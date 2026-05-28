PENTICTON, British Columbia — Hrishikesh Koloth, a 27-year-old mixed martial arts fighter from India who moved to Canada with hopes of competing in the UFC, was killed in a rare fatal black bear attack on May 8 while working at a remote uranium exploration site in northern Saskatchewan.

Koloth, originally from Kerala, was employed as a contract technician at the Zoo Bay property operated by Vancouver-based UraniumX Discovery Corp, near Nordbye Lake, approximately 850 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. A civilian worker at the site shot and killed the bear following the attack. The animal was later transported to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon for a necropsy.

His older brother, Arjun Koloth, described Hrishikesh as a dedicated athlete who had trained in MMA for more than a decade, first in India and then in Canada after arriving three years ago. He lived in Penticton, British Columbia, where he trained with Skoden Martial Arts.

"That was his dream. That's why he came here," Arjun Koloth said. "He wanted to fight in the UFC."

A Fighter's Journey Cut Short

Hrishikesh Koloth had been preparing for a professional career in combat sports. He was scheduled to begin work as a boxing coach in Vancouver in June. According to his brother, jobs were simply a way to support his ultimate goal of entering the octagon.

"Job is just a means to an end," Arjun Koloth said. "The end was to fight."

Fellow trainers at Skoden Martial Arts viewed him as a promising talent with strong potential. Arjun noted that "everybody had high hopes on him" and expressed sorrow that his brother's path ended this way.

The incident marks only the fourth fatal bear attack in Saskatchewan's recorded history. The previous case occurred in 2020, when Stephanie Blais, 44, was killed near her family's cabin north of Buffalo Narrows.

Arjun Koloth received the news in the early morning hours when an RCMP officer knocked on his door in Penticton. He has since traveled to Kerala for his brother's funeral and to support the rest of the family.

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Remembering a Dreamer and Warrior

Arjun Koloth portrayed his younger brother as fearless and deeply devoted to his family. Hrishikesh was known for spoiling his parents and approaching challenges without hesitation.

"He's not scared of anything," Arjun said. "Two days notice before a fight? Doesn't matter. Opponent heavier than him? Doesn't matter. Win or lose, he just wanted to fight."

In a final tribute, Arjun emphasized his brother's character: "I want him to be remembered for what he does. Innocent heart, fighter's soul. Warrior." He added that Hrishikesh confronted the bear directly, saying, "he fought [the] bear. That's all ... bear didn't attack him. He attacked the bear."

Hrishikesh Koloth's support network at the gym in Penticton became like a second family. His humility and determination left a lasting impression on those who trained alongside him.

Context of the Attack

The remote location of the uranium exploration site likely contributed to the circumstances. Black bears are common in northern Saskatchewan, though fatal encounters with humans remain exceptionally rare. Wildlife officials typically advise making noise while working in bear country, carrying bear spray and maintaining situational awareness.

UraniumX Discovery Corp confirmed the death of one of its contractors and offered condolences to the family. The company has not released further details about safety protocols at the site pending investigation.

Experts note that while bear attacks are uncommon, they can occur when animals feel threatened or surprised, particularly in areas with food sources or during seasonal activity periods. Conservation authorities conduct necropsies in such cases to assess the bear's health and possible contributing factors.

Broader Implications for Remote Workers

Koloth's death highlights risks faced by contract workers in Canada's resource sector, particularly in isolated northern regions. Mining and exploration operations often require personnel to work in wildlife habitats where encounters with bears, moose and other animals are possible.

Immigrants pursuing opportunities in Canada sometimes take such roles to support personal ambitions, as Koloth did while chasing his MMA career. His story resonates with many who balance demanding jobs with dreams in sports, arts or entrepreneurship.

MMA communities in British Columbia and across Canada have expressed condolences. Fighters and trainers shared messages honoring Koloth's dedication and spirit. His brief but passionate pursuit of UFC aspirations has drawn attention to the sacrifices athletes make in pursuit of professional success.

Family's Grief and Legacy

Arjun Koloth described his brother as someone who lived with intensity and love. The family's loss is compounded by the sudden nature of the tragedy far from home. Hrishikesh had been sending support to his parents in India and maintained close ties despite the distance.

As Arjun handles funeral arrangements in Kerala, he hopes sharing his brother's story ensures Hrishikesh is remembered for his fighting spirit rather than the manner of his death.

"I wanted him to be known for what he does, how he was," Arjun said. "I can't do anything anymore, so at least I could do this for him."

The Koloth family has requested privacy as they mourn while expressing gratitude for messages of support from the MMA community and beyond.

Safety Reminders in Bear Country

Wildlife officials in Saskatchewan and British Columbia continue to urge caution in bear habitats. Recommended practices include traveling in groups, securing food properly, and knowing how to respond during encounters. Black bears, while generally less aggressive than grizzlies, can still pose dangers when surprised or protecting cubs.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of nature's unpredictability, even as human activity expands into remote areas for resource development.

Hrishikesh Koloth's journey from Kerala to Canadian gyms and work sites embodied ambition and resilience. Though his UFC dream remained unfulfilled, his brother and training partners say his warrior mentality and kind heart left an indelible mark.

As the investigation into the attack concludes and the family lays him to rest, Koloth will be remembered as a young man who faced challenges head-on — both in the ring and in life. His story underscores the thin line between pursuit of dreams and the realities of working in Canada's vast wilderness.

Community members in Penticton and the broader MMA network plan informal tributes to celebrate his short but impactful time among them. For a fighter who never backed down, those closest to him hope his legacy inspires others to chase their own ambitions with similar courage.