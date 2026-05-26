Selena Gomez Reportedly Upset Over Benny Blanco's Comments on Her 'Terrible' Diet

LOS ANGELES — Selena Gomez is reportedly "seething" after her husband, Benny Blanco, publicly described her diet as that of a "5-year-old" during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Podcast, according to sources close to the singer.

The comments, made earlier this month, have struck a sensitive chord with Gomez, who has been open about her long-term health struggles with lupus, including a kidney transplant in 2017 and the side effects of medications that cause weight fluctuations. An insider told OK Magazine that Gomez felt "blindsided" by her husband's remarks.

"Selena is seething over the comments made by Benny," the source said. "She tried to avoid critics who had been dissecting her body, her health, and what she ate."

Blanco, a music producer, told Paltrow that Gomez prefers "whatever is bad for your diet," specifically mentioning her love for burgers and fries while noting that she dislikes vegetables and fruits. The lighthearted tone of the podcast conversation appeared to land differently with Gomez, given her medical history.

The couple, who married in September 2025, had recently appeared to quash earlier rumors of marital issues when Gomez shared a wholesome Instagram carousel in April 2026. Monday's reports mark the first public indication of tension since their wedding.

Gomez first revealed her lupus diagnosis in a 2015 Billboard interview. She told the magazine she had undergone chemotherapy and temporarily halted her career to focus on treatment after learning she could have suffered a stroke. In a 2016 People interview, she discussed how anxiety, panic attacks and depression can stem from the autoimmune disease.

During a 2017 appearance on the "Today" show with Savannah Guthrie, Gomez spoke candidly about pushing through symptoms. "I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigue. But I always just kept going," she said. "I kind of ignored it, to be honest. I don't think I made the right decisions because I didn't accept them. And that's extremely selfish, and at the same time, really just unnecessary. I'm not really proud of that."

In 2017, Gomez received a kidney transplant from her close friend Francia Raisa. She shared the news on Instagram, writing that the transplant was necessary for her overall health. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez posted at the time. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis."

Blanco's podcast comments come at a time when Gomez has been focusing on her mental health advocacy and career. The 33-year-old singer and actress has been vocal about the importance of self-acceptance and has worked to reduce public scrutiny over her appearance and eating habits.

Representatives for Gomez and Blanco did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported reaction.

The couple's relationship has been closely followed since they began dating in 2023. Their wedding last year was described as an intimate celebration surrounded by close friends and family. Gomez has credited Blanco with providing stability and understanding regarding her health challenges. In an October 2025 interview, she highlighted his supportive role in her mental health journey.

Public reaction to the latest reports has been mixed. Some fans expressed concern for Gomez, citing her past battles with body image issues and the pressures of living in the spotlight. Others viewed Blanco's comments as casual banter between spouses that was taken out of context.

Nutritionists and lupus advocates noted that dietary management can be complex for patients with autoimmune conditions. Medications like steroids often cause significant weight changes, while certain foods can trigger inflammation or interact with treatments. Experts emphasize individualized approaches rather than strict "good" or "bad" food labels.

Gomez has used her platform in recent years to promote body positivity and mental wellness. Her Rare Beauty cosmetics line includes initiatives supporting mental health organizations, reflecting her commitment to issues beyond entertainment.

The reported discord arrives as both Gomez and Blanco continue thriving professionally. Gomez released new music and acted in recent projects, while Blanco has maintained a busy schedule as a producer working with major artists.

Marriage experts suggest that public comments about a partner's personal habits can sometimes create unintended strain, particularly when one person has a history of public scrutiny. Communication and sensitivity around health-related topics often become important areas of focus for couples in the spotlight.

As the story continues developing, observers will watch how the couple addresses the situation. Gomez has historically preferred handling personal matters privately while occasionally sharing selected moments with fans on social media.

The incident highlights broader conversations about celebrity relationships, the boundaries of public disclosure, and the lasting impact of chronic health conditions on daily life. For Gomez, who has rebuilt her career and personal life after significant challenges, maintaining control over her narrative remains important.

Wags and Walks, the rescue organization that recently helped Gomez adopt a 20-year-old tortoise named Teru, offered a separate positive story this week. The adoption was celebrated as another example of the singer opening her home to animals in need.

Despite the current reports, many fans continue expressing support for the couple, hoping any differences can be resolved privately. Gomez's history of resilience suggests she will navigate this situation with the same strength she has shown facing previous obstacles.

The entertainment industry often sees such moments spark temporary media attention before couples move forward. Whether this becomes a minor footnote or requires more public addressing remains to be seen.

As summer begins, both Gomez and Blanco have professional commitments on the horizon. How they balance personal dynamics with public personas will likely continue drawing interest from fans and media alike.