle and elevation made him nearly unguardable in isolation.

Back spasms and knee injuries began eroding his explosiveness by age 26, forcing him into diminished roles later with the Rockets and New York Knicks. A healthy McGrady, paired longer with Yao Ming or in a stronger supporting cast, might have led multiple deep playoff runs and challenged Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson as the decade's premier shooting guard. Some projections place a fully healthy T-Mac among the top 15 scorers and most dominant wings in league history, with a realistic shot at multiple All-NBA First Team selections and possibly a championship.

4. Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose's story remains one of the NBA's most heartbreaking. The youngest MVP in league history at age 22, Rose led the Chicago Bulls to the 2011 Eastern Conference finals with explosive athleticism, fearless drives and elite court vision. He averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists that season while carrying a young, injury-plagued roster.

Torn ACL and subsequent knee injuries in 2012 and beyond robbed him of his burst and confidence. Rose never again approached his MVP form, though he carved out a respectable veteran career. Without the knee damage, Rose could have anchored the Bulls for a decade, potentially delivering the franchise's first title since Michael Jordan. Many believe a healthy Rose would have been a lock for multiple MVPs, several championships and a place in the top 50 all-time players, altering the Eastern Conference landscape for years.

5. Penny Hardaway

Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway burst onto the scene as a dynamic 6-foot-7 point guard with Magic Johnson-like vision and unparalleled athleticism. Alongside Shaquille O'Neal, he led the Orlando Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals as a rookie and followed with two more deep playoff runs. Hardaway's crossover, size and passing made him a nightmare matchup.

Knee and abdominal injuries starting in 1997 curtailed his prime. He never again reached the All-NBA levels of his first four seasons. A fully healthy Penny, remaining the perfect complement to Shaq or leading his own contenders, might have secured multiple titles and entered the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest combo guards ever. Some "what if" lineups pair him with other injury-plagued stars to form dream teams that could have dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s.

These five players — and others like Yao Ming, Brandon Roy and Greg Oden — illustrate how injuries can derail even the most gifted athletes. Walton's foot problems, Hill's ankle nightmare, McGrady's back issues, Rose's knees and Hardaway's knees all robbed fans of potential dynasties and individual greatness.

Doncic's current hamstring strain, while not yet career-altering, serves as a reminder of the fragility that even superstars face. At 27 and already a multiple-time All-NBA selection with MVP-caliber seasons, the Slovenian phenom has shown remarkable durability until now. His recovery and return will be closely watched, especially as the Lakers navigate the postseason without their leading scorer for the regular-season finale.

The NBA has seen medical advances — better load management, regenerative treatments and improved rehabilitation protocols — that might spare modern players the fates of past generations. Yet the physical demands of today's faster, more physical game keep the risk ever present.

As fans speculate on Doncic's playoff status and long-term outlook, the "what if" conversations about Walton, Hill, McGrady, Rose and Hardaway endure. Their stories remind us that basketball greatness often hinges on more than talent: it requires the cruel luck of staying healthy. In a league where one wrong step or awkward landing can change everything, these hypothetical careers continue to fascinate, offering a glimpse of alternate NBA histories that might have included more rings, records and legendary moments.

For now, the focus remains on Doncic's rehabilitation in Europe and whether he can contribute when the Lakers' playoff journey begins. His situation adds another chapter to the long book of NBA injury what-ifs — one that fans hope ends far more favorably than those of the game's most tragic near-greats.